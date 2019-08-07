In addition to jewelry, other products, specialized tools, and money, burglars also stole some treasured personal items belonging to the owner of Fisher’s Petals and Posies in downtown Missouri Valley when they broke into the business on Friday, July 26.
The day of the break-in, Minnie Fisher was given the news that her father, who battles dementia, was recently diagnosed with cancer and his remaining days are to be measured in months, not years.
“They took my camera, which had an SD card full of photos and video of when the tractor ride came through town,” Minnie Fisher said. “My dad started talking about his family’s first tractor – just like this one. I had 10 minutes of that, but it is gone, and I can’t get that back.”
Fisher said she is grateful that her business was not completely destroyed, but that the entire incident has her both scared and angry.
“The community has been awesome,” she added.
Missouri Valley Police are investigating a number of similar burglaries and attempted burglaries that have recently taken place in the downtown business area, as well as the Aquatic Center.
While Police Chief Ed Murray encourages citizens to lock homes, businesses, and vehicles. Though it appears the burglars forcefully enter, locking up may deter them.
“I would suggest (residents and business owners) secure everything as securely as they possibly can,” Chief Murray added. “I would also ask everyone to be alert and pay attention to their surroundings. If someone looks like they don’t belong in a certain place or acts suspicious, call the police as soon as possible. If immediate assistance is needed, dial 911.”
The department is currently working on all leads and Murray asks anyone with potential video footage of the downtown area to call the non-emergency number, 712-642-2736.
“The police department strives to do our best at preventing these situations from happening and fully investigating them when they do,” Murray added. “Often times we can't solve these alone, and we need the public's help as much as possible.”
