Special election for a new fire station is March 3
Just a handful of citizens braved the bitter temperatures on Wednesday, Feb. 12, to visit the Missouri Valley fire station for a station tour and to have the opportunity to ask their questions about the upcoming March 3 bond election to determine whether the community builds a new fire station.
The current fire station, built in 1931, not 1913 as previously reported, served its purpose well for many years. But as the demands of public safety have increased and trucks have grown larger, the aging station has become insufficient, according to fire department officials.
The department will need to replace two failing ambulances that Missouri Valley rescue crews currently use and maintain, but the newer vehicles needed cannot fit inside the current building. This has already left Missouri Valley citizens without local rescue vehicles and relying on neighboring squads to provide coverage when both ambulances were out of commission due to repairs.
Because a new fire station has been considered intermittently for several years, and because the need was perceived as becoming dire, a citizen’s advisory committee was formed to scrutinize options.
For more than a year, that committee studied options, including several designs and various locations, before settling on the most pared-down design on property the City of Missouri Valley already owns at 2213 E. Highway 30.
While a fully functional station was desired, complete with kitchen, training space, and sleeping quarters, the committee worked to find a basic design that met the department’s immediate needs. Future expansions are possible as funding allows.
Site factors they considered included flood plain, property purchase amount, property size, location in relation to calls, and traffic patterns.
This decision came from dozens of conversations and boiled down to the most fiscally responsible choice for the committee.
While many questions have been asked, and subsequently answered, some potential voters have more.
One such question is how the water and sewer extension to the land will be funded. According to City Clerk Jodie Flaherty, the extension of utilities to the site will be paid out of investments or cash on hand in the water and sewer funds.
Though the site is currently outside the corporate city limits, the City of Missouri Valley can annex it voluntarily as it shares a property line with Missouri Valley Community School District land.
Other citizens are concerned about the affect traffic will have on response times as well as a heightened possibility of accidents near the high school/middle school.
“It will definitely be a learning curve, and traffic could affect response getting to the station, but the (planned Highway 30) bypass should alleviate that to an extent,” Fire Chief Caleb Wohlers said. “There are several volunteers who live on that side of town whose response times will be better than they are now, and those who live south of Missouri Valley will probably arrive faster as well because they can use the Ninth Street crossing.”
The bond, if passed, will put the city at about 75 percent of its bonding capacity, Flaherty added.
The bond will cover just more than $1.1 million in building site and construction costs, with a 10 percent design contingency and nearly $35,000 allowed for cost inflation. These are all considered hard costs, or the cost bid by the general contractor.
Soft costs are all of the remaining cost items attributed to the project beyond the construction cost, such as architect’s and engineer’s fees, special inspections, furniture, fixtures and equipment, owner’s insurance, soil and concrete testing, an updated survey, and the cost of extending utilities to the property, as well as up to $50,000 for the bond underwriter’s fee.
Missouri Valley fire and rescue volunteers, along with citizen’s advisory committee members and architects, will be on hand at a second open house planned for a date yet to be determined. That day will be before the approaching special election date of March 3.
Additionally, everyone is invited to attend the Missouri Valley Firemen’s Ball, beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Rand Community Center, 100 S. Fourth St. in Missouri Valley.
