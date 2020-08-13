Harrison County
Planning & Zoning Committee
Public Hearing Notice
The Harrison County Planning & Zoning Committee will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. to approve the zoning map amendment submitted by Rod Smith. The rezoning will change the zoning from A-1 to R-1 of 3 acres located in part of the SE ¼ SE ¼ of Section 17, Township 80 North and Range 42 West. The Board of Supervisors will meet on the same day at 11:00 a.m. Any questions or comments may be mailed to the Planning & Zoning Administrator or emailed to mpitt@harrisoncountyia.org.
