WEST HARRISON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
BOARD OF EDUCATION
MONTHLY MEETING – 6:30PM August 12, 2020
LIBRARY – MONDAMIN, IA
The West Harrison Community School District Board of Education met in regular session with the following present: Randy Wohlers, Tim Hamer; Tammy Neill; Jennifer Thomas Directors. Mr. Marty Fonley, Superintendent, Casey Ring, Principal, Tonya Radil, Board Secretary/Treasurer
Visitors. Gina Birdsall WHEA Representative, Tony Nunez, Kathy Glennie, Tonia Copeland, Ben Work, Amber Larson, Tammie Queen and Bobby Queen.
Called to Order. The meeting was called to order in the Library at 6:30 p.m. by President Wohlers.
Consent Agenda. Motion was made by Director Neill and second by Director Hamer to consent agenda includes approval of the agenda, board minutes from July 8th, approval of monthly bills, and approval of financial reports. No objections. Motion carried. 4-0
Public Items of Discussion.
Board Items of Discussion. The school board receive a thank you from the city of Little Sioux and the Followers of Christ Church Camp for the tables received from the commons.
Human Resources.
Motion was made by Director Neill and second by Director Thomas to accept the hiring of Amy Davis as a Para-Educator. Discussion. No Objection. Motion carries. 4-0
Motion was made by Director Hamer and second by Director Neill to accept the hiring of Drew Radloff as Asst. Junior High Football Coach. Discussion. No Objection. Motion carries. 4-0
Motion was made by Director Neill and second by Director Thomas to accept Tim Jones and Kylie Glennie as Volunteer Asst. Volleyball Coaches. Discussion. No Objection. Motion carries. 4-0
West Harrison School Board entered into closed session at 6:38pm.
West Harrison School Board returned into open session at 6:46pm.
Consideration of Open Enrollment Appeal. Motion was made by Director Hamer and second by Director Thomas to accept the open enrollment appeal. Discussion. Motion carries. 3-1
Consideration of Open Enrollments. Motion was made by Director Neill and second by Director Hamer to accept the Open Enrollments. Discussion. No Objection. Motion carries. 4-0
Consideration of Fundraisers. Motion was made by Director Neill and second by Director Thomas to accept Prom fundraisers. Discussion. No objections. Motion carried. 4-0
Consideration of a Letter of Affiliation for Loess Hills Youth Shooting Sports. Motion was made by Director Hamer and second by Director Neill to approve West Harrison CSD to write a letter of affiliation to the Loess Hills Youth Shooting Sports. Discussion. No objections. Motion carried.
3-1 abstained
Consideration of Disposal of Van and Obsolete Items in Storage. Motion was made by Director Hamer and second by Director Neill to approve disposal of items. Discussion. No objections. Motion carried. 4-0
Consideration of Specialty Underwriters Contract. Motion was made by Director Neill and second by Director Hamer to approval SU contract. Discussion. No objections. Motion carried. 4-0
Consideration of approval for Rural School Advocates of Iowa Membership. Motion was made by Director Thomas and second by Director Hamer to approve Rural School Advocates of Iowa Membership. Discussion. No objections. Motion carried. 4-0
Consideration of Purchase for Mobile Radios and Antenna Kits. Motion was made by Director Neill and second by Director Hamer to approve the purchase of new mobile radios and antenna kits. Discussion. No objections. Motion carried. 4-0
Consideration of Contract for Shared English Language Learner Teacher. Motion was made by Director Neill and second by Director Thomas to approve the shared ELL teacher with Missouri Valley CSD. Discussion. No objections. Motion carried. 4-0
Consideration of Return to Learn Plan. Motion was made by Director Neill and second by Director Thomas to approve the Return to Learn Plan. Discussion. No objections. Motion carried. 4-0
Review of the first reading of Board Policy Updates, 409.1, 409.3, 409.3E1, 409.3E2, 409.3R1, 409.3R2, 414, 501.9, 601.2 and New Policies 409.2, 409.2E1, 409.2E2, 5019.E1, 604.11, 907, 907.R1.
The next regular board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. September 9, 2020
Adjournment. The meeting adjourned at 7:45pm.
Tonya Radil, Board Secretary
Randy Wohlers, President
West Harrison CSD
August 2020 Board Bills
Operating Fund
Access Systems Leasing; Copier Lease 622.52
ACDA; ACDA/ICDA/SWICDA Membership 128.00
AED Professionals; Nursing Supplies Cares Covid 562.15
Ahlers & Cooney, P.C.; Legal Services 399.00
Aleta Archer; PK Tuition Refund 300.00
American Lift & Sign Service; King Family Foundation BB Scoreboards 11,837.50
Andy's Mowtown; Maintenance Supplies 9.00
Bill's Water Conditioning; Maintenance Supplies 82.00
Bonsall Tv & Appliance; Repair Equpment 179.95
Bulk Bookstore; M.S. Instructional Supplies 347.70
C & H Hauling; Garbage Removal 578.00
Carquest Auto Parts; Repairs 31.30
CDW Government Inc; Instructional Supplies 38.81
Cengage Learning; 20-21 Online Book , Workbook Access 385.50
City of Mondamin; Water/Sewer 1,798.07
Clark Pest & Termite Control Co; Pest Control 110.00
Cornhusker International Trucks Inc; Reparis/Service/Parts 1,131.11
Country Hardware and Supply LLC; Maintenance Supplies 9.28
Demco; Library Books 78.35
Des Moines Stamp Mfg. Co.; WH Address Stamp 107.95
EBSCO Information Services; Library Subscription 230.20
Heartland Coop; Supplies 552.00
Hillyard/Sioux Falls; Maintenance Supplies 3,779.82
Horizon Equipment; Deck Tires 222.00
IBA; Dues/Fees 75.00
Iowa Communications Network; Phone Service 1,433.28
Iowa Prison Industries; Expenditure/ King Grant Commons Revitalo 38,588.00
Iowa Western Community College; Staff Workshop/Registration Fees 2,336.00
Isocapt; Disposible Masks Cares Covid 1,350.00
Jones, Amber; PK Tuition Refund Due to Covid 150.00
Kabel Business Services; Business Services 47.00
Kelvin; Instructional Supplies 85.00
Kendall Hunt; IM Math Pd 1,500.00
Lakeshore Learning Materials; Instructional Supplies 633.48
Lightbox Systems; Technology Related Hardare 435.79
Loftus Htg Air Conditioning; Repair Ac in Wellness Center 600.00
Logan Auto Supply; Repairs 145.32
Logan Hardware; Maintenance Supplies 12.78
Logan-Magnolia CSD; Dual Enrollment Class 26,656.62
Mark's Towing & Flatbed Services; Repair Equipment 25.00
Matheson Tri-Gas Inc; Instructional Supplies 250.58
Mcgraw Hill Education,; Instructional Supplies 138.27
Menards; Supplies/Repairs 147.00
Mid-American Energy; Electricity BF 11,412.24
Missouri Valley CSD; Spec. Ed. Tuition 28,989.60
Missouri Valley Times-News; 2020-2021 Mo. Valley Times-News Subscrip 225.10
Mo Valley Napa; Repair Parts 70.48
New Cooperative Inc; Fuel Oil 5,920.00
Pioneer Revere; General Supplies 162.65
Pitney Bowes Inc; Postage 64.00
Quill.Com; Instructional Supplies 1,198.84
Really Good Stuff, LLC.; Instructional Supplies 426.80
Resources for Reading; Instructional Supplies 105.27
Rex Meeker; Repair Equipment 200.00
School Nurse Supply Inc; Health Supplies 1,097.74
Secretary of State; General Supplies 30.00
Seesaw; Learning Platform 632.50
Supreme School Supply; Instructional Supplies 84.58
Swiba,; Registration Fees 25.00
Twiner-Herald; Periodicals 50.75
US Postal Service; Yearly Rental of Post Office Box 84.00
West Monona CSD; Special Ed Tuition 23,767.12
Windstream; Telephone Service 1,965.11
Woodbine Community School; Special Ed Tuition 6,841.58
Woodhouse Blair; Repair Parts 90.19
Zoomid; Face Coverings Cares ESSR 4,622.50
Fund Total 186,195.38
Management Fund
Hoffman Agency, The; Maintenance Supplies 580.00
SU Insurance Company; Breakdown Insurance 4,846.25
Fund Total 5,426.25
Local Option Sales and Service Tax Fund
Access Systems Leasing; Copier Lease 1,885.03
Canon Financial Services Inc; Copier Rental 585.00
JMC Inc,; Technology Software 4,303.89
Lightbox Systems; Lease Agreements- Copier 5,633.34
Payschools; Technology Software 587.22
Prairie Mechanical Corporation; Repair AC in Wellness Center 580.00
Fund Total 13,574.48
Physical Plant & Equipment
Edgenuity Inc; User License Fee 4,200.00
Prairie Mechanical Corporation; Building Repair 3,200.00
Fund Total 7,400.00
Checking Account Total 212,596.11
Student Activity Fund
Acuspike; General Supplies Part for Volleyball ACU 50.00
Arkfeld, Mark; Official 110.00
Berggren, Edward; Softball Official 110.00
Drummond, Douglas; Official 220.00
Heiman, Karl; Official 110.00
Hoogestraat, J.D.; Official 110.00
Iowa Girls H.S. Athletic Union; Regional Gate 936.00
Jackson, Mark; Official 110.00
John Vejvoda; Official 110.00
Jonathan Wood; Official 135.00
Maxfield, Ken; Official 130.00
Mcgregor, Kevin; Official 130.00
Meyer, Charles; Official 110.00
Meyer, Jonathan; Official 110.00
Missouri Valley CSD; Softball Tourament Fee 70.00
Playscripts,; General Play Supplies 260.30
Rea, Jerry; Official 220.00
Riddell; Protective Equipment 3,269.97
Trophies Plus, Inc; Awards/Trophies/Supplies 104.16
Wood, Ray; Official 135.00
Fund Total 6,540.43
Checking Account Total 6,540.43
MVTN 8-26-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.