WEST HARRISON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
BOARD OF EDUCATION
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING – 7:15 p.m. April 2, 2020
LIBRARY – MONDAMIN, IA
The West Harrison and Community School Districts Board of Education met in special session with the following present: Randy Wohlers via telephone; Jennifer Thomas; Julie Kuhlman; Tammy Neill; and Tim Hamer Directors; Tonya Radil, Board Secretary/Treasurer. The following persons were present via Zoom: West Monona board members Christine Kennedy, Geri Johnson, Bart Heisterkamp, Shannon Kennedy, and Allen Carrier. Lyle Schwartz and Kim Antisdel of McPherson Jacobson, LLC.
Called to Order. The meeting was called in order in the Library at 7:18 p.m. by Vice President Thomas.
Motion was made by Director Kuhlman and second by Director Neill to enter into closed session at 7:18 p.m. under Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i) to interview finalist for Superintendent. No objections. Motion carried 5-0
At 7:30 p.m. Marty Fonley entered the meeting. At 8:18 p.m. Marty Fonley exited the meeting.
The West Harrison school board deliberated with West Monona school board.
At 10:20 p.m. Motion was made by Director Neill and second by Director Kuhlman to return to open session. No objections. Motion carried 5-0
At 10:20 p.m. motion was made by West Monona school board Director Carrier and second by Director Heisterkamp to offer a three-year contract to Marty Fonley for shared superintendent for West Monona and West Harrison Community Schools beginning July 1,2020, salary $140,000 with vacation days and other usual insurance, sick days, and professional dues; pending background check. The board also agrees to pay $3000, in moving expenses. Ayes: All. Motion carried unanimously. The West Harrison board members were in unanimous support of the motion of the motion made and approved by the West Monona board.
There being no further business, Vice President Jennifer Thomas declared the meeting adjourned at
10:24 p.m. The next regular board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., April 8, 2020.
Tonya Radil, Board Secretary
Vice President Thomas
BOARD BILLS FOR CURRENT MONTH
Vendor Name; Description, Amount
OPERATING FUND
Am Electric; Expenditure King Grant Bus Garage, 8,800.00
City Of Mondamin; Water/Sewer Garage, 451.49
Iowa Communications Network; Phone Service, 737.42
Mccloy Chiropractic Clinic; DOT Physicals, 100.00
Mid-American Energy; Electricity Bf, 3,787.78
Peterson Family Wellness Center; Instr Supp/Water Safety Field Trip, 110.00
US Bank; USBank, 1,206.53
Woodhouse Missouri Valley;Repair Service/Vehicle Purchas, 143.49
Total: 15,336.71
PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT FUND
Time Clock Plus; Network Support 3,900.00
Total 19,236.71
STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND
Lidderdale Catering; Class Of 2021 Purchased Services, 0.00
Line Drive Inc; Athletic Fund Raiser, 2,865.00
Magnolia Rose Bakery; Prom Cupcakes, 0.00
Talk About It Entertainment, Llc; Dj Balance Due, 0.00
US Bank; USBank, 1,015.89
Total: 3,880.89
SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND
Payschools; Food Service Management, 293.61
Total: 293.61
BOARD BILLS FOR CURRENT MONTH
Vendor Name; Description, Amount
OPERATING FUND
Access Systems Leasing; Copier Lease, 2,366.45
Ahlers & Cooney, P.C.; Legal Services, 85.50
Automatic Door Group; Repair Equipment, 224.20
Bill's Water Conditioning; Maintenance Supplies, 41.00
Blair Ace Hardware; Maintenance Supplies, 41.70
Bonine Garage Doors; Repair Parts, 900.00
C & H Hauling; Garbage Removal, 289.00
Canon Financial Services Inc; Copier Rental, 565.75
Cdw Government Inc; Instructional Supplies, 48.91
Clark Pest & Termite Control Co; Pest Control, 110.00
Council Bluffs Community School; Special Education Services/Rent, 3,356.35
Department Of Education; Bus Inspection Fee, 640.00
Dhs Cashier; 1st Floor Medicaid/State Portion, 1,053.16
Fiesta Foods; Instructional Supplies, 5.57
H & H Trucking; King Grant Bus Garage, 1,610.00
Heartland Coop; Gas/Diesel/Propane/Supplies, 1,276.60
Hillyard/Sioux Falls; Maintenance Supplies, 286.24
Hoglund Bus; Repair Parts, 67.45
Horizon Equipment; Equipment/Repair/Service, 67.00
Iowa Assoc. Of School Boards; School Board Workshop, 150.00
Iowa School For The Deaf; Registration For Life Skills Job Olympic, 35.00
Jaymar Business Forms, Inc.; General Supplies, 56.56
Kabel Business Services; Business Services, 23.50
Mark's Towing & Flatbed Services; Tires And Tubes, 15.00
Matheson Tri-Gas Inc; Instructional Supplies, 127.18
Menards; Supplies/Repairs, 914.46
Missouri Valley Times-News; Adv/Publication Fees, 280.58
Paper Tiger; Purchased Service, 46.00
Pitsco Education; Instructional Supplies, 164.56
Renaissance Learning, Inc; Renewal Subscription For Accelerated Re, 4,007.50
Reseach Press Co;. Instructional Supplies, 119.81
Schildberg Construction Co; King Grant Bus Garage, 2,030.20
Timberline Billing Service Llc; Medicaid Billing, 381.66
Walsworth Publishing Company; Yearbook Publishing 2nd Payment 2020, 1,272.09
West Monona Csd; Shared Superintendent, 18,050.13
Windstream; Telephone Service, 651.91
Subtotal: 41,361.02
MANAGEMENT FUND
Hoffman Agency, The 46.00
Subtotal: 46.00
LOCAL OPTION SALES AND SERVICES TAX FUND
Access Systems Leasing; Copier Lease, 522.02
Canon Financial Services Inc; Copier Rental, 1,385.25
Harris Computer Systems; Technolgy-Related Hardware/Software, 1,976.00
Lightbox Systems; Lease Agreement Copier, 2,816.67
Mercedes-Benz Financial Svcs; Last Lease Payment, 331,065.00
Subtotal: 337,764.94
WELLNESS CENTER FUND
Body Basics; Fitness Center Supplies, 3,878.85
Subtotal: 3,878.85
Total: 383,050.81
STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND
Chris; General Supplies, 100.00
Mastercard; General Supplies Play, 0.00
Riddell; General Supplies, 769.39
Trophies Plus, Inc; Awards/Trophies/Supplies, 185.33
Total: 1,054.72
SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND
Hiland Dairy; Milk Supplies, 1,685.77
Keck, Inc.; Food Service Supplies, 969.86
Martin Bros.; Food Supplies, 6,726.51
Payschools; Food Service Management, 293.61
Rapids Wholesale Equipment Company; Food Supplies, 548.16
Total: 10,223.91
MVTN 4-22-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.