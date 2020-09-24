WEST HARRISON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
BOARD OF EDUCATION
MONTHLY MEETING – 6:30PM September 9, 2020
LIBRARY – MONDAMIN, IA
The West Harrison Community School District Board of Education met in regular session with the following present: Randy Wohlers, Tim Hamer; Tammy Neill; Jennifer Thomas; Julie Kuhlman Directors. Mr. Marty Fonley, Superintendent, Casey Ring, Principal, Tonya Radil, Board Secretary/Treasurer
VISITORS. Holly Brock WHEA Representative, Tony Nunez, Aaron Peterson, Benjamin Work, Halie Stirtz, Mary Cartmill, Jami Sherer, Beatriz Martin, Hans Andersen, Parker Rife, Brenner Nelson, Layne Ellison, and Braedon Weldon
CALLED TO ORDER. The meeting was called to order in the Library at 6:30 p.m. by President Wohlers.
CONSENT AGENDA.Motion was made by Director Neill and second by Director Thomas to consent agenda includes approval of the agenda, board minutes from July 8th, approval of monthly bills, and approval of financial reports. No objections. Motion carried. 5-0
PUBLIC ITEMS OF DISCUSSION. Aaron Peterson addressed the school board about wearing hats while school is in session. He thought for some individuals wearing hats could be a form of expression or a confidence booster. The board encouraged Aaron to follow up with his student council and revisit with the board when they are reviewing the handbook.
BOARD ITEMS OF DISCUSSION.
HUMAN RESOURCES.
Motion was made by Director Hamer and second by Director Neill to accept the resignation of Lynne Ruffcorn as a Para-Educator, Andrew Stevenson as Head Boys Track Coach, and Grant Staats as Assistant Boys Track Coach. Discussion. No Objection. Motion carries. 5-0
Motion was made by Director Neill and second by Director Thomas to accept the hiring of Steffany Gray as a Para-Educator. Discussion. No Objection. Motion carries. 5-0
Motion was made by Director Neill and second by Director Thomas to accept the hiring of Grant Staats Head Boys Track Coach and Andrew Stevenson as Assistant Boys Track Coach. Discussion. No Objection. Motion carries. 5-0
RESOLUTION TO CONSIDER CONTINUED PARTICIPATION IN THE INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPORT PROGRAM AND TO SCHEDULE A PUBLIC HEARING.
The Board of Directors of the West Harrison Community School District, in the Counties of Harrison and Monona State of Iowa, met in regular session, in the West Harrison CSD High School Library at 410 Pine Street, Mondamin, IA at 6:30pm. There were present President Wohlers, in the chair and the following named board members: Vice President Thomas, Directors Neill, Kuhlman, and Director Hamer.
The President of the Board called up for consideration the Resolution to Consider Continued Participation in the Instructional Support Program which requires that a public hearing be held on this proposal.
Director Neill introduced following Resolution and moved its adoption. Director Kuhlman seconded the motion to adopt. The roll was called, and the vote was: Wohlers, aye; Thomas, aye; Neill, aye; Hamer, aye; Kuhlman, aye; Motion carried.
The President declared the Resolution adopted as follows:
RESOLUTION TO CONSIDER CONTINUED PARTICIPATION IN
THE INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPORT PROGRAM
WHEREAS, the Board of Directors has determined that to continue the current level of services and to fund the ongoing programs of the School District, continuation of participation in the Instructional Support Program for a period of five years is necessary and in the best interests of the District and its residents and students: and
WHEREAS, the Board of Directors wishes to consider continued participation in the Instructional Support Program as provided in Section 257.18 through 257.21 Code of Iowa; and
WHEREAS, the authorization for the current Instructional Support Program will expire on June 30, 2021; and
WHEREAS, this Resolution sets forth the proposal of the Board of Directors, including the method that will be used to fund the program; and
WHEREAS, notice of the time and place of a public hearing must be published:
NOW, THEREFORE, it is resolved:
- The Board of Directors wishes to consider continued participation in the Instructional Support Program as provided in Sections 257.18 through 257.21, Code of Iowa, for a period of five years, commencing with the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.
- The additional funding for the Instructional Support Program for a budget year shall be determined annually and shall not exceed ten percent (10%) of the total regular program district cost for the budget year and moneys received under Section 257.14, Code of Iowa, as a budget adjustment for the budget year.
- Moneys received by the District for the Instructional Support Program may be used for any general fund purpose.
- The Instructional Support Program shall be funded by instructional support state aid and a combination instructional support property tax levied annually upon the taxable property within the School District commencing with the levy of property taxes for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, and an instructional support income surtax imposed annually, the percent of income surtax to be determined by the Board for each budget year to be imposed upon the state individual income tax of each individual income taxpayer resident in the School District on December 31, 2021 and each year thereafter.
- The Secretary is authorized and directed to give notice of a public hearing to be held in the West Harrison CSD, 410 Pine Street, Mondamin, IA, on October 14, 2020, 6:30p.m.
- Following the public hearing the Board intends to take action on the question whether to continue participation in the Instructional Support Program.
Passed and Approved this 9th day September, 2020.
CONSIDERATION OF STUDENT TRIP. Motion was made by Director Neill and second by Director Hamer to approve the tentative senior trip to Minnesota. Discussion. Motion carries. 5-0
CONSIDERATION OF BLEACHER PROPOSAL.Motion was made by Director Hamer and second by Director Kuhlman to accept Expert Edge proposal for bleacher inspections. Discussion. No Objection. Motion carries. 5-0
CONSIDERATION OF ROOF REPAIRS.Motion was made by Director Hamer and second by Director Neill to make minor roof repairs. Discussion. No objections. Motion carried. 5-0
LEGISLATIVE PRIORITIES. The school board and Mr. Fonley recommend the following legislative priorities.
1. Early Literacy
2. Teacher Recruitment and Licensure
3. Sharing and Reorganization
4. Preschool
5. Standard
6. Mental Health
7. School Funding Policy
CONSIDERATION OF SECOND READING OF BOARD POLICIES UPDATES TO 409.1, 409.3, 409.3 E1, 409.3 E2, 409.3R1, 409.3R2, 414, 501.9, 601.2 AND NEW POLICIES 409.2, 409.2E1, 409.2E2, 501.9E1, 604.11, 907, 907.R1. Motion was made by Director Neill and second by Director Thomas to approve policy updates and new policies. Discussion. No objections. Motion carried. 5-0
CONSIDERATION OF POST PROM FUNDRAISER.Motion was made by Director Neill and second by Director Thomas to accept Post Prom Fundraisers. Discussion. No objections. Motion carried.
5-0
The next regular board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. October 14, 2020
Adjournment. The meeting adjourned at 7:45pm.
Tonya Radil, Board Secretary
Randy Wohlers, President
BOARD BILLS FOR CURRENT MONTH
Vendor Name, Description, Amount
OPERATING FUND
Access Systems Leasing, Copier Lease 1,245.04
Accurate Lock Smith, Maintenance Supplies 317.25
Agriland Fs, Inc, Diesel 2,883.56
Am Electric, Repair Equipment 768.75
Andy's Mowtown, Repair Equipment 58.98
Bill's Water Conditioning, Maintenance Supplies 30.75
Blair Ace Hardware, Maintenance Supplies 25.98
C & H Hauling, Garbage Removal 289.00
Canon Financial Services Inc, Copier Rental 1,150.75
Capital Sanitary Supply, Cleaning Supplies 2,101.75
CDW Government Inc, Instructional Supplies 35.43
City Of Mondamin, Water/Sewer Sports Field 2,195.40
Clark Pest & Termite Control Co, Pest Control 110.00
DHS Cashier 1st Floor, Medicaid/State Portion 1,091.85
Ebsco Information Services, Library Subscription 236.20
Follett School Solutions Inc, Library Books 934.46
Fonley, Marty, Lunch W/ New Staff And Mentors 132.63
Green Hills AEA 13 Fiduciary Fund, Lamination 79.90
Hillyard/Sioux Falls, Maintenance Supplies 300.80
Iowa Assoc Of School Business, Membership 175.00
Iowa Western Community College, Staff Workshop Stop Training Class 100.00
IXL Learning, Computer Software Subscriptions To IXL 7,035.00
Jumbo Jack's Cookbooks, Instructional Supplies 649.50
Kabel Business Services, Business Services 23.50
Lightbox Systems, Computer Hardware 302.59
Loftus Htg Air Conditioning, Repair Ac In Wellness Center 202.50
Mark's Towing & Flatbed Services, Tires and Tubes 377.00
Matheson Tri-Gas Inc, Instructional Supplies 127.18
Menards, Supplies/Repairs 618.67
Missouri Valley Times-News, Adv/Publication Fees 190.23
Mo Valley Napa, Repair Parts 208.56
Nebraska Air Filter Inc., Maintenance Supplies 492.34
Nolte, Cornman & Johnson P.C., Auditing Fees 4,410.00
Office Of Auditor Of State, Auditing Services Filing Fees 425.00
Pioneer Valley Books, Instructional Supplies 105.27
Pitney Bowes Inc, Postage 156.50
Really Great Reading, Supplemental Literacy Instruction—Tiers 2,466.10
Rural School Advocates Of Iowa, Membership Fees 750.00
Savvas Learning Center, Instructional Supplies 1,301.51
School Administrators Of Iowa, Membership Fees Cr 1,046.00
School Specialty Inc, Instructional Supplies 2,422.12
Sign Depot LLC, King Family Foundation Equipment Commons 3,616.53
Syncquip Mechanical Group, Repair Equipment 496.67
Teaching Strategies, Instructional Supplies 282.15
Timberline Billing Service LLC, Medicaid Billing 135.45
US Bank, US Bank 12,635.65
Victra, Initial Hotspot Purchase 290.90
West Monona CSD, Shared Superintendent 7,920.74
West Sioux Ceramics & Dakota's Pottery, Instructuional Supplies 131.50
Fund Number 63,082.64
MANAGEMENT FUND
Su Insurance Company, Breakdown Insurance 9,938.25
Fund Number 9,938.25
LOCAL OPTION SALES AND SERVICES TAX FUND
Access Systems Leasing, Copier Lease 3,770.06
Canon Financial Services Inc, Copier Rental 1,385.25
CDW Government Inc, Tripp Lite 36port Ac Charging Cart Stora 5,376.25
Central Iowa Distributing, Refinish Gym Floors 6,520.00
Dell Marketing L.P., Laptops For Staff 3,823.68
Electronic Engineering, Two Way Radio 3,376.45
Johnson Controls, Pm Agreement For Fire Alarm 2,239.42
Payschools, Technology Software 293.61
Fund Number 26,784.72
PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT
Expert's Edge, LLC, Upgrade Bleachers W/ Hand Rails 8,439.13
Hobart Sales & Service, Repair Booster For Dish Washer 794.13
Rosewood Dirtworks, Rock For Lot 1,763.59
US Bank, USBank 1,029.29
Voice & Data Systems, Inc, Phone Repairs ESI Cs 612 Cards 6 Lines 1,910.21
Fund Number 13,936.35
Checking Account Id 113,741.96
STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND
Boyer Valley CSD, Conference Dues 500.00
Bryan Regan, Official 105.00
Chad Burch, Official 105.00
Hobbie, Matt, Oficiating 105.00
Iowa Association Of Track Coaches, Dues And Fees 50.00
Iowa Girls Coaches Assoc., Dues And Fees 75.00
Iowa H.S. Speech Assn., Student Entry Fees 50.00
Iowa High School Athletic Association, General Supplies 170.00
Lastine, Steve, Officiating 105.00
Logan-Magnolia CSD, Cc Meet Fee 80.00
Lou's Sporting Goods, Sports Supply 781.32
Olson, Tom, Officiating 105.00
Pepsi Cola Bottling Group, Supplies 1,246.67
Rschooltoday, Dues And Fees 300.00
Trophies Plus, Inc, Awards/Trophies/Supplies 164.09
US Bank, USBank 575.15
Woodbine Community School, JV Volleyball Tourney Fee 70.00
Fund Number 4,587.23
Checking Account 4,587.23
SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND
Bugenhagen, Kim, Refund On Lunch Ticket 71.37
Green, Craig, Lunch Refund 14.46
Hiland Dairy, Milk Supplies 696.47
Long, Julie, Lunch Refund 11.00
Loomis, Jessica, Lunch Refund 23.40
Martin Bros., Afternoon Snacks 6,072.11
Melichar, Mark, Lunch Money Refund 7.73
Neill, Marvin, Lunch Money Refund 75.75
Fund Number 6,972.29
Checking Account 6,972.29
MVTN 09-23-20
