Pisgah City Council Meeting
SEPTEMBER Meeting
September 2, 2020
Mayor Ron Woodward called The City of Pisgah Council meeting to order at 6:04 pm on September 2, 2020. Location was Pisgah Fire Hall. Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Roll Call: Present Mayor: Ronny Woodward, Council members: Scott Baumfalk, Lori McWilliams, Mike Carson, Meredith Jenson, Present Karen Wilson, Absent Staff members: Todd Noah Maintenance, Christina Clark City Clerk Present. Visitors: Sharon Hinrichsen, Clint Fichter. Amended: Mary Moore attended August Meeting to Discuss PROG Garage sale September 19. Council member L. McWilliams approved September 2, 2020 agenda as presented 2nd by S. Baumfalk, K. Wilson Absent Ayes: All, Nays: None Motion Carried. M. Jenson motioned to Approve Minutes & Bills 2nd by. S. Baumfalk. K. Wilson Absent Ayes: All, Nays: None Motion Carried. M. Carson Approval of Financial Report 2nd by L. McWilliams, K. Wilson Absent Ayes: All, Nays: None Motion Carried. M. Carson motioned to have Clint move forward with abandoned properties in town 2nd L. McWilliams K. Wilson Absent Ayes: All, Nays: None Motion Carried. M. Jenson motioned to close Bathhouse due to Vandalism 2nd L. McWilliams K. Wilson Absent Ayes: All, Nays: None Motion Carried. M. Carson motioned to sell two of the City owned properties by bid 2nd S. Baumfalk K. Wilson Absent Ayes: All, Nays: None Motion Carried. S. Baumfalk motioned to get a Table and Bench for Joy Carson Memorial 2nd M. Carson K. Wilson Absent Ayes: All, Nays: None Motion Carried. L. McWilliams motioned to approve Building Permit on 507 Polk St 2nd M. Jenson K. Wilson Absent Ayes: All, Nays: None Motion Carried. L. McWilliams motioned to allow a sign to be put up at 116 1st St 2nd S. Baumfalk K. Wilson Absent Ayes: All, Nays: None Motion Carried. M. Jenson motioned. M. Jenson motioned to Terminate the 2006 28 E Agreement with the county over the Bridge Loan 2nd M. Carson Roll call vote- M. Jenson, M. Carson, L. McWilliams, S. Baumfalk ayes, K. Wilson Absent motion carried. M. Carson motioned to Adjourn at 8:10 p.m. 2nd by L. McWilliams, K. Wilson Absent Ayes: All, Nays: None Motion Carried.
Ronny Woodward, Mayor
ATTEST:
Christina Clark, City Clerk
August 2020 Deposits
Description, Amount
Certified Deposit $69.74
Water, Sewer, Garbage $1,609.72
Water, Sewer, Garbage $2,277.43
Water, Sewer, Garbage $1,026.60
Building Permit Deposit $15.00
Camping Deposit $60.00
Water, Sewer, Garbage $140.00
St IA - Dave's Liquor License $390.00
Water, Sewer, Garbage $1,618.76
Shelter House Rent $30.00
IA St Eft- Street Construction $942.99
Camping Deposit $180.00
Water, Sewer, Garbage $2,049.82
Water, Sewer, Garbage $1,320.54
Water, Sewer, Garbage $1,021.67
IA St Eft - Sales Tax $1,693.75
Water, Sewer, Garbage $1,689.47
Joy Carson Memorial Donation (Saving Acct) $700.00
Water, Sewer, Garbage $502.74
Water, Sewer, Garbage $2,256.68
Camping Deposit $70.00
Interest Credited $33.04
August Deposit Totals $19,697.95
Total Utility Deposits $15,513.43
Total Camping, Shelter House, Water, Dump Station $340.00
Total Building Permits $15.00
Total State $3,026.74
Total County
Total Usda-Grant
Total Misc- $802.78
$19,697.95
August 2020 Bills
Company, Description, Amount
Christina Clark, Payroll 7/1/2020-7/31/2020 $1,044.46
Todd Noah, Payroll 7/1/2020-7/31/2020 $3,544.21
Bankcard Center, Tn-Fuel, Battery, Keys, Paint, Flags $869.11
Harrison County Treasurer, Parecel 520002308300000 Payment $40.00
Bankcard Center, Cc- Postage, Office Expense, Misc Expense $145.00
Capitalone Commercial, Basketball Court Grant Money $371.16
Mo Valley Times, Mins & Bills $71.23
Siouxland District, Water Testing $14.00
Harrison County Landfill, Garbage $523.00
Municipal Supply, Maintenance, Ground, Repair $220.89
BTSC, Misc Expense $131.52
Anthony Noah, Ground Maintenance/ Mowing $300.00
Anthony Noah, July 1-31 Bathhouse Cleaning $225.00
Anthony Noah, Storm Clean Up 7 Hours $91.00
LHCC, Fuel $228.64
ICAP, Insurance $8,827.00
Windstream, Phone/ Internet $402.44
IPERS, July Payment $1,176.01
C & H Hauling, Garbage $1,380.00
Treasurer State Of Iowa, Sales/ Use/ Excise Tax $35.95
EFTPS, July Payroll Payment $1,941.88
Todd Noah, August Operator License & Phone $623.56
Midamerican, Electricity $787.34
Christina Clark, Mileage Training Sidney & Wall Lake Lunch $203.74
USDA Loan, Loan # 5payment 12 $899.00
USDA Loan, Loan # 6 Payment 12 $909.00
Harrison County Treasurer, Drainage Tax $933.79
Total August Payments 2020 $25,938.93
9-23-20 MVTN
