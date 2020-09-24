WEST HARRISON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

BOARD OF EDUCATION

SPECIAL MEETING – 6:00PM   SEPTEMBER 14, 2020

SUPERINDENTANT OFFICE VIA ZOOM – MONDAMIN, IA

The West Harrison Community School District Board of Education met in Special session with the following present: Randy Wohlers, Via Zoom Tammy Neill; Jennifer Thomas; Julie Kuhlman Directors. Via telephone Tim Hamer Director; Mr. Marty Fonley, Superintendent, Tonya Radil, Board Secretary/Treasurer

Call to Order. The meeting was called to order in the Superintendent’s office at 6:02 pm by President Wohlers.

Roll Call. All Directors present.

Consideration of 2020-2021 Calendar Change. Motion was made by Director Thomas second by Director Hamer to accept 1:30 pm dismissals every Wednesday beginning Sept 23rd, until the end of the 1st  Semester. The Board will revisit this issue again in December to determine the monthly early out schedule for January-May. Discussion. No Objections. Motion Carried. 5-0

The next regular board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. October 9, 2020.

Adjournment.

Tonya Radil, Board Secretary

Randy Wohlers, President

MVTN 09-23-20

