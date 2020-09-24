WEST HARRISON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
BOARD OF EDUCATION
SPECIAL MEETING – 6:00PM SEPTEMBER 14, 2020
SUPERINDENTANT OFFICE VIA ZOOM – MONDAMIN, IA
The West Harrison Community School District Board of Education met in Special session with the following present: Randy Wohlers, Via Zoom Tammy Neill; Jennifer Thomas; Julie Kuhlman Directors. Via telephone Tim Hamer Director; Mr. Marty Fonley, Superintendent, Tonya Radil, Board Secretary/Treasurer
Call to Order. The meeting was called to order in the Superintendent’s office at 6:02 pm by President Wohlers.
Roll Call. All Directors present.
Consideration of 2020-2021 Calendar Change. Motion was made by Director Thomas second by Director Hamer to accept 1:30 pm dismissals every Wednesday beginning Sept 23rd, until the end of the 1st Semester. The Board will revisit this issue again in December to determine the monthly early out schedule for January-May. Discussion. No Objections. Motion Carried. 5-0
The next regular board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. October 9, 2020.
Adjournment.
Tonya Radil, Board Secretary
Randy Wohlers, President
MVTN 09-23-20
