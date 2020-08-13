Public Notice
Section 106 Public Notice
Windstream is proposing to modify an existing telecommunications facility on an existing pole located at the below address in Harrison County, IA with associated coordinates and overall structure height. Windstream seeks comments from all interested persons on the impact of the proposed action on any districts, sites, buildings, structures, or objects significant in American history, architecture, archaeology, engineering, or culture, that are listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Specific information about the project, including the historic preservation reviews that Windstream is conducting pursuant to the rules of the Federal Communications Commission (47 C.F.R. Sections 1.1307(4)) and the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (36 C.F.R. Part 800) will be made available to interested persons who request the information from the contact below. All questions, comments, and correspondence should be directed to Mary Bryant at Dynamic Environmental Associates, Inc., 3850 Lake Street, Suite C, Macon, GA 31204, 877-968-4787, Sec106@DynamicEnvironmental.com within 30 days from the date of this publication.
Project #: 22020019
Project Name: WDBI-RL05
Address: 1480 Panora Avenue
City: Woodbine
Overall Height: 145’
Latitude: 41° 47' 36.13" N
Longitude: 095° 44' 07.33" W
MVTN 8-12-20
