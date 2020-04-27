Pisgah City Council Meeting
March 25, 2020
Mayor Ron Woodward called The City of Pisgah Council meeting to order at 6:20 p.m. on March 25, 2020. Location was Pisgah City Hall. Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Roll Call: Present Mayor: Ronny Woodward; Council members: Scott Baumfalk, Meredith Jenson, Present, Karen Wilson, Lori McWilliam, Mike Carson via Conference call. Staff members: Todd Noah, Maintenance; Christina Clark, City Clerk, Present.
Public hearing was opened at 6:21 p.m. Council member M. Jenson approved March 25, 2020 agenda as presented, second by M. Carson. Ayes: All; Nays: None. Motion carried.
S. Baumfalk to Approve Minutes & Bills, second by K. Wilson. Ayes: All; Nays: None. Motion carried.
M. Jenson Approval of Financial Report, second by L. McWilliams. Ayes: All; Nays: None. Motion carried.
Roll Call Vote to move forward with legal litigation of problem properties. Ayes: S. Baumfalk, M. Jenson, M. Carson, L. McWilliams, K. Wilson. Nays: None. Motion carried.
K. Wilson motioned to approve the Sherriff Contract, second by L. McWilliams. Ayes: All; Nays: None. Motion carried.
L. McWilliams motioned to wave the second and third reading of Parking on the Street Ordinance, second by M. Carson. Ayes: All; Nays: None. Motion carried.
Closed Public Hearing at 6:51 p.m.
K. Wilson motioned to approve the tax levy. Roll call vote to approve tax levy. Ayes: S. Baumfalk, M. Jenson, M. Carson, L. McWilliams, K. Wilson. Nays: None. Motion carried.
M. Jenson motioned to approve the 2021 Budget, second by S. Baumfalk. Ayes: All; Nays: None. Motion carried.
CAMPGROUND IS CLOSED PER STATE.
S. Baumfalk Motioned to Accept building permit for 210 Elm St, second by K. Wilson. M. Carson abstained. Ayes: All; Nays: None. Motion carried.
L. McWilliams motioned to approve 113 Oak St Building permit addition, second by M. Carson. Ayes: All; Nays: None. Motion carried.
M. Jenson approved 2 more loads of rock, second by K. Wilson. Ayes: All; Nays: None. Motion carried.
L. McWilliams motioned to Adjourn at 7:20 p.m., second by K. Wilson. Ayes: All; Nays: None. Motion carried.
Ronny Woodward, Mayor
ATTEST:
Christina Clark, City Clerk
March 2020 DEPOSITS
Description, Amount
Water, Sewer, Garbage, $3,247.81
Harrison County Treasurer, $4,002.41
Water, Sewer, Garbage, $1,446.57
Water, Sewer, Garbage, $1,071.37
ST IA EFT, $935.08
IA Economic Develop Grant-Sewer Project, $27,723.00
Water, Sewer, Garbage, $3,089.25
Allen Township Fire Dept Money, $6,362.93
Nationwide Overpayment Insurance, $22.00
March Deposit Totals, $47,900.42
Total Utility Deposits, $8,855.00
Total Camping, Shelter House, Water, Dump Station,
Total Building Permits,
Total State, $935.08
Total County, $4,002.41
Total USDA-Grant, $27,723.00
Total Misc-, $6,384.93
Total: $47,900.42
MARCH 2020 BILLS
Company; Description, Amount
Christina Clark; Payroll 02/1/2020-2/29/2020, $996.72
Todd Noah; Payroll 02/1/2020-2/29/2020, $2,993.77
IPERS; March Payment, $1,145.88
US Postal Service; Annual PO Box Fee, $94.00
Anthony Noah; Water Chores (12hrs Jan, 4 Hrs Feb @$13/Hr), $208.00
Harrison County Auditor; Law Enforcement Contract, $1,255.00
Badger Body; New Foot for Snowplow, $42.00
C& H Hauling; Garbage, $1,380.00
Harrison County Landfill; Garbage, $523.00
Missouri Valley Times; Legal, Notices, Hearings, $427.15
Bank Card Center; Postage, Cert Mail, Heater, 1099, $256.22
Windstream; Phone / Internet, $396.86
Midwest Lab; Sewer Testing, $257.58
EFTPS; (Fica 869.44, Medi 203.34, Taxes Payable 700.00), $1,772.78
Visu-Sewer; Pay App 4 Sewer Project, $52,241.45
Todd Noah; March Operator License & Phone Allowance, $698.56
Snyder & Associates; Sewer Engineering Bill, $4,626.36
SWIPCO; Admin, Direct Charges Bill For Grant Help, $833.00
Missouri Valley VFD; Fire Department Training Books (Sammy & Anthony), $393.40
Mid American Energy; Electricity (Fd26.39, Pk 167.30, St 339.77, Sewer 136.17, W136.17), $805.80
Siouxland District Health Dept; Water Testing, $14.00
Harrison County Development; 4th Qtr 2019-2020 Payment, $177.75
Visu-Sewer; Pay App 5- Sewer Project, $34,101.20
Total March Payments 2020: $105,640.48
