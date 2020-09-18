NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Coulthard Levee Repairs
Coulthard Drainage District No. 2
Harrison & Pottawattamie Counties, Iowa
TIME AND PLACE FOR FILING SEALED PROPOSALS. Sealed bids for the work as stated below must be filed before 9:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 17th, 2020, in the office of the Harrison County Auditor, Harrison County Courthouse, 111 North 2nd Avenue, Logan, Iowa 51546.
TIME AND PLACE SEALED PROPOSALS WILL BE OPENED AND CONSIDERED. Sealed proposals will be opened and bids tabulated at 9:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 17th, 2020, in the Board Room of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors, Harrison County Courthouse, 111 North 2nd Avenue, Logan, Iowa 51546, for consideration by the Harrison County Board of Supervisors at their meeting. The Board of Supervisors reserve the right to reject any and all bids.
TIME FOR COMMENCEMENT AND COMPLETION OF WORK. Work on the improvement shall commence upon approval of the contract by the Board of Supervisors, and as stated in the Notice to Proceed. All work under the Contract must be completed, per Iowa Code Section 468.101, no later than November 30th, 2020 for the Ring Levee and Scour Hole Portion; December 31st, 2020 for the Levee Earthwork Portion; and April 30th, 2021 for the Remainder of Levee Work for the Project. Damages in the amount of $500.00 per day will be assessed for each day the work remains incomplete.
Bid Security. Each bidder shall accompany its bid with bid security, as defined in Section 468.35a of the Iowa Code in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total amount of the bid.
CONTRACT DOCUMENTS. Copies of the project documents are available for a price of $25.00 per set. This fee is refundable, provided the plans and specifications are returned complete and in good usable condition, and they are returned within fourteen (14) calendar days after the award of the project. Please make your check payable to Bolton & Menk, Inc. and send it to Bolton & Menk, Inc., 300 W. McKinley Street, PO Box 68, Jefferson, Iowa 50129, phone 515-386-4101. You may view the digital plan documents for free by entering Quest Project #7292307 on the website’s Project Search page. Documents may be downloaded for $0.00. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, viewing, downloading, and working with this digital project information.
PREFERENCE OF PRODUCTS AND LABOR. Preference shall be given to domestic construction materials by the contractor, subcontractors, material, men, and suppliers in performance of the contract and further, by virtue of statutory authority, preference will be given to products and provisions grown and coal produced within the State of Iowa, and to Iowa domestic labor, to the extent lawfully required under Iowa statutes. Failure to submit a fully completed Bidder Status Form with the bid may result in the bid being deemed nonresponsive and rejected.
SALES TAX EXEMPTION CERTIFICATES. The bidder shall not include sales tax in the bid. The County Auditor will distribute tax exemption certificates and authorization letters to the Contractor and all subcontractors who are identified. The Contractor and subcontractor may make copies of the tax exemption certificates and provide a copy to each supplier providing construction materials. These tax exemption certificates and authorization letters are applicable only for this specific project under the Contract.
PAYMENT. Payment for work done will be in accordance with estimates approved monthly by the Engineer and in Drainage Warrants issued by the Drainage District, which, if registered and stamped "not paid for want of funds", shall bear interest at a rate fixed by the Board not to exceed the maximum set by law in accordance with Chapter 468 of the Code of Iowa, as amended. The Board reserves the right to issue Drainage District Improvement Certificates pursuant to Chapter 468 of the Code of Iowa, as amended, which certificates may be given in exchange for outstanding warrants issued to the Contractor or to the holder thereof. Said warrants to be surrendered, if called by the Board, in exchange for Drainage District Improvement Certificates which shall be taken by the Contractor or holder at par and shall bear interest at a rate fixed by the Board not to exceed the maximum set by law in accordance with Chapter 468 of the Code of Iowa, as amended.
Progress payments will be made in an amount equal to ninety percent (90%) of the work completed. Final payment will be made not less than thirty (30) days after completion of the work and acceptance by the Board, subject to the conditions and in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 468 of the Code of Iowa, as amended.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION. Work shall generally consist of approximately 25,892 units of clearing and grubbing, and loading and hauling approximately 143,738 CY of local borrow to be used in filling a scour hole, building a ring levee, and raising the existing levee for 15,030 LF, and all associated work and incidentals required to complete the project.
This Notice is given by authority of the Board of Supervisors, Harrison County, Iowa
Susan Bonham, County Auditor
MVTN 9-9-20
