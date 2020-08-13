The City Council of the City of Mondamin will hold a Public Hearing and first reading of the ordinance regarding the proposed amendment to the Utilities—Billing Charges chapter to include updated water rates, on August 3rd, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. at the City Hall.
Copies of said ordinance are available for public inspection with the City Clerk. The purpose of this ordinance is to change the water rates for those using the City of Mondamin municipal water system from $26.00 for the first 1,000 gallons to $32.40 for 0 gallons. The rate of $0.386 per 100 gallons will remain the same. Rate increase is due to a water improvements project and to fulfill requirement of the major funding source, USDA.
Oral comments will be heard at the time of the hearing, or written comments may be addressed to the City of Mondamin, P.O. Box 196, Mondamin, IA 51557, prior to the hearing.
Alyx Hirst
City Clerk
MVTN 7-29-20
