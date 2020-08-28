Minutes of Regular Meeting
Board of Directors
Missouri Valley
Community School District
Monday, August 10, 2020
Call to Order
Director Janssen called the meeting to order at 6.00 P.M. on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the District Office Conference Room, 103 E Michigan Street, Missouri Valley, Iowa.
Roll Call
Present: Jeff Janssen, John Ferris, Joanna Barnard, and Melissa Hansen
Absent: Bridget Myler
Also Present: Superintendent Brent Hoesing, Kristie Kruckman, Brad Nichols, Robin Holtz, Dave Hodges, Secretary Teresa Griffith and 17 guest.
Approve Agenda
Director Ferris approved the agenda. Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Recognition and Communication: Visitors/Gifts/Services
Names in bold print were present.
Years of Service – Superintendent Dr. Hoesing introduced our staff, the 10 year plus staff were invited to the meeting and stood when introduced; 5 years – Gretchen Arrick, Christina Caniglia, Sarah Lenoard, Caroline Neil and Kelly Ortner; 10 years – Julie Meade, Margaret Sargent, and Ryan Victor; 15 years – Lori Pickle; 20 years – Jennifer Cihacek and Dindy Voster; 30 years – Donald Briggs, Michael Brown and Shelly Brown; 35 years – Marsha Barry.
New Teacher Recognition – The new teachers were introduced; Elementary School: Robyn Lammers – Preschool, Baylee White – Kindergarten, Carly Miller - First grade, Emily Sidders - Third grade, Caitlin Morris – Fourth grade, Megan Phillips – Nurse; High/Middle School: Taylor Killpack – Seven/Eight grade Math, Delaney Ettleman – HS Math, Leana Goodrich – HS Vocal, and Judy Rodewald – HS/MS Special Education.
CONSENT AGENDA
Director Barnard motioned to approve the consent agenda: to include the July 13 and July 20, 2020 minutes, the July financial reports and the board bills as presented. Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Board Bills
Additional bills brought before the Board totaled $103,071.73.
The bills totaled $1,170,755.73 as follows: $197,813.71 General Operating Fund; $0.00 – Management Fund; $(72.43) – Public Recreation; $886,878.70 – GO Bond Elementary Addition; $72,601.38 – Capital Projects/1% Sales Tax Fund; $1,241.67 – Physical Plant and Equipment; $1,000.00- Debt Services; $474.00 – Extended Care; $8,302.11 – School Nutrition; $0.00 – School Store Enterprise Funds; $2,516.60 - Activity Fund; $0.00 – Trust Fund; and $0.00 – Agency Fund.
ADMINISTRATION
Estes Construction – Randy Sharp and Jeff McKinda updated the Board on the budget and schedule. They discussed the overall financial status of the project. The team will be moving forward with weekly updates with two Board members and Superintendent Dr. Hoesing.
The Administrators and Director spoke and answered questions on these topics: classroom curriculum, Covid mediation measures, fall sports, WIC professional development, open teaching positions, transportation, elementary project and facility grounds.
BOARD GOVERNANCE
Approval of Engagement
Director Ferris motioned to approve the letter of engagement with Nolte, Cornman & Johnson P.C. as presented in exhibit VI-A. Director Baranrd seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Discussion of Guidelines
Discussion only – The Board stated the district would follow the Western Iowa Conference Guidelines.
Approval of Agreement
Director Hansen motioned to approve the agreement with West Central Community Action as presented in exhibit VI-C. Director Ferris seconded.All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Resolution
Director Barnard motioned to approve the resolution, General Fund Transfer, in the amount of $12,053.08 as presented in exhibit VI-D. Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
HUMAN RESOURCES
Approval of Resignations
Director Ferris motioned to approve the resignations of Brandy Mace as para, Lanae Chase as Elementary/Middle School Nurse and Liz Davie and Justin Mills as High School teacher. Director Barnard seconded. All Ayes; motioned carried.
Approval of Contracts
Director Hansen motioned to approve the issuance of contracts to Carly Miller as Elementary teacher and Megan Phillips as Elementary/Middle School nurse. Director Barnard seconded. All Ayes; motioned carried.
Letter of Assignment
Director Ferris motioned to approve the letters of assignment to Kassidy Westercamp as Extended Care Assistant and Steffany Gray as Para. Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
SUPERINTENDENT REPORT
Superintendent Hoesing spoke and answered questions on these topics: financials
CLOSED SESSION
Director Barnard motioned to enter into a closed session as provided by Iowa Code §§21.5(1)(a) & (e) of the open meetings law to review or discuss records which are required or authorized to be kept confidential and to discuss whether to conduct a hearing or to conduct hearings to suspend or expel a student. Director Hansen seconded.
Roll Call vote as follows: Ayes – Barnard, Ferris, Hansen, and Janssen Nays – None
The Board entered closed session at 7:50 P.M. The Board exited closed session at 8:18 P. M.
OPEN SESSION to take action
Director Barnard motioned the approval to reinstate student A into Missouri Valley School following the hybrid plan laid out by Ms. Kruckman, being adjusted as needed. Director Hansen seconded.
Roll call vote as follows: Ayes – Barnard, Ferris, Hansen, and Janssen Nays – None
ADJOURNMENT
The next Regular Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, September 14, 2020, to begin at 6:00 P.M. Director Ferris made a motion to adjourn the meeting, and Director Barnard seconded. All Ayes; motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 8:19 P.M.
Approved:
Jeff Janssen, Board President
Teresa Griffith, Board Secretary
West Harrison CSD
August 2020 Board Bills
OPERATING FUND
All Around Pest Control; Contracted Services 240.00
American Express; District Credit Card Purchases 12,682.00
American National Bank; Financial Institution 145.12
Apperson, Inc; Supplies 76.34
Auto Jet Muffler; Transportation Supplies 1,686.41
Bill's Water Conditioning; Water 21.00
Bio Corporation; Science Supplies 172.26
Bomgaars; Maintenance Supplies 6.99
Business Cleaning Solutions; Cleaning Services/Supplies 18,901.74
C & H Financial Services; Purchased Services 124.58
Cardmember Service; District Charge Card Purchases 4,819.79
Cash - C/O Teresa Griffith; Petty Cash 320.00
Center for The Collaborative Classroom 3,013.20
Centurylink; Purchased Services 2,111.97
Cintas; Uniform Provider 318.64
CJ's Lawn & Landscaping; Fertilizer/Herbicide Appl 900.00
Clarinda Community School District; School - Tuition 17,271.26
Computer Information Concepts; Computer Software 1,459.00
CRST Specialized Transportation, Inc; Transportation Company 2,090.16
Energy Association of Iowa Schools; Training Center 889.00
Epic Sports Volleyball; Athletic Supply Company 55.13
Feld Fire; Security Labor 180.00
Fitness Giant, LLC; Weight Room Equipment 2,851.80
Follett School Solutions, Inc; Educational Supplies 1,814.10
Franck & Sextro & Blazek, P.L.C.; Attorney Services 280.00
Freightliner Truck Center Companies; Bus Parts 19.38
Garcia, Anastacia; Parent - Dr. Ed Refund 150.00
Green Hills AEA; Interv. Services/Registration 13.20
Health Equity/Wage Works; Flex Spending 1,125.66
Healthquest Chiropractic; Dot Physicals 320.00
Heartland Co-Op; Supplies 56.10
Holtz Service & Small Engine; Parts Distributer - Mower 107.85
Horizon Equipment; Transportation/Maint Parts 123.16
Houghton Mifflin Company; Teaching Supplies 331.00
Interactive Health Technologies; Health Care Supplies 4,591.99
Iowa Assoc. Of School Business Officials; Membership Dues 175.00
Iowa Communications Network; ICN Services 886.75
Iowa Future Business Leaders of America; Business Club 250.00
Iowa School Finance & Information Services; Registration/Membership Dues 4,425.00
Kaplan Early Learning Co.; Educational Supplies 2,995.00
Kidwell, Inc; Purchased Services 5,600.00
Lewis Central Comm. Schools; Open Enrollment Fees 6,600.36
Lightbox Systems; Purchased Services 5,272.65
Logan-Magnolia Comm. School District; Open Enroll.Fees/Athletic Fees 10,830.00
Marking Refrigeration; Equipment Repair 749.25
Matheson Tri-Gas; Cylinder Rentals--Industrial Arts 217.55
Meade, Julie; Driver Education Refund 150.00
Menards - Council Bluffs; Lumberyard 1,081.36
Mid American Energy; Electricity 14,993.81
Missouri Valley Times-News, Inc.; Bd Minutes/Visitors Guide/Ads 104.33
Missouri Valley Water Dept.; Water & Sewer 636.73
MMC Mechanical Contractors, Inc.; HVAC Repairs 2,506.56
Norman's Upholstery; Upholstry Service 236.36
Omaha World Herald; Advertising--Supt. Search 1,567.50
Plains Mechanical Services, Inc; Boiler Repair 2,295.00
QLT Consumer Lease Services; Loud Bell Lease/Bus Barn 6.60
Quill; Office Supplies 2,407.18
Really Great Reading Company; Workbooks 1,228.70
S & S Worldwide; Athletic Supply Company 358.04
School Specialty, Inc.; Supplies 282.30
Sioux Central Community School District; Contracted Services 6,240.96
Sparks, Andrea; Mileage Reimbursement 91.01
Stokes Energy Consulting; Consulting Services 50.00
Supreme School Supply Co.; Classroom/Office Supplies 64.20
Symmetry Energy Solutions, LLC; Natural Gas Company 333.09
Tolen, Jason; Parent Refund 150.00
Vanco Payment Solutions; Transaction Fee's 216.99
Ward's Natural Science; Biology/Science Supplies 387.91
West Harrison Comm School Dist; Open Enrollment Tuition 18,420.80
West Monona Community School District; Open Enrollemtn-Sped Tuition 440.34
Woodbine Comm.Sch.Dist.; Fy10 Sped Tuition/Athl.Entry 21,526.79
Woodhouse Auto Family; Purchase 2006 Ford Van 2,399.01
Zaiser Embroidery; Custom Embroidery/Uniforms 995.00
Zaner Bloser; Educational Supplies 1,372.75
Fund Total; 197,813.71
Public Recreation Fund
American Express; District Credit Card Purchases (72.43)
Fund Total (72.43)
Go Bond 2019 Elementary Addition
American Express; District Credit Card Purchases 6,497.00
Cannon Moss Brygger & Associates; Purchased Services 11,521.76
CW Suter Services; Contractor for Elem Addition 53,845.67
L & L Builders Co.; Construction Company 335,418.40
Midwest Mechanical Industrial Services; Purchased Services 263,417.63
Midwestern Mechanical, Inc; Construction Company 18,169.70
Quill; Office Supplies 4,801.29
RJ Tide Construction Company; Construction Company 181,732.25
Sign Works Inc; Sign Company 4,325.00
Wheeldon Construction, LLC; Construction Company 7,150.00
Fund Total 886,878.70
Cap. Projects/Local Option Tax
Egan Supply Co; Maintenance Supplies 4,569.60
I.M. Construction, Inc; Purchased Services 20,300.00
Keystone Carpet and Tile; Carpet Retailer 39,231.78
Wheeldon Construction, LLC; Construction Company 8,500.00
Fund Total 72,601.38
Physical Plant & Equipment
Lightbox Systems; Purchased Services 1,241.67
Fund Total 1,241.67
Debt Service Fund
UMB Bank, N.A.; Bonds Principal/Interest/Fees 1,000.00
Fund Total 1,000.00
Extended Care
American Express; District Credit Card Purchases 239.37
Quill; Office Supplies 234.63
Fund Total 474.00
Checking Account Total 1,159,937.03
Nutrition Fund
DFA Dairy Brands Corporate, LLC; DBA; Dairy Products 204.00
Kemps
Foodland; Food Purchases & Supplies 8.48
Martin Bros; Food Purchases & Supplies 4,506.32
Rapids; Food Service Supplies 3,263.34
Sam's Club Direct; Food Purchases & Supplies 319.97
Fund Total 8,302.11
Checking Account Total 8,302.11
Student Activity Fund
Cardmember Service; District Charge Card Purchases 729.60
Daktronics Inc; Scoreboard Equipment 85.00
Iowa Girls Coaches Association; Coaching Clinic 125.00
Midwest Trophy & Awards; Plaques & Trophies 24.50
Missouri Valley High School; Reimbursement from Nutrition 870.00
Zander Ink Screenprint & Design; Screen Print Company 682.50
Fund Total 2,516.60
Checking Account Total 2,516.60
