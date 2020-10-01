Minutes of the Regular Meeting
Board of Directors
The Missouri Valley Community School District
Monday, September 14, 2020
Call to Order
Vice President John Ferris called the meeting to order at 6:04 P.M. on Monday, September 14, 2020, at the District Office Conference Room, 109 East Michigan Street, Missouri Valley, Iowa.
Roll Call
Present: Joanna Barnard via Zoom, John Ferris, and Bridget Myler.
Absent: Melissa Hansen and Jeff Janssen
Also Present: Superintendent Brent Hoesing, Secretary Teresa Griffith, Kristie Kruckman, Brad Nichols, Robin Holtz, Dave Hodges and 4 guests.
Approve Agenda
Director Myler approved the agenda, Director Barnard seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Recognition and Communication: Visitors/Gifts/Services
Superintendent Hoesing recognized the Faubel family for donating the funds for a steel canopy, to be placed over the new concrete patio, at the High School outside of the media center. The steel canopy, along with landscaping, will be used as a lasting memorial for their son, Mason Faubel. The Board thanked the family for the donation.
CONSENT AGENDA
Director Barnard motioned to approve the consent agenda: to include the August 10, 2020 minutes, the financial report to include fund summary, child nutrition and board bills. Director Myler seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Board Bills
Additional bills brought before the Board totaled $474,737.55
The bills totaled $751,763.06 as follows: $204,293.40 – General Operating Fund; $0.00 – Managements Fund; $13,390.00 – Public Recreation; $495,014.29 – GO Bond Elementary Addition; $1,100.00 - Capital Projects/1% Sales Tax Fund; $5,163.31 – Physical Plant and Equipment; $600.00- Debt Services; $431.35 – Extended Care; $20,266.91 – School Nutrition; $0.00 – School Store enterprise Funds; $11,503.80- Activity Fund; $0.00 – Trust Fund; and $0.00 – Agency Fund.
ADMINISTATION
Estes Construction – They continue work on the activity center. They will work through the punch list for classrooms and then work to fix the items during the next week.
The Board thanked Jeff for his time and dedication to the project.
The Administrators spoke and answered questions on these topics: picture day, moving into the new addition, AMES Web testing, FAST testing, tree planting ceremony, enrollment, professional development, pix-a-lot cameras, ACT Aspire, CTE funding, and a shout out to Jenny Stessman and Kim Arbaugh for their work with remote learning.
The Maintenance Director spoke and answered questions on these topics: homecoming week, grounds, maintenance, and elementary addition
Robin thanked the Class of 1979 for their early literacy donation. The donation is greatly appreciated.
BOARD GOVERNANCE
Approval of Handbook
Director Myler motioned to approve the Missouri Valley Community School District A.C.E Student Handbook as presented in Exhibit VI-A with modifications to the dates. Director Barnard seconded. All Ayes; motioned carried.
HUMAN RESOURCES
Approval of Resignations
Director Myler motioned to approve the resignations of Michael Kline as Middle School Journalism sponsor, Evan Gutzmer and Emma Jimmerson as Wrap Around assistant, and Rick Barker as Middle/High School Assistant Wrestling coach and Steffany Gray as Para. Director Barnard seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Contracts
Director Barnard motioned to approve the issuance of contract to Josie Esser and Sam Arrieta as TLC mentor, Dindy Voster as Middle School Student Council sponsor and Michael Kline as High School Journalism advisor. Director Myler seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Letters of Assignment
Director Myler motioned to approve the letters of assignment to Jessica Cook as Para, Josh York as After-Hours responder and Delaney Mentzer as 7th grade Girls’ Volleyball coach. Director Barnard seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
SUPPERINTENDENT REPORT
The Superintendent spoke and answered questions on these topics: financials.
Closed Session
Director Myler motioned to enter into a closed session as authorized by Iowa Codes §§21.5(1)(a) of the open meetings law to review or discuss records which are required or authorized by state or federal law to be kept confidential. Director Barnard seconded.
Roll Call vote as follows: Ayes – Barnard, Ferris, and Myler; Nays – None
The Board entered closed session at 6:44 P. M. The Board exited closed session at 7:22.
Board Governance
Consider Late Open Enrollment Request
Director Myler motioned to deny open enrollment request for the 2020/2021 school year. Director Barnard seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
ADJOURNMENT
The next Regular Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, October 12, 2020, to begin at 6:00 P.M. Director Myler made a motion to adjourn the meeting, and Director Barnard seconded. All Ayes; motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 7:23 P.M.
TOUR OF ELEMENTARY ADDITION
Dave Hodges took Superintended Brent Hoesing and the Board on a tour of the new elementary addition. The tour finished at 7:45 P.M.
Approved:
John Ferris, Board Vice President
Teresa Griffith, Board Secretary
MVTN 9-30-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.