NOTICE OF HEARING IN REGARDS TO THE

PROPOSED REPAIRS OF

THE LATTA DRAINAGE DISTRICT

LOCATED IN HARRISON COUNTY, IOWA

TO: The following persons, political subdivisions, and entities named as owners of real estate within the Latta Drainage District:

Barnhart Revocable Trust, Donald D.

Brosnahan Farms, LLC

Buss, Bunita M.

Buss, Larry S.

Calhoun Township Roads

Chicago & Northwestern

Chicago Central & Pacific RR

Collins, Douglas L.

Country Oaks Farms, Inc.

Divelbess Revocable Trust, Harold M.

Iowa State Highway Commission

Jefferson Township Roads

Logan Farm Trust

Lundergard Revocable Trust, Clifford W.

Lundergard Revocable Trust, Marlene D.

Maguire Farms LLC, D & W

Maguire Farms LLC, Waylon

Martin, Billi Jo

Oloff, Ronda

Oloff, Terry L.

Olsen, Wanda M.

O’Neill Heritage Farms, LLC

Otto Family Farms, LLC

Tierney, Catherine D.

Tierney, Mark R.

Torrence Trust

Union Pacific Railroad

Wessar Assoc LLC, Betty

Wessary Life Estate, Rusty Patrick

AND TO all lien holders and encumbrancers and to all persons in actual occupancy of any tract of land within said District, and to whom this may concern:

YOU AND EACH OF YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on July 30th, 2020, the report of Sundquist Engineering, drainage engineers for the Latta Drainage District, was filed at Mumm Law Firm at 400 E Erie, Missouri Valley, Iowa. This report investigated repairs needed from the 2019 flood damage. Said report can be reviewed during the normal business hours of 8:30 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. and 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday through Friday.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that the Board of Trustees of the Latta Drainage District has set hearing on said report for September 17, 2020 at 9:30 A.M. at Logan – Missouri Valley Country Club at 2455 Highway 30, Logan, Iowa.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that at said hearing the Board will review said report, consider objections thereto and, by proper order, may affirm, or deny said report.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that all objections to said report must be in writing and filed at Mumm Law Firm at or before the time set for such hearing.

Of all of the above, you should take notice and govern yourself accordingly.

Dated this 20th day of July, 2020.

Bruce Busing

Chairman of the Latta Drainage District

MVTN 8-26-20

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.