NOTICE OF HEARING IN REGARDS TO THE
PROPOSED REPAIRS OF
THE LATTA DRAINAGE DISTRICT
LOCATED IN HARRISON COUNTY, IOWA
TO: The following persons, political subdivisions, and entities named as owners of real estate within the Latta Drainage District:
Barnhart Revocable Trust, Donald D.
Brosnahan Farms, LLC
Buss, Bunita M.
Buss, Larry S.
Calhoun Township Roads
Chicago & Northwestern
Chicago Central & Pacific RR
Collins, Douglas L.
Country Oaks Farms, Inc.
Divelbess Revocable Trust, Harold M.
Iowa State Highway Commission
Jefferson Township Roads
Logan Farm Trust
Lundergard Revocable Trust, Clifford W.
Lundergard Revocable Trust, Marlene D.
Maguire Farms LLC, D & W
Maguire Farms LLC, Waylon
Martin, Billi Jo
Oloff, Ronda
Oloff, Terry L.
Olsen, Wanda M.
O’Neill Heritage Farms, LLC
Otto Family Farms, LLC
Tierney, Catherine D.
Tierney, Mark R.
Torrence Trust
Union Pacific Railroad
Wessar Assoc LLC, Betty
Wessary Life Estate, Rusty Patrick
AND TO all lien holders and encumbrancers and to all persons in actual occupancy of any tract of land within said District, and to whom this may concern:
YOU AND EACH OF YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on July 30th, 2020, the report of Sundquist Engineering, drainage engineers for the Latta Drainage District, was filed at Mumm Law Firm at 400 E Erie, Missouri Valley, Iowa. This report investigated repairs needed from the 2019 flood damage. Said report can be reviewed during the normal business hours of 8:30 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. and 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday through Friday.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that the Board of Trustees of the Latta Drainage District has set hearing on said report for September 17, 2020 at 9:30 A.M. at Logan – Missouri Valley Country Club at 2455 Highway 30, Logan, Iowa.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that at said hearing the Board will review said report, consider objections thereto and, by proper order, may affirm, or deny said report.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that all objections to said report must be in writing and filed at Mumm Law Firm at or before the time set for such hearing.
Of all of the above, you should take notice and govern yourself accordingly.
Dated this 20th day of July, 2020.
Bruce Busing
Chairman of the Latta Drainage District
MVTN 8-26-20
