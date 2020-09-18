Public Notice
Harrison County Planning & Zoning Committee
Sept. 17, 2020
The Harrison County Planning & Zoning Committee will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. to approve the zoning map amendment and minor subdivision submitted by Kathy Zaiser. The rezoning will change the zoning from A-1 to R-1 of 9 acres located in part of the SW ¼ SE ¼ of Section 5, Township 78 North and Range 43 West. The Board of Supervisors will meet on the same day at 10:30 a.m. Any questions or comments may be mailed to the Planning & Zoning Administrator or emailed to mpitt@harrisoncountyia.org.
The Harrison County Planning & Zoning Committee will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. to approve the zoning map amendment submitted by Dennis Oliver. The rezoning will change the zoning from A-1 to R-1 of 2.9 acres located in part of the SW ¼ SW ¼ of Section 8 and part of the NW ¼ NW ¼ of Section 17, Township 80 North and Range 43 West. The Board of Supervisors will meet on the same day at 10:30 a.m. Any questions or comments may be mailed to the Planning & Zoning Administrator or emailed to mpitt@harrisoncountyia.org.
MVTN 9-16-20
