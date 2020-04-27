HARRISON COUNTY CLAIMS – MARCH 2020

A & L Hydrolics; Outside Repair Service,        425.02

ADP; Service Contracts,     44.24

Agriland FS,          809.13

American Underground Supply; Engineering Services,                312.98

APCO International; Miscellaneous,                213.00

Lacey J Ardery; Employee Group Ins,             166.66

AT&T,     202.15

Atco International; Lubricants,           694.50

BankCard Center; Miscellaneous,    773.57

Barco; Safety Items,            370.77

Baum Hydraulics; Minor MV Parts & Accessor,             155.38

Teresa J Beegle; Employee Mileage,              76.76

Ron Bell; Safety Items,       199.01

Connie Betts; Telephone,   25.00

Bi-State Motor Parts; Engineering Services, 196.08

Bi-State Motor Parts; Minor MV Parts & Accessor,        299.73

Bi-State Motor Parts; Motor Vehicle Repair,   183.99

Bi-State Motor Parts; Outside Repair Service,               44.00

Bill's Water Conditioning,   272.90

Blum Trucking; Cover Aggregate & Sand,       2307.00

Bomgaars Supply; Building Improvements,    348.51

Bomgaars Supply; Minor MV Parts & Accessor,            739.98

Bomgaars Supply; Parts,    93.68

Bonsall TV & Appliance,     979.95

Boyer View Trucking; Cover Aggregate & Sand,           11768.63

Bradley Brake; Employee Mileage, 45.08

Brown's Heavy Equipment; Outside Repair Service,     423.69

BUE; Miscellaneous,           300.00

Business Cleaning Solutions,            2700.00

C & H Hauling,     245.00

Capital One Retail Services; Miscellaneous,  500.00

Carpenter Paper Company; Custodial Supplies,           830.37

CenturyLink,         610.18

Certified Laboratories; Engineering Services,                248.16

Cheryl Smith Cleaning Service; Other Personnel,         865.00

Laurie Christo; Employee Group Ins,               166.66

Laurie Christo; Employee Mileage, 112.65

City of Logan,       582.04

City of Missouri Valley,       121.42

Clark Pest & Termite Control,            45.00

Computer Concepts of Iowa,             245.00

Control Services; Equipment Repair & Main, 5107.08

Susan Corrin; Employee Mileage,    8.05

Counsel Office & Document; Office & Data Processing,               597.35

Country Hardware and Supply,         65.33

Country Store Antiques; Building Improvements,          405.00

Lenora Cunard; Election Officials,    159.50

Custom Trends; Wearing Apparel & Uniform,                586.94

Daniel Derengowski; Cover Aggregate & Sand,             124.00

Daniel Derengowski; Employee Group Ins,     166.66

Diamond Mowers; Minor MV Parts & Accessor,             3701.95

Dultmeier Sales; Minor MV Parts & Accessor,               106.29

Steven L Earlywine; Safety Items,    38.52

Echo Group Inc; Building Maintenance,          32.70

Eco Water Systems,            140.20

Ericon; Employee Mileage & Subs, 612.73

Ericon; Miscellaneous,       15.00

Etter Glass; Outside Repair Service,                270.00

Farm Service; Electric Light & Power,              4939.03

Farner Bocken; Food & Provisions, 1861.62

Timothy D Faylor; Safety Items,        153.33

Fazzi Assoc; Service Contracts,       125.00

First Wireless; Radio & Related Equipment,   11264.78

Foodland; Miscellaneous, 1086.86

Brittany N Freet; Miscellaneous,       36.92

Melanie Freund; Employee Mileage,               17.25

Judson Frisk; Buildings (Rent),         205.00

Jennifer Fulfs RN,                200.00

G & M Refrigeration & Applianc,       808.78

G & R Nifty Lawns,              890.95

Galls; Wearing Apparel & Uniform, 99.98

Ganz USA; Sales Items,     339.40

Gerhold Concrete; Concrete & Clay Products,               1935.18

Gochenour Brothers Farms; Cover Aggregate & Sand,                10390.24

Graham Tire Sioux City,     402.58

Graves Construction; Flood & Erosion Constr,               135129.07

Gary Griffis; Miscellaneous,               500.00

Hall Welding,        60.00

Dennis Hall; Custodial,       480.00

Harrison County Landfill; Dues & Memberships,           13433.00

Harrison County Public Health; Educational & Training,               280.00

Harrison County REC,        3550.72

Harrison County Treasurer; Miscellaneous,   2225.00

Laura Hartman; Conference Board, 52.90

HEALTHCAREfirst Wells Fargo; Computer Updates,   848.95

Eclipse Healthcare; Deputies Salaries,            3581.17

Heartland Auto Body,          100.00

Heartland Tires & Treads, 6215.00

Heller Implement,                38.06

Hennessey Funeral Home,                1790.00

HGM Assoc; Engineering Services, 19784.57

HGM Assoc; Flood & Erosion Constr,              7548.20

Rene Hiller; Employee Group Ins,    166.66

Home Town Hardware,       222.94

Horizon Rehabilitation Centers; Continuing Education,                60.00

Hotsy Equipment; Outside Repair Service,     1862.27

Betty Hultman; Election Officials,     159.50

William Hutcheson; Employee Mileage,          10.35

Hy-Vee; Sales Items,          25.60

IACCVSO; Miscellaneous, 60.00

Independent Salt Company; Cover Aggregate & Sand,                903.88

InTouch GPS; Outside Repair Service,           752.25

Iowa County Recorder's Assoc; Service Contracts,      1268.40

Iowa Dept of Public Health; Office Supplies, 71.23

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy; Continuing Education,            750.00

Iowa Museum Association; Educational & Training,      70.00

Iowa Prison Industries; Building Improvements,            109.60

Iowa Prison Industries; Traffic & St Sign Material,         2513.25

Iowa State Assoc of Counties; Continuing Education, 190.00

Iowa State Assoc of Counties; Election Supplies,          2501.00

Iowa St Medical Examiner,                2751.87

Iowa State Sheriff's & Deputie; Continuing Education, 125.00

Bette Jensen; Custodial Services,    52.50

John Deere Financial; Minor MV Parts & Accessor,      417.40

Pamella Johnson; Election Officials,                159.50

Shawn Kelly; Conference Board,      9.78

Michelle Kenkel; Custodial Services,               52.50

Jason Knickman; Conference Board,              21.85

Joe Lahr; Abandon Well Exp & Water,             500.00

Elizabeth Lenz; Employee Group Ins,              166.66

Lincoln Highway Association; Dues & Memberships,   45.00

Loess Hills Country Corner,               405.77

Loftus Htg & Air Conditioning,           1544.62

Logan Auto Supply, 838.04

Logan Memorial Chapel; Funeral Services,    2000.00

Logan Postmaster; Voter Registration Serv,   50.00

Logan Super Foods; Custodial,         8.75

Logan Super Foods; Environmental Ed/Awards,           25.91

Logan Super Foods; Food & Provisions,         2154.59

Logan Super Foods; Miscellaneous,                100.00

Logan Super Foods; Office Supplies,              8.20

Logan Volunteer Fire & Rescue,       775.00

Tammy Love; Employee Group Ins,                 166.66

Tammy Love; Employee Mileage,    138.92

Jill Madsen; Custodial Services,       90.50

Magnolia Protestant Cemetery; Care of Soldiers Graves,            1890.00

Mail Services; DOT Renewal Notices,             650.82

Mainstay Systems; Miscellaneous, 281.00

Martin Marietta Materials; Cover Aggregate & Sand,    84476.28

Matheson Tri-Gas; Shop Equipment,               1084.66

McKesson Medical; Health Supplies & Equip,                580.43

McKinnis Roofing & Sheet Metal; Building Improvements,          1684.00

Tabitha Melby; Employee Group Ins,               166.66

Menards; Recreational Supplies,      7.07

Metal Culverts; Flood & Erosion Constr,          34600.96

Rebekah Mether; Employee Mileage,              84.53

Alex Meyer; Miscellaneous,              500.00

Microfilm Imaging Systems; Service Contracts,             50.00

Mid Country Machinery; Minor MV Parts & Accessor,   422.06

MidAmerican Energy Company,       8545.30

Midwest Technology Services; Equipment Repair & Maint,         412.50

Miller Fuel & Oil,   19031.90

Miller Orthopedic Specialists; Miscellaneous,                500.00

Mumm Law Firm; Buildings (Rent), 1000.00

Mumm Law Firm; Clerks Salaries,    3368.57

Mumm Law Firm; Educational & Training,       46.06

Mumm Law Firm; Legal & Court-Related,       78.56

Mumm Law Firm; Magazines Periodicals,      84.00

Mumm Law Firm; Miscellaneous,     590.00

Mumm Law Firm; Office Equipment & Furnit,                 139.02

Mumm Law Firm; Office Supplies,    1166.75

Mumm Law Firm; Telephone,            292.58

Mumm Law Firm; Transcripts,           43.20

Mumm Law Firm; Utilities Payments,               732.97

Jennifer Mumm; Employee Group Ins,             166.66

Martin Murdock; Conference Board,                17.25

Murphy Heavy Contracting; Engineering Services,       9254.25

Murphy Heavy Contracting; Flood & Erosion Constr,    51454.91

Josh Murray; Employee Group Ins, 166.66

MV MHP LLC; Miscellaneous,          500.00

Marilyn Neely; Election Officials,       159.50

Nelson Farm Supply; Outside Repair Service,               679.47

Scott S Nelson; Employee Group Ins,              166.66

New Sioux City Iron; Motor Vehicle Repair,    709.39

Noyes Cemetery; Care of Soldiers Graves,    145.00

O'Keefe Elevator; Equipment Repair & Mainte,              337.34

Office Depot,         9.23

Office Stop,           584.88

Old Hwy 6 Tractor & Equipment; Parts,           163.84

Myshell Olds; Employee Group Ins, 166.66

Omaha Health Therapy Center; Miscellaneous,            740.00

Pakor Inc; Office & Data Processing,               1164.00

Kristina Pauley; Employee Group Ins,             166.66

Megan L Pauley; Employee Group Ins,           166.66

Maggie L Peasley; Employee Mileage,           50.60

Ruth Pera; Election Officials,             159.50

Peterbilt of Council Bluffs; Minor MV Parts & Accessor,               273.63

Shelia Phillips; Employee Mileage, 128.09

Chad Pitt; Safety Items,      53.73

Thad M Pothast; Telephone, 10.00

Powerplan; Minor MV Parts & Accessor,         3937.52

MailFinance; Postage Meter Rental,                452.25

R & S Waste Disposal,       100.00

Radar Road Tec; Safety Items,         245.00

Marguerite Rains; Conference Board,             17.25

Rand Community Center; Polling Places,       125.00

RDO Truck Center; Engineering Services,     125.32

RDO Truck Center; Minor MV Parts & Accessor,           1937.03

Regional Water,   53.00

Ricoh USA; Office Equipment,          696.35

Kristi Rife; Employee Mileage,          17.25

Rubber Inc; Tires & Tubes,                56.59

Stacy Salter; Employee Mileage,      57.67

Sam's Club; Food & Provisions,        578.45

Schildberg Construction,    50471.59

Schneider Geospatial; Schneider Contract & Serv,       2100.00

Seeley Service; Employee Mileage & Subs,   139.50

Lori L Seyler; Office Supplies,           68.32

Shelby County Auditor; Buildings (Rent),        1255.50

Amy Sherer; Employee Mileage,      31.05

Shred-It USA; Office Equipment & Furnit,       80.79

Shirley Sigler; Custodial Services,    52.50

SilverStone Group; Employee Group & Life Ins,            7959.00

Jennifer Skinner; Employee Mileage,              49.11

Marty Skinner; Minor MV Parts & Accessor,   6.45

Anthony L Smith; Conference Board,              27.60

Anthony L Smith; Employee Group Ins,           166.66

Jacqueline A Smith; Employee Group Ins,      166.66

Jacqueline A Smith; Employee Mileage,         72.80

Sharon K Smith; Employee Mileage,               20.24

Softree Technical Systems Inc.; Electric Apparatus & Acce,       475.00

Solutions; Solutions Contracts & Exp,              514.00

Amy L Spencer; Employee Mileage,                289.92

Square One Home Services; Office Equipment & Furnit,             200.00

State Farm Insurance; Miscellaneous,            281.42

State Hygienic Lab; Abandon Well Exp & Water,           174.00

John L Straight; Conference Board, 10.35

Linda Stueve; Employee Mileage,    89.30

Sundquist Engineering; Flood & Erosion Constr,           256.50

SWI Juvenile Emergency Service; Juvenile Detention Costs,     21201.46

Synchrony Bank; Miscellaneous,      226.43

Telrite Corporation; Telephone,        19.74

Thermo King Christensen; Engineering Services,         623.64

Thermo King Christensen; Minor MV Parts & Accessor,              68.36

Jennifer Thomas; Conference Board,              23.58

Lorie Thompson; Employee Mileage,              165.15

Thomson Reuters; Magazines Periodicals,    1660.90

Twiner-Herald; Board Proceedings, 700.29

Twiner-Herald; Legal Notice,             64.74

US Bank; Abandon Well Exp & Water,            42.83

US Bank; Advertising,         8.08

US Bank; Building Improvements,    2076.71

US Bank; Continuing Education,      528.72

US Bank; Dues & Memberships,      55.00

US Bank; Employee Mileage & Subs,              977.20

US Bank; Environmental Ed/Awards,              168.62

US Bank; Fuel & Oil,           2754.64

US Bank; Meals & Lodging,               901.76

US Bank; Miscellaneous,   182.99

US Bank; Office Supplies, 573.41

US Bank; Safety Items,       1364.48

US Bank; Service Contracts,             8.95

Walter Utman; Conference Board,   40.25

Walter Utman; Employee Group Ins,                166.66

Valley Times News; Advertising,       234.00

Valley Times News; Board Proceedings,        555.70

Valley Times News; Legal Notice,    137.64

Van Sickle Bees; Sales Items,           80.00

Verizon Wireless,                 1882.04

WatchGuard Video; Office Supplies,                5059.50

Watson and Ryan PLC; Legal & Court-Related Ser,     3000.00

Sherrill Webb; Employee Mileage,   148.93

David Weigelt; Conference Board,   8.05

Michael Weis; Employee Group Ins,                166.66

Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue S; Miscellaneous,         131.72

Wellmark Blue Cross & Blue; Retirement Medical Benefit,          1608.70

Wells Fargo Card Services; Miscellaneous,   500.00

Wells Fargo Financial Leasing; Printing, Binding Serv,                 113.11

Ashley N West-Joons; Employee Group Ins, 166.66

Western Iowa Wireless,      179.85

Wright Express; Fuel & Oil,                2554.95

Windstream,         9490.36

L. Wingert Construction; Building Maintenance,            2850.00

Woodbine Main Street; Educational & Training,             120.00

Woodbine Municipal Utilities,            560.00

Woodhouse; Minor MV Parts & Accessor,      576.51

Woodhouse; Motor Vehicle Repair, 14.33

Woodhouse; Oil & Air Filters,             77.91

Ziegler; Minor MV Parts & Accessor,               17544.93

1ITsource; Computer Updates,         389.50

MARCH 2020 WITHHOLDING

GENERAL FUND                   

FICA                                           18123.75

IPERS                                        17083.24

GENERAL SUPPLEMENT

FICA                                           18457.88

IPERS                                        23963.11

Lincoln Financial                     425.37

Health Advocate                      237.80

BC/BS                                        49164.21

Health Equity                            7413.58

RURAL SERVICES                

FICA                                           1565.91

IPERS                                        1860.68

Lincoln Financial                     10.69

Health Advocate                      5.95

BC/BS                                        2440.10

Health Equity                            438.15

SECONDARY ROAD FUND

FICA                                           20362.74

IPERS                                        22374.26

Lincoln Financial                     229.17

Health Advocate                      131.25

BC/BS                                        41411.61

Health Equity                            4101.35

REAP                                        

FICA                                           36.10

IPERS                                        37.13

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

FICA                                           5355.22

IPERS                                        5811.14

Lincoln Financial                     59.40

Health Advocate                      37.50

BC/BS                                        9307.18

Health Equity                            787.39

ASSESSOR FUND                

FICA                                           1557.68

IPERS                                        1864.41

Lincoln Financial                     20.25

Health Advocate                      11.25

BC/BS                                        4616.88

Health Equity                            829.02

MARCH 2020 SALARIES

Margie Heffernan                  668.80

Connie Ball                             50.00

Julie Shelton                           25.00

Lyla Olson                               25.00

Marilyn Kepford                     25.00

Ruth Zahner                           25.00

Susan Cooper                        25.00

Madelyn Brunow                    2967.51

Irene McGinn                          25.00

Sharon Heim                          50.00

Laura Hansen                        59.55

Kristin Leon                            778.80

Patsy Beck                              25.00

Karla Comfort                         849.60

Connie Ehlert                         25.00

Sharon Smith                         1575.00

Maggie Peasley                     1067.50

Ammie Hrabik-Sanger          2122.80

Hilary Moores                         50.00

Anna Evans                            25.00

Brittany Freet                          1603.71

Kelsie Smith                           139.20

Jill Higgins                              50.00

Teresa Beegle                       1298.50

Donald Rodasky                    51.50

Eugene Jacobsen                 46.90

Paul Weber                             25.00

Duane Klein                            25.00

Gary Hall                                 50.00

Gary Lewis                              25.00

Robert Hodge                         25.00

Gene McGinn                         25.00

Lynn Dickinson                      25.00

Sol Mohn                                 75.00

Michael Perkins                     50.00

Mark Flint                                50.00

Michael Stolz                          25.00

Lynn Stamp                            25.00

Jay Stragiht                             25.00

Curtis Mether                          25.00

Ron Koenig                             25.00

Clarence Leonard                 25.00

Russell Hansen                     75.00

Matthew Earlywine                25.00

Dwight Spooner                     25.00

Warren Oliver                         25.00

Russell Lawrenson               25.00

Leonard Miller                        25.00

Jay Heim                                 50.00

Lynn Kline                               50.00

Jeffrey Shelton                       25.00

Philip Davis                             225.12

Jimmy Olson Sr                      25.00

Scott Dollen                            25.00

Larry Stevens                         25.00

Jay Johnsen                           25.00

Tim Faylor                               50.00

Thomas Springhower           50.00

Seth Parsons                          50.00

Forrest Johnson                     75.00

James Andersen                   50.00

Ryan Wohlers                         25.00

Devin Collins                          640.40

Norman Wallis                       75.00

Michael Olsen                        75.00

