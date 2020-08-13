Harrison County Claims
June 2020
A & L Hydrolics; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 26.41
ADP; Service Contracts 44.24
Agriland FS 4,282.60
Maureen Allen; Park Land Development 564.00
Allied Oil & Tire; Outside Repair Service 475.48
Roberta Anderson; Election Officials 25.00
Lacey J Ardery; Employee Group Ins 166.74
AT&T 147.77
Auditor of State; Acct, Audit Service 40,676.59
Baum Hydraulics; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 667.40
Connie Betts; Environmental Ed/Awards 9.25
Connie Betts; Telephone 25.00
Bi-State Motor Parts; Oil & Air Filters 265.84
Bill's Water Conditioning 532.20
Bob Barker Company; Inmate supplies 406.25
Bomgaars Supply; Minor Equip & Hand Tools 592.49
Bomgaars Supply; Recreational Supplies 134.98
Bonsall TV & Appliance; Radio & Communications 93.90
Boyer View Trucking; Cover Aggregate & Sand 1,610.32
Bradley Brake; Office Supplies 33.88
Angela D Brunow; Wearing Apparel & Uniform 134.71
Madelyn Brunow; Employee Mileage 846.52
Business Cleaning Solutions 2,700.00
C & A Chemicals; Chemicals & Gasses-Herbic 364.00
C & H Hauling 245.00
Carpenter Paper Company; Custodial Supplies 1,648.79
CCI Technologies; Data Processing 8,336.15
CenTec Cast Metal Products; Grave Markers & Care 311.59
CenturyLink 607.69
Cheryl Smith Cleaning Service; Building Maintenance 865.00
Laurie Christo; Employee Group Ins 166.74
Laurie Christo; Employee Mileage 111.32
City of Logan 581.41
City of Missouri Valley 17.05
Clark Pest & Termite Control 45.00
Amanda Cleaver; Employee Mileage 39.11
Cogdill Farm Supply; Flood & Erosion Constr 225.00
Control Services; Equipment Repair & Mainte 1,340.05
Cornerstone Detention Products; Equipment Repair & Mainte 1,108.79
Susan Corrin; Employee Mileage 5.17
Susan Corrin; Office Supplies 45.00
Counsel Office & Document; Office & Data Processing 3,746.36
Country Hardware and Supply 1,690.10
County Binders; Office & Data Processing 2,009.90
DataSpec; Miscellaneous 449.00
Daniel Derengowski; Employee Group Ins 166.74
Diamond Mowers; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 1,530.12
Display Sales; Building Maintenance 599.00
Dollar General 285.80
Dunlap Lumber and Home Supply 606.08
Dunlap Reporter; Legal Notice 360.95
Eco Water Systems 99.20
Emergency Management Fund; Contribution-Other Gov 710,128.00
Etter Glass; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 700.00
Farm Service 9,234.39
Farner Bocken; Food & Provisions 603.27
FIRST 5; Office Supplies 728.51
Foodland; Miscellaneous 160.00
Judson Frisk; Buildings (Rent) 205.00
Frum Wear; Wearing Apparel & Uniform 218.16
Jennifer Fulfs RN 200.00
G & M Refrigeration & Applianc 274.75
G & R Nifty Lawns 890.95
General Fire & Safety; Safety & Protection Suppl 981.31
Gochenour Brothers Farms; Cover Aggregate & Sand 5,041.12
Government Forms and Supplies; Election Supplies 1,788.77
Graham Tire Sioux City; Tires & Tubes 716.16
Cherry Hall; Election Officials 25.00
Dennis Hall; Custodial 600.00
Harlan Newspapers Tribune News; Advertising 46.00
Harlan Newspapers Tribune News; Recreational Supplies 34.60
Harlan Newspapers Tribune News; Safety & Protection Suppl 103.50
Harrison County Auditor; Employee Group Ins 802.59
Harrison County Auditor; Real Property Insurance 2,675.30
Harrison County Landfill; Dues & Memberships 13,444.00
Harrison County REC 2,727.27
Harrison County Secondary Road; Building Improvements 444.74
Harrison County Secondary Road; Cover Aggregate & Sand 144.77
HEALTHCAREfirst Wells Fargo; Computer Updates 2,360.39
Eclipse Healthcare; Deputies Salaries 7,766.22
Heartland Co-op 224.46
Hennessey Funeral Home 2,000.00
Henry M Adkins & Son; Printing of Ballots 5,174.15
Peggy Hill; Election Officials 250.00
Rene Hiller; Employee Group Ins 166.74
Hinkel Septic 175.00
Hodge Greenhouse; Permanent Landscaping 22.90
Home Town Hardware 2,249.76
Huff Tire 1,992.86
Husker Chem; Other 913.75
Hydro Plumbing 2,700.00
IAAO; Continuing Education 345.00
ICCS; Educational & Training 606.00
ICEA; Educational & Training 65.00
IMWCA; Workmens' Comp Insurance 26,128.00
InTouch GPS; Outside Repair Service 831.25
Iowa DNR; Other Personnel 1,025.00
Iowa Dept of Public Safety; Miscellaneous 4,728.00
Iowa Prison Industries; Traffic & St Sign Materia 1,049.27
Iowa Secretary of State; Election Supplies 64.28
Jack's Uniforms & Equipment; Wearing Apparel & Uniform 106.89
JD Graphics; Recreational Supplies 117.00
Bette Jensen; Custodial Services 241.50
John Deere Financial; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 335.94
John Deere Financial; Oil & Air Filters 184.32
Charles J Johnsen; Retirement Medical Benefit 175.00
Erin Johnson; Educational & Training 1,500.00
Jones Automotive 14,149.04
Michelle Kenkel; Custodial Services 188.50
Lawson Products; Engineering Services 331.42
Elizabeth Lenz; Employee Group Ins 166.74
Kristin E Leon; Employee Mileage 43.70
Kristin E Leon; Recreational Supplies 29.78
Kristin E Leon; Safety & Protection Suppl 75.00
Kristin E Leon; Sales Items 169.02
Lincoln Highway Trading Post; Advertising 160.00
Loftus Htg & Air Conditioning 70.00
Logan Auto Supply 151.35
Logan Postmaster 1,515.00
Logan Super Foods; Environmental Ed/Awards 34.68
Logan Super Foods; Food & Provisions 1,145.45
Logan Super Foods; Miscellaneous 297.83
Logan Volunteer Fire & Rescue; Educational & Training 495.00
Tammy Love; Employee Group Ins 166.74
Tammy Love; Employee Mileage 12.42
Jill Madsen 163.50
Magnolia Catholic Cemetery; Care of Soldiers Graves 260.00
Mail Services; DOT Renewal Notices 714.32
Mainstay Systems; Data Processing Services 6,931.00
Malone Bulldozing 2,345.78
Jerry Malone; Tires & Tubes 30.00
Martin Marietta Materials; Cover Aggregate & Sand 23,658.82
The Master's Touch; Postage 1,500.00
Matheson Tri-Gas; Shop Equipment 1,199.08
McKinnis Roofing & Sheet Metal; Building Improvements 20,597.20
Medline Industries; Health Supplies & Equip 272.61
Tabitha Melby; Employee Group Ins 166.74
Tabitha Melby; Employee Mileage 13.47
Menards; Building Maintenance 359.96
Menards; Recreational Supplies 152.02
Rebekah Mether; Employee Mileage 13.80
Microfilm Imaging Systems; Office Supplies 152.52
MidAmerican Energy Company 3,817.27
Midwest Bedding Co; Building Improvements 3,281.00
Midwest Technology Services; Equipment Repair & Main 2,637.70
Miller Fuel & Oil 7,312.16
Mumm Law Firm; Buildings (Rent) 1,000.00
Mumm Law Firm; Clerks Salaries 7,666.94
Mumm Law Firm; Legal & Court-Related Ser 846.24
Mumm Law Firm; Office Equipment & Furnit 1,575.57
Mumm Law Firm; Office Supplies 470.50
Mumm Law Firm; Postage 74.85
Mumm Law Firm; Utilities Payments 361.30
Jennifer Mumm; Employee Group Ins 166.74
Josh Murray; Employee Group Ins 166.74
Nebraska Furniture Mart; Office Equipment & Furnit 372.98
Nelson Farm Supply; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 132.02
Scott S Nelson; Employee Group Ins 166.74
New Sioux City Iron; Flood & Erosion Constr 112.77
New Sioux City Iron; Motor Vehicle Repair 278.42
Nuts & Bolts; Engineering Services 93.65
O'Keefe Elevator; Equipment Repair & Mainte 337.34
Office Depot 540.69
Office Stop 2,702.88
Old Hwy 6 Tractor & Equipment; Parts 3,570.23
Myshell Olds; Employee Group Ins 166.74
Myshell Olds; Employee Mileage 12.48
Terry L Oloff; Safety Items 248.13
Optum360; Magazines Periodicals 60.94
Kristina Pauley; Employee Group Ins 166.74
Payless Office Products; 294.88
Maggie L Peasley; Employee Mileage 135.13
Peterbilt of Council Bluffs; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 185.09
Thad M Pothast; Telephone 10.00
Powerplan; Lubricants 182.20
Powerplan; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 724.45
Powerplan; Oil & Air Filters 224.84
Prairie Rivers of Iowa RC&D; Recreational Supplies 3,173.69
Neopost USA; Postage Meter Rental 279.46
Rand Community Center; Election Officials 25.00
RDO Truck Center; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 1,153.91
RDO Truck Center; Outside Repair Service 4,637.78
Megan L Reffett; Employee Group Ins 166.74
Regional Water 53.00
David Reisz; Building Improvements 170.00
Reliance Telephone; 927.80
Michelle L Rhoten; Election Officials 25.00
Ricoh USA; Office Equipment 603.52
Riverside Lumber and Steel; Flood & Erosion Constr 60.90
Kevin Ronfeldt; Election Officials 25.00
Rubber Inc; Tires & Tubes 90.68
S E Smith & Sons; Flood & Erosion Constr 102.36
Safety X-treme; Safety Items 192.24
Stacy Salter; Homemaker-Home Health Aid 48.30
Sam's Club; Food & Provisions 264.02
Brandi Schaefer APRN ME-I; Autopsy & Coroner Expense 235.00
Schneider Geospatial; Schneider Contract & Serv 12,400.00
Secretary of State; Dues & Memberships 30.00
Seeley Service; Employee Mileage & Subs 76.00
Lynette Sell; Election Officials 275.00
Lori L Seyler; Office Supplies 50.19
Shelby County Auditor; Buildings (Rent) 1,255.50
Shotwell Glass; Building Maintenance 93.45
Shred-It USA; Office Equipment & Furnit 83.74
Shirley Sigler; Custodial Services 104.50
Sioux City Foundry Company; Flood & Erosion Constr 86.80
Siouxland District Health Dep; Plumbing Equipment 175.00
Jennifer Skinner; Employee Mileage 15.76
Anthony L Smith; Employee Group Ins 166.74
Anthony L Smith; Employee Mileage 347.88
David Smith; Miscellaneous 200.00
David Smith; Rent Payments 250.00
Jacqueline A Smith; Employee Group Ins 166.74
Jacqueline A Smith; Employee Mileage 29.73
Solutions; Solutions Contracts & Exp 100,651.38
Southwest Iowa MHDS Region; MHDS Regional Fiscal 58,000.00
Southwest Iowa Assessors; Dues & Memberships 400.00
Southwest Iowa Planning Counci; Magazines Periodicals 1,200.00
Amy L Spencer; Employee Mileage 341.26
Sta-Bilt Construction; Roads 20,000.00
State Hygienic Lab; Abandon Well Exp & Water 262.00
Stericycle; Health Supplies & Equip 108.75
Matt Parrott; Election Supplies 270.57
Linda Stueve; Homemaker-Home Health Aid 47.97
Telrite Corporation; Telephone 17.74
Thermo King Christensen; Engineering Services 88.99
Thermo King Christensen; Lubricants 298.74
Thermo King Christensen; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 277.98
Thermo King Christensen; Safety Items 45.12
Christian Thoms; Safety Items 79.16
The Toner Place 176.00
David Tremel; Flood & Erosion Constr 2,250.00
Twiner-Herald; Advertising 90.00
Twiner-Herald; Board Proceedings 779.89
Twiner-Herald; Legal Notice 1,099.37
US Postal Service 9,500.00
US Bank; Abandon Well Exp & Water 49.44
US Bank; Advertising 45.00
US Bank; Board of Review 16.04
US Bank; Building Improvements 1,533.31
US Bank; Chemicals & Gasses-Herbic 71.85
US Bank; Educational & Training 40.00
US Bank; Election Supplies 388.73
US Bank; Employee Mileage & Subs 445.61
US Bank; Environmental Ed/Awards 462.88
US Bank; Fuel & Oil 1,971.59
US Bank; Inmate supplies 145.51
US Bank; Miscellaneous 44.70
US Bank; Office Supplies 3,359.89
US Bank; Parts 345.90
US Bank; Permanent Landscaping 63.75
US Bank; Recreational Supplies 1,155.79
US Bank; Sales Items 1,152.87
US Bank; Service Contracts 8.95
US Bank; Wearing Apparel & Uniform 285.37
Walter Utman; Employee Group Ins 166.74
Walter Utman; Employee Mileage 535.56
Valley Times News; Advertising 99.40
Valley Times News; Board Proceedings 354.04
Valley Times News; Legal Notice 738.75
Valley Times News; Office Supplies 91.00
Valley View Cemetery; Care of Soldiers Graves 895.00
Valmont Composite Structures; Campground 565.60
Verizon Wireless 2,031.40
Vetter Equipment; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 730.21
Vetter Equipment; Tires & Tubes 594.72
Walker Service 25.00
Gardena Wallis; Election Officials 25.00
WatchGuard Video; Office Supplies 480.00
WatchGuard Video; Safety & Protection Suppl 10,040.00
Watkins Concrete Block; Campground 2,234.34
Michael Weis; Employee Group Ins 166.74
Michael Weis; Wearing Apparel & Uniform 85.58
Wellmark Blue Cross & Blue; Retirement Medical Benefit 1,498.06
Wells Fargo Financial Leasing; Office Supplies 269.81
WellSky; Service Contracts 125.00
Ashley N West-Joons; Employee Group Ins 166.74
Western Iowa Wireless; Office Supplies 99.90
Wright Express; Fuel & Oil 1,308.68
Windstream 9,414.83
Woodbine Municipal Utilities 100.00
Woodhouse; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 42.19
Woodhouse; Employee Mileage & Subs 68,000.00
Mark R Zack; Safety Items 52.36
Zaiser Embroidery; Miscellaneous 49.00
Zaiser Embroidery; Wearing Apparel & Uniform 70.00
Ziegler; Machinery & Equipment 123,011.21
Ziegler; Minor MV Parts & Accessor 3,654.49
Ziegler; Outside Repair Service 7,962.68
1ITsource; Computer Updates 179.50
4Imprint Inc; Office Supplies
June 2020 Withholding
General Fund
FICA 18,148.53
IPERS 16,863.99
General Supplement
FICA 18,483.17
IPERS 23,706.29
Lincoln Financial 418.62
BC/BS 50,480.64
Health Equity 4,875.38
Rural Services
FICA 1,605.44
IPERS 1,905.30
Lincoln Financial 10.69
BC/BS 2,492.08
Health Equity 295.92
Secondary Road Fund
FICA 21,564.40
IPERS 23,554.12
Lincoln Financial 229.17
BC/BS 40,885.20
Health Equity 2,658.40
Emergency Management Fund
FICA 5,137.00
IPERS 5,531.71
Lincoln Financial 59.40
BC/BS 7,790.07
Health Equity 571.04
Assessor Fund
FICA 1,741.70
IPERS 1,864.70
Lincoln Financial 20.25
BC/BS 4,721.94
Health Equity 560.70
June 2020 Salaries
Margie Heffernan 1,053.36
Angela Brunow 1,857.16
Madelyn Brunow 2,836.56
Myrna Lightwine 340.25
Laura Hansen 40.00
Jena Ferguson 94.40
Kristin Leon 873.20
Karla Comfort 94.40
Sharon Smith 1,673.00
Maggie Peasley 1,204.00
Ammie Hrabik-Sanger 1,252.80
Brittany Freet 1,557.36
Teresa Beegle 1,416.38
Donald Rodasky 40.00
Nicholas Cleveland 346.00
Eugene Jacobsen 40.00
Paul Oldberg 350.70
Nicolas Hiller 1,659.00
Devin Collins 320.20
Joshua Dobbs 1,560.00
Danny Gibson 2,628.00
Dennis Cunningham 1,773.00
