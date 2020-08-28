Harrison County
Board of Supervisors
Meeting Minutes
August 13, 2020
Chairman John Straight called the meeting to order with members Tony Smith and Walter Utman in attendance. The agenda was approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval. Previous minutes were approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Attendance: Susan Bonham and Tonia Copeland
Handwritten Warrant
A handwritten warrant to US Bank in the amount of $4,576.17 was approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
FY20 Annual Report Little Sioux/River Sioux Sewer System
Auditor Bonham reviewed the FY20 annual report for the Little Sioux/River Sioux Sewer System with the Board.Motion to approve by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Asset Depreciation Fund
The City of Little Sioux requested the use of the Asset Depreciation Fund for the replacement of a pump and installation of a new electric service line for the sewer system. USDA concurred that these expenses could be paid from the fund. Motion to allow the City of Little Sioux to use approximately $10,000 for the new pump and new service line out of the sewer’s Asset Depreciation Fund was made by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
Temporary Help
County Attorney Jennifer Mumm requested approval to hire Virginia Iversen as temporary help in the county attorney’s office. Motion to approve by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Pisgah Bridge
Attorney Mumm presented a cover sheet to be used to record the termination of the 28E agreement with the city of Pisgah that diverts the road use tax funds from the city to the county. Chairman Straight signed the cover sheet.
The City has not yet approved the termination agreement. The Board will consider terminating the 28E agreement on Pisgah’s bridge loan at the August 27th Board meeting.
Magnolia Vacated Streets
David Anderson met with the Board to request the purchase of two strips of vacated street along his property in Magnolia of Lots 5 & 6 in Block 5. Attorney Mumm will review the request sometime after October due to the work load and limited staff in the office at the present time.
Engineer
County Engineer Steven Struble met with the Board. Updated projects include:
Panora Grading from Willow Creek to Monona County Line – Contractor will be removing fence, brush and crop to clear around the right of way stakes for visibility from the machines. On-side grading will begin next Monday.
325th Street 10’ Diameter CMP Culvert Replacement – Contractor completed the replacement of the failed culvert east of Overton on 325th Street yesterday.
140th Street Grading – Dan Pruett and Engineer Struble reviewed a small tiling project at the borrow area for the 140th Street grading project. A tile drain in the bottom of the silt pond was installed this morning.
IDOT Hwy 30 Runouts and Side Projects by INROADS – Engineer Struble met with INROADS estimator on consideration of additional proposals. The estimator rejected doing any work where they have to mobilize more than a couple miles. But did agree to add Liberty Avenue strengthening for $100 per HMA ton (near Loess Hills Trail) and on Monroe Avenue extension at the Welcome Center. Runouts on Loomis Avenue, 280th Street, Monroe Avenue, and Niagara Avenue have been finished.
Crews were involved in the cleaning up of downed trees around the county, relaid a large metal pipe on Pierce Avenue and cleaned the ditch there as well as cleaned ditches on Toledo Ave and Mesa Place. Trucks are hauling mixed rock out of the Douglas pile into the motorgrader territories. Brush cutting on L-20 south of Missouri Valley and cutting locust trees on the Sawmill Hollow dam also took place.
A utility permit application from Windstream to plow 2600’ of new 12 pair copper cable from the intersection of Boone Trail and Ames Place to 2362 Ames Place was approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Coronavirus
Auditor Bonham reviewed procedures for department heads to follow when an employee tests positive for COVID-19. Board approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Courthouse Roof Inspection
Brian Nelson and Rick Oviatt met with the Board and County Insurance Agent Mark Warner to discuss their verbal proposal on conducting the Courthouse roof inspections. A formal proposal will be drawn up and given to the Board next week.
With business of the day completed, the Board adjourned on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
ATTEST:
Susan Bonham, Auditor
John Straight, Chairman
NOTE: These minutes are as recorded by the Clerk to the Board of Supervisors and are subject to Board approval at the next regular meeting.
MVTN 8-26-20
