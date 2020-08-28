Harrison County Agricultural Extension District
Published Report- Operating
07/01/2019 to 6/30/2020
Beginning Balance and Receipts:
Total Balance: July 1, 2019 $202,692.90
Receipts:
Interest Revenue $67.14
Other Revenue $594.20
Program Fee Revenue $38,922.61
Property Tax Revenue $253,124.08
Resale Revenue $745.25
Total Receipts: $293,453.28
Total Beginning Balance and Receipts: $496,146.18
Disbursements:
Aatrix Software-Supplies Expense $24.95
Addison Busing-Prior Year Adjustment ($26.00)
Amanda Lawrenson-Program Fee Expense $75.32
Amazon.Com-Non-Fee Proj Act Expense $196.15
Amber McCall-Non-Fee Proj Act Expense $12.00
American Income Life-Insurance, Bond Expense $24.00
Anderson Services-Facility Expense $480.00
Anita Engraving & Awards-Non-Fee Proj Act Expense $2,233.43
Barbie Schafer-Non-Fee Proj Act Expense $168.72
BHM Council Bluffs-Advertising Expense $276.77
Brad Kurth-Non-Fee Proj Act Expense $12.00
Breakout Inc.-Non-Fee Proj Act Expense $294.25
Brennan Hochstein-Program Fee Expense $20.60
Brian Huttner-Program Fee Expense $31.77
Bridgette Sieck-Program Fee Expense $7.73
Business Card-Bank Charges, Fees, Interest Expense $9.13
C & H Hauling-Facility Expense $300.00
Cameryn Schafer-Program Fee Expense $209.52
Carole S. Gorham-Net Wages and Travel $38,283.95
Carter P. Oliver-Net Wages and Travel $43,752.65
Casey's General Store-Meeting Expense $154.73
CDW-Equipment Expense $135.42
City Glass Company-Facility Expense $895.00
City of Logan-Facility Expense $1,215.79
Comfort Inn-Other Travel Expense $107.51
Cora Killpack-Program Fee Expense $7.73
Costco-Supplies Expense $10.69
Counsel Office & Document-Equipment Expense $2,137.13
Country Hardware Supply-Equipment Expense $207.27
Danelle Myer-Non-Fee Proj Act Expense $148.00
David Seilstad-Non-Fee Proj Act Expense $40.60
Deanna R. Colwell-Net Wages and Travel $17,567.33
Debbie Straight-Program Fee Expense $68.30
Dee Colwell-Meeting Expense $1,078.80
Diana Milovich-Non-Fee Proj Act Expense $9.00
Dickinson County Extension & Outreach-Meeting Expense $79.20
Dillon Woods-Program Fee Expense $7.73
Dollar General-Supplies Expense $57.26
Duncan Poultry-Non-Fee Proj Act Expense $14.00
Earl McAlexander-Prior Year Adjustment ($20.79)
East Pottawattamie County Extension & Outreach-Program Fee Expense $64.04
Elizabeth Roden-Scholarship Expense $200.00
Eowyn Sieck-Program Fee Expense $7.73
Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Ins-Insurance, Bond Expense $254.00
First Advantage Background Services Corp-Background Checks Expense $234.60
FIRST for Inspiration-Non-Fee Proj Act Expense $975.00
Foodland-Postage Expense $11.91
Frank Marsh-Non-Fee Proj Act Expense $10.00
G & M Refrigeration & Appliance-Facility Expense $194.45
G & R Nifty Lawn Service-Facility Expense $490.00
GreatAmerica Financial Services-Equipment Expense $2,031.30
Guitar Center-Equipment Expense $26.38
Guthrie County Extension & Outreach-Program Fee Expense $264.00
Harlan Newspapers-Advertising Expense $879.00
Harris Plumbing-Facility Expense $2,860.83
Harrison County Fair Association-Non-Fee Proj Act Expense $11,203.81
Hawkeye Ramblers 4-H Club-Prior Year Adjustment ($5.00)
Hodge Greenhouse-Non-Fee Proj Act Expense $285.00
Iowa 4-H Foundation-Program Fee Expense $534.00
Iowa Extension Council Association-Memberships, Dues Expense $463.00
Iowa Farm Bureau Spokesman-Marketing Expense $140.00
Iowa Public Employee Retirement System-Retirement Plan $21,003.23
Iowa State University-Shared Support, Programs, Materials $33,280.36
Jaiden Jahn-Program Fee Expense $7.73
Jana Feldman-Non-Fee Proj Act Expense $24.00
Jarett Armstrong-Program Fee Expense $15.45
Jayden Burgar-Scholarship Expense $200.00
Jayden Kraft-Program Fee Expense $29.49
Jayden Mulligan-Program Fee Expense $7.73
JD Graphics-Program Fee Expense $471.50
Jeff Perry-Program Fee Expense $15.45
Jen Thomas-Program Fee Expense $678.43
Jeremy Butrick-Equipment Expense $50.00
Jeris Richardson-Non-Fee Proj Act Expense $8.00
Jesse Donscheski-Non-Fee Proj Act Expense $1,100.00
Jiffy Mart-Meeting Expense $150.07
Kaelin Armstrong-Program Fee Expense $15.45
Kasey Lewis-Scholarship Expense $200.00
Leah Millikan-Program Fee Expense $235.02
Lego Education-Non-Fee Proj Act Expense $452.90
Lily Dahir-Scholarship Expense $200.00
Linda Stueve-Facility Expense $1,800.00
Lisa Gross-Program Fee Expense $383.11
Logan State Bank-Bank Charges, Fees, Interest Expense $115.06
Logan Super Foods-Meeting Expense $335.69
Lucky Stars 4-H Club-Non-Fee Proj Act Expense $135.00
Mariah Pleskac-Program Fee Expense $10.82
McKenna Witte-Prior Year Adjustment ($10.11)
Merrowvista Education Center-Program Fee Expense $50.00
Michael Seuntjens-Scholarship Expense $200.00
Michelle Anunson-Program Fee Expense $312.71
Michelle Lewis-Program Fee Expense $92.50
Microtel-Other Travel Expense $153.42
MidAmerican Energy-Facility Expense $3,771.00
Missouri Valley City Pool-Non-Fee Proj Act Expense $28.50
Missouri Valley Times News-Advertising Expense $2,902.74
MWI Animal Health-Non-Fee Proj Act Expense $62.55
National 4H Council-Supply Service-Program Fee Expense $951.37
Nationwide-Insurance, Bond Expense $2,359.00
Nick Konsbruck-Program Fee Expense $64.47
Noelle Konsbruck-Program Fee Expense $124.75
Office Max-Equipment Expense $1,152.98
Onawa Sentinel-Marketing Expense $45.00
Paula Hunter-Non-Fee Proj Act Expense $40.00
Pizza Hut-Program Fee Expense $155.52
Pizza Ranch-Program Fee Expense $283.99
Polk County Extension & Outreach-Other Travel Expense $15.00
Quill-Supplies Expense $2,269.11
Red Wheel Fundraising-Program Fee Expense $755.40
RegistrationMax, LLC-Non-Fee Proj Act Expense $500.00
Sarah Newton-Non-Fee Proj Act Expense $15.00
Sarah Wellington-Non-Fee Proj Act Expense $10.00
Scott Starr-Non-Fee Proj Act Expense $4.00
Shannon Troxel-Program Fee Expense $10.30
Sharmain Keller-Non-Fee Proj Act Expense $37.00
Sherry Frazier-Program Fee Expense $319.21
Sherwood Forest Farms-Program Fee Expense $3,420.61
Skate Palace-Program Fee Expense $80.00
Subway-Meeting Expense $171.16
Sydney Sherer-Scholarship Expense $200.00
Teresa R. Stansbury-Net Wages and Travel $1,517.37
The Dunlap Reporter-Memberships, Dues Expense $61.00
The Heavy Metal Renaissance-Non-Fee Proj Act Expense $225.00
The Hub Fly Zone-Program Fee Expense $378.50
The Office Stop-Equipment Expense $1,658.66
The Twisted Tail-Meeting Expense $707.89
Toni L. Wiese-Net Wages and Travel $12,783.42
Travelodge Missouri Valley-Other Travel Expense $940.80
Treasurer State of Iowa-Payroll Taxes $5,847.00
Twiner-Herald-Advertising Expense $1,430.66
U.S. Department of The Treasury-Payroll Taxes $31,431.72
United States Postal Service-Postage Expense $2,313.15
Van Sickle Bees-Non-Fee Proj Act Expense $9.00
Vivian Brock-Program Fee Expense $75.63
Wallace Foundation for Rural Research & Development-Postage Expense $16.50
Wal-Mart-Equipment Expense $691.27
Weatherlite Roofing-Facility Expense $3,285.00
West Central Community Action-Program Fee Expense $500.00
West Harrison Athletic Department-Program Fee Expense $200.00
West Pottawattamie County Extension & Outreach-Program Fee Expense $210.00
Windstream-Telecommunications Expense $2,163.90
Total Disbursements: ($279,349.83)
Net Balance: June 30, 2020 $216,796.35
Harrison County Agricultural Extension District
Published Report- Agency
07/01/2019 to 6/30/2020
Balance: July 1, 2019 $3,142.32
Total Receipts $3,772.38
Total Disbursements ($3,799.27)
Balance: June 30, 2020 $3,115.43
