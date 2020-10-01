THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT
FOR HARRISON COUNTY
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
CASE NO. ESPR015058
IN THE MATTER OF
THE ESTATE OF
TERRY L. SALES, JR., DECEASED.
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of TERRY L. SALES, JR., Deceased, who died on or about September 13, 2020:
You are hereby notified that on September 15, 2020, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.
Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated on September 15, 2020.
/s/ Cody Sales
Administrator of the Estate
22424 Weston Avenue
Underwood, IA 51576
DEAN T. JENNINGS, AT0003892
Attorney for the Administrator
Dean T. Jennings, PC
523 6th Avenue
Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503
Date of second publication: October 7, 2020
MVTN 9-30, 10-07-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.