THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT

FOR HARRISON COUNTY

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

CASE NO. ESPR015049

IN THE MATTER OF

THE ESTATE OF

ROBERT E. SWANSON, DECEASED.

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Robert E. Swanson, Deceased, who died on or about October 21, 2019:

You are hereby notified that on August 21, 2020, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.

Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated on September 2, 2020.

Nicole M. Brickey, Administrator of the Estate

8963 N. 79th Ave.

Omaha, NE 68122

Jesse A. Render, ICIS#: AT0006508

Attorney for the Administrator

Anderson & Render, LLP

110 N. 2nd Avenue

Logan, Iowa 51546

Date of second publication: August 23, 2020

MVTN 9-16, 9-23-20

