THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT
HARRISON COUNTY
NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTORS, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
CASE NO. ESPR015054
IN THE MATTER OF
THE ESTATE OF
BETTY A. GUTTAU, Deceased.
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of BETTY A. GUTTAU, Deceased, who died on or about November 19, 2019:
You are hereby notified that on September 3, 2020, THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF BETTY A. GUTTAU, deceased, bearing date of March 12, 2012, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Julie Marian Thiel and Mark Robert Guttau were appointed Executors of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated: September 3, 2020.
Julie Marian Thiel
1866 Highway 183,
Mondamin, IA 51557
Mark Robert Guttau
1866 Highway 183,
Mondamin, IA 51557
EXECUTORS OF THE ESTATE
Alan J. Anderson
ICIS#: AT000459
Attorney for executor
ANDERSON & RENDER, LLP
110 N 2nd Avenue
Logan, Iowa 51546
Date of second publication: August 23, 2020
MVTN 9-16, 9-23-20
