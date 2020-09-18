THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT

HARRISON COUNTY

NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTORS, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

CASE NO. ESPR015054

IN THE MATTER OF

THE ESTATE OF

BETTY A. GUTTAU, Deceased.

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of BETTY A. GUTTAU, Deceased, who died on or about November 19, 2019:

You are hereby notified that on September 3, 2020, THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF BETTY A. GUTTAU, deceased, bearing date of March 12, 2012, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Julie Marian Thiel and Mark Robert Guttau were appointed Executors of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated:  September 3, 2020.

Julie Marian Thiel

1866 Highway 183,

Mondamin, IA  51557

Mark Robert Guttau

1866 Highway 183,

Mondamin, IA  51557

EXECUTORS OF THE ESTATE

Alan J. Anderson

ICIS#: AT000459

Attorney for executor

ANDERSON & RENDER, LLP

110 N 2nd Avenue

Logan, Iowa 51546

Date of second publication: August 23, 2020

MVTN 9-16, 9-23-20

