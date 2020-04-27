DESTRUCTION OF NOXIOUS WEEDS RESOLUTION
BE IT RESOLVED, that the Board of Supervisors of Harrison County, Iowa, in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 317, code of Iowa, it is hereby ordered that:
Noxious weeds may be destroyed in any appropriate manner to prevent seed production, which may include mowing, pulling, burning, spraying, or cutting.
THE FOLLOWNG WEEDS HAVE BEEN DECLARED NOXIOUS:
1. Palmer Amaranth (Amaranthus palmeri)
2. Canada Thistle (Cirsium arvense)
3. Bull Thistle (Cirsium vulgare)
4. Teasel (Dipsacus spp.)
5. Leafy Spurge (Euphorbia esula)
6. Multiflora Rose (Rosa multiflora)
7. European Morning Glory or Field Bindweed (Convolvulus arvensis)
8. All other species of thistles belonging in the genus of Carduus
If the owners or person in possession or control of ANY LAND IN HARRISON COUNTY fail to comply with the foregoing orders, the Weed Commissioner shall cause this to be done and the expense of said work, including costs of serving notice and other costs, if any, will be assessed against the land and the owners thereof.
And that the County Auditor be and hereby directed to cause notice of the making and entering the foregoing order to be published once in each of the official newspapers of the County.
Motion to approve by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Dated this 26th day of March, 2020.
ATTEST:
John Straight, Chairman
Susan Bonham, Auditor
MVTN 4-22-20
