CITY OF PISGAH

City Property for Bid

Is offering two Properties in Pisgah for Bid.  Properties are 211 Schley St & 301 1st St. Please contact the City of Pisgah at 712-456-2408 to pick up the Bid requirements along with your Bid Sheets.  Bids are Due October 5, 2020

MVTN 9-16-20

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.