Mayor Ron Woodward called The City of Pisgah Council meeting to order at 6:00 pm on January 8, 2020. Location was Pisgah City Hall. Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Roll Call: Present, Mayor: Ronny Woodward; Council members: Mike Carson, Scott Baumfalk, Lori McWilliams, Karen Wilson, present; Absent: Meredith Jenson. Staff members: Todd Noah, Maintenance, Christina Clark, City Clerk, present.
Council member M. Carson approved January 8, 2020 agenda as presented, second by L. McWilliams; M. Jenson, absent; Ayes: All; Nays: None. Motion carried.
K. Wilson to Approve Minutes & Bills, second by. S. Baumfalk; M. Jenson, absent; Ayes: All; Nays: None. Motion carried.
L. McWilliams Approval of Financial Report, second by K. Wilson; M. Jenson, absent; Ayes: All; Nays: None. Motion carried.
Opened Public Hearing at 6:10 pm for status of funded actives for sewer project. M. Carson motioned to close Public Hearing at 6:15 pm, second by S. Baumfalk.
K. Wilson motioned to accept change order 3, second by Lori McWilliams; M. Jenson, absent; Ayes: All; Nays: None. Motion carried.
Roll call vote to accept Pay app 4 for the amount of $52,241.45 for the sewer project from USDA and CDBG grant funding resolution: 2020-0108-01; M. Jenson, absent; Ayes: All; Nays: None. Motion carried.
M. Carson motioned to accept the first reading of property maintenance ordinance, second by S. Baumfalk; M. Jenson, absent; Ayes: All; Nays: None. Motion carried.
L. McWilliams motioned to adjourn at 8:10 p.m., second by S. Baumfalk; M. Jenson, absent; Ayes: All; Nays: None. Motion carried.
Ronny Woodward, Mayor
ATTEST:
Christina Clark, City Clerk
CITY OF PISGAH
Public Hearing of Status of Funded Activities Minutes
January 8, 2020 6:00 PM
Pisgah City Hall, Pisgah, Iowa
Public hearing called to order by the mayor: Ron Woodward
Present: Mike Carson, Scott Baumfalk, Lori McWilliams, Karen Wilson
Absent: Meredith Jenson
Alexsis Fleener from Southwest Iowa Planning Council presented information on the status of Community Development Block Grant projects 19-WS-008, the Water System Improvements project. It was reported that the water project was approximately 53% complete and the anticipated end date for the project is March 31, 2022.
For the water project, to date, $289,984 has been spent, with $116,070 in CDBG construction/engineering funds expended, and $6,404 in CDBG administrative funds expended. There is $134,930 remaining in CDBG funds for construction/engineering expense. The city’s local match to date has been $173,915 most of the funds coming from a USDA Loan.
The project beneficiaries for the water project are the residents of the entire City of Pisgah, 51% of whom are of low to moderate income.
There were no written comments received from the public prior to the meeting and no oral comments made at the public hearing.
Motioned by Mike Carson and seconded by Scott Baumfalk to close the public hearing.
All in favor: Mike Carson, Scott Baumfalk, Lori McWilliams, Karen Wilson
All opposed: None
The public hearing was closed at 6:15 pm.
City Of Pisgah December 2019 Bills
Christina Clark; Payroll 11/1/19-11/30/19 $996.72
Todd Noah; Payroll 11/1/19-11/30/19 $3,104.00
Iowa Finance Authority; Lagoon Payment $3,542.50
Visu-Sewer; 2nd Payment Sewer Project $37,089.43
SWIPCO; CDBG Payment $3,303.00
Snyder & Assoc; Engineering Payment $5,882.00
Snyder & Assoc; Engineering Payment$3,002.68
IPERS; November Payment $1,751.54
Woodward Construction; Labor-Materials Fire House Addition (Grant Money) $9,750.83
Harrison County Engineer; Sand & Salt Mix $250.00
Heartland Coop; Moving John’s Propane Tank $299.90
IMWCA; Work Comp Audit Adjustment $300.00
Quality Flow; Service Call Repair Pump $890.00
Storey Kenworthy/ Matt Parrott; Utility Bills Postcard $319.13
Boyd Software; Annual Renewal $600.00
C & H Hauling; Garbage $1,380.00
Capitalone Commercial; Shop & Bathhouse Supplies & Street Patch $292.74
Harrison County Landfill; Garbage $523.00
Harrison County Auditor; 3rd Qtr Law Enforcement $1,255.00
Mid American Energy; Electricity $770.12
Anthony Noah; Cleaning Bathhouse 11/1-11/30 $225.00
Anthony Noah; Xmas Lights $52.00
Todd Noah; Drain Cleaner Rental (John’s) $100.00
Windstream; Phone / Interenet Oct & Nov $815.63
Siouxland District Health; Water Testing $14.00
Mo Valley Times; Mins/Bills..$77.52
Bankcard Center-Cc; Class, Office/ Training Supplies, Fuel $115.98
Bankcard Center-TN; Snow Removal, Repair Materials, Fuel $1,010.17
EFTPS; Fed Tax DEPOSIT(SSN 1382.38, Medi 322.92, Tax 1118.00) $2,823.30
Community Bank; Loan 51272 Payment (Principal-4778.24, Interest-221.76) $5,000.00
IA Rural Water; Annual Renewal $225.00
USDA; Loan # 6 Payment 293K $909.00
USDA; Loan #5 Payment 290K (Sewer Project) $899.00
Check Returned; NFS Check (NOFTSGER) Returned ..$203.00
LHCC; 36.354 Gallons Fuel & Propane $113.47
Nationwide; Surety Bond Renewal $100.00
Stinn Backhoe & Plumbing Services; Water Main Repair ..$545.20
Hach; Water Testing Supplies $154.24
Harrison County Development Corp; 3rd Qtr 19-20 Payment (28E Agreement) $177.75
Meredith Jenson; Council Jan - Dec 2019 (11 Meetings) ..$152.38
Mike Carson; Council Jan - Dec 2019 (13 Meetings) $180.08
Joy Carson; Council Jan - Dec 2019 (3 Meetings) $41.56
Lori McWilliam; Council Jan - Dec 2019 (12 Meetings) $166.23
Scott Baumfalk; Council Jan - Dec 2019 (12 Meetings) $166.23
Karen Wilson; Council Jan - Dec 2019 (2 Meetings) $27.71
Ronny Woodward; Mayor Jan - Dec 2019 (13 Meetings) ..$600.28
Total December Bills ..$90,197.32
City Of Pisgah December 2019 Deposits
Water, Sewer, Garbage..$4,014.66
St EFT- Local Options Sales Tax $1,425.45
Camping Deposit $255.00
Water, Sewer, Garbage ..$1,010.31
Water, Sewer, Garbage ..$265.50
Harrison County Treasurer $5,957.60
USDA Treasury Money Loan $121,860.74
Water, Sewer, Garbage ..$2,225.55
IA- St EFT - Street Construction Fund $452.93
Water, Sewer, Garbage ..$1,444.62
Water, Sewer, Garbage ..$1,568.04
Harrison County Court- Check $59.63
Water, Sewer, Garbage ..$2,417.51
Camping Deposit $100.00
St EFT- Local Options Sales Tax $1,425.45
Interest Credited $98.75
December Deposit Totals $144,581.74
Total Utility Deposits ..$12,946.19
Total Camping, Shelther House, Water, Dump Station $355.00
Total Building Permits $0.00
Total State $3,303.83
Total County $5,957.60
Total USDA-Grant $121,860.74
Total Misc $158.38
Total $144,581.74
