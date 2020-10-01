CITY OF MONDAMIN
CITY COUNCIL MEETING MINUTES
Mondamin City Hall
Tuesday, September 1, 2020
1. Opening of Meeting
a. Mayor Maggie Rains called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m., leading those present in the Pledge of Allegiance.
b. Roll Call Council members present: James Rains, Mary Seago, Karen Breyfogle, and Terry Coyle. Absent: Jerry Shelton Staff present: Alyx Hirst and Steve Hinkel. Public Present: Ruth Neill, Roberta Anderson, and Fred & Andrea Pettid.
c. Approval of Agenda Motion made to approve agenda by K. Breyfogle, with a second by J. Rains.
Motion carried 4-0.
d. Approval of Minutes T. Coyle made a motion to approve August 3rd regular meeting minutes. Seconded by J. Rains. Motion carried 4-0. J. Rains made a motion to approve August 11th special meeting minutes. Seconded by K. Breyfogle. Motion carried 4-0.
e. Approval of Claims J. Rains made a motion to approve claims listing as presented except for Gary’s Concrete Work Claim as claim is over $10,000.00. Seconded by T. Coyle. Motion carried 4-0. J. Rains made a motion to approve Gary’s Concrete Work invoice in the amount of $14,000.00. Motion was seconded by T. Coyle. Motion carried 4-0.
2. Public Comments None
3. Old Business
a. City Park Sidewalk Project (shelter to shelter) Motion made by K. Breyfogle to allow funds from the Community Betterment Fund to pay for the bid from Gary’s Concrete Work in the amount of $4,645.00 for the sidewalk project between King Shelter House and the splash pad shelter. This motion was seconded by M. Seago. Motion passed unanimously.
b. Animal Control Ordinance More discussion was held. Tabled.
c. Mondamin Facilities Waiver After adjustments were made to the Covid-19 waivers. K. Breyfogle motioned to approve the new waiver and it was seconded by T. Coyle. Motion carried 4-0.
4. New Business
a. Ordinance #2020-01: Second Reading Motion made by K. Breyfogle to approve the second reading of Ordinance #2020-01. Motion was seconded by J. Rains. Roll call. All ayes. Motion carried 4-0. Motion was then made to wave third reading of Ordinance #2020-01 by J. Rains and it was seconded by T. Coyle. Motion passed unanimously.
b. Mask Mandate for City Facilities T. Coyle motioned to have a temporary mask mandate in city facilities until Governor Reynolds lifts the disaster proclamation. Seconded by K. Breyfogle. Motion carried 4-0.
c. City Park Sidewalk Project: Grass Seed Discussion was held.
d. Building Permit: 417 Maple Street Motion to approve building permit for 417 Maple St. by J. Rains. Motion seconded by K. Breyfogle. Motion carried 4-0.
e. Building Permit: 409 County Road Motion to approve building permit for 409 County Rd. by K. Breyfogle. Motion seconded by J. Rains. Motion carried 4-0.
f. Roger Spooner: Lagoon Motion made by T. Coyle to allow Roger Spooner space at the lagoons for hay bale storage until crops are out of the field. Motion was seconded by K. Breyfogle. Motion carried 4-0.
g. Splash Pad Shut-Off Date Motion made by K. Breyfogle to shut-off service to the splash pad for this year on September 21st. Motion was seconded by M. Seago. Motion carried 4-0.
5. Mayor’s Report Mayor Rains submitted a report to the council. Mayor Rains asked the council and city staff to start thinking about the FY21 Budget and to be planning for needed items.
6. Clerk’s Report Clerk Hirst reported that she received a donation to the city from Tami Doll of Doll Distributing in the amount of $5,000. Clerk Hirst also reported speaking with the IRS on a matter from 2017 when the previous clerk was here.
7. Public Works Report S. Hinkel thanked the DNR for their help in the clean-up from the derecho storm. Steve also spoke about drilling of the test wells for the new water plant project.
8. Community Center/Facility Report A report was given to the council from the community center manager. The community center is now open and available.
9. Library Report No one from the library was present for a report.
10. Fire Department Report No report was submitted.
11. Commissioner Reports None
12. Other Business None
13. Adjourn Having no further business to conduct, K. Breyfogle made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Seconded by T. Coyle. Motion carried 4-0. The meeting was adjourned at 8:52 p.m.
These minutes are as recorded by the Mondamin City Clerk and subject to approval at the next regular city council meeting.
Attest:
Alyx Hirst
City Clerk, City of Mondamin
Claims Paid
August 4 through September 1, 2020
Name, Memo, Amount
Overdrive, Inc., library subscription fee 299.30
Gary's Concrete Work, slab at library for storage building 1,782.50
IPERS, July IPERS 845.51
Intuit, monthly usage fee 811.01
United States Treasury, July 2020 Payroll Taxes 1,298.18
Menards - Council Bluffs, Invoice 21845 53.71
Alyx Hirst, Reimbursement for city hall supplies 42.50
Windstream, charges for services 448.43
Gary's Concrete Work, West and South side park sidewalk - King Grant 14,000.00
Anderson, Roberta M, payroll 150.60
Anderson, Roberta M, supplies for community ctr 277.35
Collison, Timothy J, payroll 89.07
Hinkel, Steven R, payroll 2,693.45
Hirst, Alyxandria M, payroll 835.31
Hussing, Christine C, payroll 775.65
Midstates Bank, service charge 25.00
Salvo, Deren, Swain & Argotsinger, PC, attorney fees 144.00
Harrison County REC, charges for services 483.22
PeopleService Inc., charges for services 1,886.93
Harrison County Landfill Commission, landfill assessment 838.00
Harrison County Landfill Commission, clean up day 370.55
Reflections Cleaning Etc. LLC, Community Center Cleaning 378.00
Reflections Cleaning Etc. LLC, Park Shelter Cleaning 280.00
Missouri Valley Times News, publishing 137.01
C & H Hauling, garbage service 1,595.00
Missouri Valley Times News, publishing 14.25
Harrison County Treasurer, drainage taxes for 2020/21 10.00
Mid America Energy, charges for services 1,660.48
Overdrive, Inc., library subscription fee 310.36
State Library of Iowa, library subscription fee 62.00
Demco, library supplies 69.77
Flint Construction, Inc., rock & services 2,173.87
Hillyard, Covid-19 cleaners 93.92
Mondamin Fire & Rescue, Reimbursement to Mondamin F&R 815.77
First National Bank of Omaha, Christine Hussing cc charges 408.89
FNBO, Steve Hinkel cc Charges 194.58
Hawkins, Inc., water chemicals 288.65
Doug Johnsen Construction, storm sewer repair 1,680.00
The Sign Depot, Covid-19 signage 18.75
Steve Hinkel, reimbursement for mileage 78.30
U S Postal Service, stamps 230.00
Power Computing, Inc., charges for services 45.00
Municipal Supply, Inc., storm sewer repair parts 488.80
Iowa Pump Works, 3 yr service agreement 1,022.00
WEX Fleet Universal, fuel for roads & fire dept. 319.14
USA Blue Book, water testing supplies 444.54
Bomgaars, supplies for lagoon & city hall 57.43
Total 41,026.78
INCOME FOR AUGUST 2020
Utility Service Charges $18,655.82
King's Court Housing Rent $2,100.00
Private Donation $5,000.00
Road Use Tax $4,253.80
Local Option Sales Tax $2,731.74
Interest Earned $5.45
Total Income for August: $32,746.81
Attest:
Alyx Hirst, City Clerk
September 1, City Council Meeting
