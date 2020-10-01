ORDINANCE NUMBER 2020-01
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING
CHAPTER 6-5 UTILITIES-BILLING CHARGES
OF THE 2019 CITY OF MONDAMIN CODE OF ORDINANCES
BE IT ENACTED the City Council of the City of Mondamin, Iowa:
SECTION 1. Section 6-5-8 amended to read as follows:
6-5-8 WATER RATES. Water shall be furnished at the following monthly rates per property serviced within the City limits:
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 384.84(1))
1. Water service shall be furnished at the following rate for water service within the City:
Minimum monthly access fee is $32.40 (0 gallons)
All usage shall be billed at $0.386 per 100 gal.
2. Bulk Water Rate. Water shall be furnished at the following rate for bulk water sales: $0.386 per 100 gallons
3. Each customer shall pay for water service provided by the City based upon their use of water, as determined by meters. Each location, building, premises or connection shall be considered a separate and distinct customer whether owned or controlled by the same person or not.
SECTION 2. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not effect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision, or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.
SECTION 3. EFFECTIVE DATE. This ordinance shall be in full force and effective upon its passage and publication, as required by law.
PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Mondamin, this 1st day of September, 2020.
/s/ Maggie Rains, Mayor
MVTN 9-30-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.