City of Modale
Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Modale, will conduct a public hearing September 14, 2020, at 7 o'clock p.m. (local time) in the City Council Chambers to receive comments on the following item:
1. A proposal to renew a 5 year lease with the United States Postal Service.
Any and all residents and interested property owners are invited and encouraged to attend this hearing at the time and place mentioned above and to submit comments either orally, in writing or both. For further information, please contact City Hall.
MVTN 8-26-20
