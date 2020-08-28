City of Modale
City Council Meeting Minutes
August 10, 2020
The regular meeting of the Modale City Council was held on August 10, 2020. Mayor James Cox called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Councilmembers Sal Vittitoe, Terigene Tiffey, Kevin Ganzhorn and Josh Marshall were present. Katie Offenbacker arrived at 7:32 p.m.
Visitors present were Joe Rueschenberg, Tammy Smith-Cooperrider, Joe Vittitoe, Chris, Jennifer and Johanna Skinner, and Kyle Kriegler.
Staff present was Linda Windschitl.
Marshall made a motion to approve the consent agenda. Tiffey seconded the motion; motion carried with a 4-0 vote.
The council discussed the sewer lagoon project. Dirt will be piled near the lagoon and possibly near the ballfield. The council also discussed using dirt from the ballfield area for the sewer lagoon project. Marshall made a motion to approve using the ballfield for dirt. Ganzhorn seconded the motion; motion carried with a 4-0 vote. Marshall made a motion to approve CTS to perform soil borings at a cost of $2,740.00. Ganzhorn seconded the motion; motion carried with a 4-0 vote.
The public hearing to approve working with the USDA to finance the sewer lagoon system was opened at 7:08.
The public hearing to approve working with the USDA to finance the sewer lagoon system was closed at 7:13.
Tiffey made a motion do by resolution 2020-13 to approver working with the USDA to finance the sewer lagoon. Vittitoe seconded the motion; motion carried by a 4-0 vote.
Ganzhorn made a motion to move four CD’s at Community Bank into the checking account for funding the roads project. Marshall seconded the motion; motion carried with a 4-0 vote. Two of the CD’s are valued at $7,415.64 and two are valued at $3,623.69.
Tammy Cooperrider reported for the Library.
Offenbacker made a motion to approve a second 2020 community cleanup day. Tiffey seconded the motion; motion carried with a 5-0 vote. The cleanup day will be 9/26/2020. If the dumpster fills up on that day and there is a need, we will hold a third cleanup day on 10/3/2020.
Offenbacker made a motion to adjourn. Marshall seconded the motion; motion carried with a 5-0 vote. Mayor Cox adjourned the meeting at 7:57 p.m.
James Cox, Mayor
Linda Windschitl, City Clerk
City of Modale
July 2020 Bills
Sundquist; Sewer, Streets $675.00
Windstream; Library,Fire, City Hall, Sewer $897.06
Iowa DNR; Water $32.66
Tamara Cooperrider-Smith; Library $159.00
ICAP; General Insurance $8,917.29
SWIPCO; General $184.00
Siouxland District Health; Water $24.00
Ace Hardware; Water, City Hall, Sewer, Roads, Parks, Library, Fire $193.11
Heartland; Water, City Hall, Sewer, Roads, Parks, Library, Fire $154.97
Martin Marietta; Streets $657.77
Harrison Co. Dev.; General $170.43
Waste Connection; Water, City Hall, Sewer, Roads, Parks, Library, Fire $81.06
MVTN; Water, City Hall, Sewer, Roads, Parks, Library, Fire $40.13
NAPA; Water, City Hall, Sewer, Roads, Parks, Library, Fire $92.62
Bomgaars; Water, City Hall, Sewer, Roads, Parks, Library, Fire $29.73
AM Electric; Water $1,023.56
USDA; Sewer $37,566.00
Harrison Co. Landfill; General $3,538.00
Harrison County Humane Soc.General; $430.16
Amazon; Water, City Hall, Sewer, Roads, Parks, Library, Fire $161.17
IAMU; Water $561.00
Alvin Schiltz; Wages $767.67
Marty Skinner; Wages $1,589.24
Tamara Cooperrider-Smith; Wages $516.36
Linda Windschitl; Wages $1,228.08
Iowa Department of Rev,; Water Excise $557.00
Iowa Department of Rev,; Sales Tax $48.00
Iowa Department of Rev,; Withholding $672.00
IRS; FICA $1,377.98
IPERS; IPERS $997.92
Total Bills $63,342.97
July Revenues
Water Fund $3,881.04
Local Option Sales Tax $1,746.01
Sewer Fund $6,071.14
General Fund $7,109.30
Road Use Tax $2,453.70
Debt Services $81.34
TOTAL REVENUES $21,342.53
MVTN 8-26-20
