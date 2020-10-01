CITY OF MISSOURI VALLEY
CITY COUNCIL MEETING
MISSOURI VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY
TELECONFERENCE
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2020
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Missouri Valley offered the meeting via teleconference for the public.
Mayor Pro-Tem Struble presided over the meeting and called it to order at 6:00 p.m. with the following Council members present: Dooley, Sr., Ford, Pfouts, Stueve, and Struble. Also present: Caleb Wohlers, Mary Jo Buckley, and Jim Olmsted
The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Struble asked Council for any comments or additions-Stueve and Struble requested and will be 24a and 24b.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to approve the agenda for the September 15, 2020 meeting. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to approve the following items on the consent agenda: a) Minutes from September 1, 2020 City Council Meeting b) Claims list c) Administrators Financial Report. Motion carried unanimously.
Bobby Fairchild would like to know what Council has planned to grow Missouri Valley in the next 10 years. Struble stated the City is in the planning stages now.
Library Director Kocher presented the annual report.
Chief Wohlers stated the new candidates have met their requirements and passed their physicals. The new stair chair is in and operational. The Department has covered two football games and will help wash windows after homecoming is completed. He reached out to several businesses for quotes for an A/C/Heating system in the office/training room. He has received only one bid and it will be on the next agenda for approval.
Assistant Chief Lange stated Officer Reynolds will graduate ILEA tomorrow. They received 10 applications and will have testing on Saturday. The Department completed a traffic safety program.
Bob Riesland, Street Superintendent, said the Street Department is mowing, rocking alleys, grading, fixing issues with the Huron Street bridge, ordered salt/sand, and getting equipment ready for winter. They are done trimming trees and several ditches have been cleaned out by Harrison Street.
Chris Myer, Park Superintendent, stated the pool has been painted. There were seven rotten electrical poles at the City Park. Myer is getting quotes to replace them and correct other electrical issues. The department is winterizing the pool. Myer is also getting quotes for concrete at the pool.
Jonathan McDonald, PeopleService, stated the Reservoir/Booster Station is almost complete. They are flushing hydrants the last week of September and the first week of October. He will have City Hall post something on Facebook. They will be discharging the lagoon at the beginning of October.
Jeannie Wortman with the Chamber reminded Council of their annual BBQ. September 24th is the next scheduled 150th meeting. It will be held at the 4H Building from 6 to 7 p.m. They have cancelled the 2020 Awards Banquet. The Halloween Parade will be October 22nd. Doll Distributing gave out three grants to the community and the Fire Department received a $2,000.00 grant. Wortman urges citizens to fill out the survey for the Census. The sign has been fixed by the high school and they had another sign damaged. H & L Lighting contacted the Chamber and inquired if businesses would like lights on the top of their buildings. Wortman will find out the projected costs and would like to have the City cost share the project.
Jim Olmsted gave an update on current projects. The 3rd Street Booster Station is almost complete and the Control System is running. The City is still waiting on FEMA to review the archeological study. Olmsted met with Steve Struble about the potential closing of a portion of Canal Street. The County is worried about the long-term structural issues of the bridge. County would like to see the private crossing become public and a “clover leaf” off of the by-pass. The City would also like confirmation from the railroad that they see the same issues as the DOT. Flaherty has forwarded the input to the DOT and are waiting to hear back on potential meeting dates. Olmsted stated they are finished with the preliminary work on the Interstate Water Main Replacement Project. Olmsted believes the work should be done in the Fall or Spring. Flaherty will ask DA Davidson to come to a Council meeting after the next planning workshop.
Mary Jo Buckley with the Park Board was present to give Council an update. The Board would like to apply for the King Grant for kiosk improvements, registration updates, and new shrubbery at the City Park. The Park Board would also like to apply for the grant for the Dog Park. They would like a new kiosk and garbage can. Council would support applying for the grant for the City Park only. Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to put $500.00 towards the kiosk project in the City Park. Motion carried unanimously.
Buckley stated that the Lions Club donated baby trees to the Park Board. About 45 have survived and need a place to be planted. The Park Board would like to plant the trees at the old Harrison Street Ballfield. Board member Bud Ahmed will donate his time and company to plant the trees. Motion by Ford, seconded by Pfouts to allow the Park Board to use the Harrison Street Baseball Field to plant the donated trees. Motion carried unanimously.
Discussion was held on the proposed Park Camping Rules. Council would like to review the rules and have this on the next agenda.
Council would like the Mayor to sign the Mayoral Proclamation for the Week of September 17 through September 23, 2020 as Constitution Week.
Discussion was held on the disposal of the 1990 Ford Ranger. Myer received a quote from U Pull-It for $300.00. Motion by Ford, seconded by Pfouts to dispose of the 1990 Ford Ranger to U Pull-It for $300.00. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Ford to allow the Mayor to sign the Dedication of Public Water Mains and Sanitary Sewer Mains, Storm Sewer Mains and Inlets and Concreted Paved Streets and Related Appurtenances to the City of Missouri Valley, Iowa. Motion carried unanimously.
Discussion was held on the quote for the Auger. Council would like to know the cost of renting one instead. Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to table the item until the next meeting. Motion carried unanimously.
Discussion was held on the quote from Electric Pump. Council would like to repair the pump instead of purchasing a new pump. Motion by Stueve, seconded by Pfouts to accept the quote from Electric Pump to repair Rotating Assembly in the amount of $7,793.00. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Ford, seconded by Dooley to allow Harrison County Public Health to use the Aquatic Center Parking Lot for the drive-thru flu shot clinic on October 14, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Ford, seconded by Pfouts to approve the promotion to EMS Captain for Angel Nies. Motion carried unanimously.
Ordinance #556 was introduced Adopting Building Codes to Regulate and Govern the Conditions and Maintenance of all Property, Buildings and Structure; to Provide the Standards for Supplied Utilities and Facilities and other Physical Things and Conditions Essential to Ensure that Structures are Safe, Sanitary and Fit for Occupation and Use; and the Condemnation of Buildings and Structures Unfit for Human Occupancy and Use and the Demolition of Such Structures in the City of Missouri Valley; Providing for the Issuance of Permits and Collection of Fees Therefor; Repealing all other Ordinances in Conflict Herewith. Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Ford to waive the 3rd reading. Motion carried unanimously. Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to adopt Ordinance #556. Motion carried unanimously.
An Ordinance Amending the Code of Ordinances of the City of Missouri Valley, Iowa, by Amending Provisions Pertaining to Animal Control. Motion by Ford, seconded by Pfouts to adopt the 1st reading. Motion carried unanimously.
An Ordinance Amending the Code of Ordinances of the City of Missouri Valley, Iowa by Amending Provision Pertaining to Tobacco Use. Motion by Ford, seconded by Stueve to adopt the 1st reading. Motion carried unanimously.
An Ordinance Amending the Code of Ordinances of the City of Missouri Valley, Iowa by Amending Provisions Pertaining to Standard Penalty. Motion by Ford, seconded by Stueve to adopt the 1st reading. Motion carried unanimously.
Resolution #20-31 was introduced approving Street Finance Report for Fiscal Year 2019-2020. Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve. Motion carried unanimously.
Discussion was held on opening City facilities to the public. Council would like to wait for the Governor’s proclamation to see what the State is recommending. Motion by Stueve, seconded by Pfouts to table the agenda item and put on the next agenda. Motion carried unanimously.
Stueve asked for an update with the potential shooting range. Flaherty stated she has been in contact with the business and has contacted the DNR for recommendations and a list of other communities that have ranges. Stueve also stated there are homeless people staying in the Rath Motel. Flaherty recommended she contact the Police Department.
Struble was contacted by a citizen who was upset about two letters she received from the City. One letter was regarding a civil matter and the other was for a meter change out the potential $750.00 per day penalty. Flaherty stated the letter regarding the civil matter has been addressed and will not happen in the future. The penalty verbiage was by the recommendation of the City Attorney to try to get property owners to follow thru and the Code of Ordinances has the civil penalty of $750.00 per day.
Flaherty stated that the CARES Act has been submitted and reminded Council that the next goal setting workshop needs to be scheduled.
There were no Mayor Comments.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to adjourn at 8:08 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.
Aflac, Ins 21.60
Allied Oil & Supply, Hydraulic Oil 775.63
Baker & Taylor, Books 625.32
Curtis Bonham, Cemetery Contract 3,075.00
Bound Tree Medical, Patient Supplies 112.74
C & H Hauling, Garbage Pickup 200.00
Casey's Business Mastercard, Gasoline 308.64
Cintas, Uniforms/Supplies 158.66
Country Hdwe And Supply, Overhead Door Rollers 12.98
Dearborn Life, Ins 71.67
Diversified Benefit Services, Health Reimb 325.63
Terry Dreyer Painting, Pool Painting 16,270.00
Eco Water Systems, Water Cooler Rental/Water 63.00
Emergency Services Mktg Corp, Iamresponding Subscription 660.00
Fastenal Company, Face Masks, Respirator 238.79
Feld Security, Security Repair 135.00
Galls, Uniforms 116.30
Great Plains Uniforms, Uniform 49.50
Harrison Co Treasurer, Taxes & Drainage Tax 1,485.78
Heartland Coop, Durango, 24d, Lp Tank Lease 599.51
Jack Hytrek Construction, Horse Barn - 50% Down 18,413.00
John Deere Financial, Mower Blades, Bolts 327.84
Long Lines Broadband, Internet Service 89.23
Matheson Tri-Gas, Patient Supplies 393.47
Midamerican Energy, Gas & Electric 12,431.73
Motion Auto & Repair, Brake Pads/Rotors/Battery 1,215.18
Mv Insurance, Refund - Splash Pad Donation 500.00
Mv Napa, Battery, Masks 416.24
Mv Times, Legal Publications 328.92
Olmsted & Perry Consult, Engineering 9,594.70
Pitney Bowes Global, Postage Machine Lease 167.70
Quick Med Claims, Ems Billing 403.77
Quill Corp, Board 84.99
Sandry Fire Supply, Headrest Kit/Equipment 9,238.10
Simmering-Cory/IA Codification, 2020 Legal Changes, 1,161.00
State Library Of IA, Fy21 Database Pkg Subsc 195.28
Taylor Oil, Gas & Oil 202.70
The Office Stop, Cartridges 115.48
Tr, State Of IA, Water Excise Tax 3,064.00
Us Bank Equipment Finance, Xerox Lease 74.00
Us Post Office, Water Billing 375.00
Vetter Equipment, A/C, Radio Rprs 1,067.96
Washington National, Ins 94.05
Wellmark BCBS Of IA, Ins 24,143.70
Wex Bank, Gasoline 271.32
Windstream Corp, Line Charge 56.94
Wolf Tree Service, Trees Remove/Trim/Grind 3,890.00
Payroll, Wages 17,510.06
Total 131,132.11
Fund Summary Expense
General 74,957.74
Steam Train Project 26.35
Fire Department 3,178.27
Ems Department 10,222.98
Road Use 6,104.16
Employee Benefits 20,535.64
2020 Projects 3,275.32
2021 Projects 313.45
Water 7,762.88
Sewer 4,755.32
Total 131,132.11
/s/Sherman Struble, Mayor Pro-Tem
Attest: /s/Jodie Flaherty, City Administrator
MVTN 9-30-20
