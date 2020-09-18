CITY OF MISSOURI VALLEY
CITY COUNCIL MEETING
MISSOURI VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY
TELECONFERENCE
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2020
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Missouri Valley offered the meeting via teleconference for the public.
Mayor Kelly presided over the meeting and called it to order at 6:00 p.m. with the following Council members present: Dooley, Sr., Ford, and Struble. Absent: Pfouts and Stueve. Also present: Caleb Wohlers, Jay Wheeldon, and Jim Olmsted
The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Kelly asked Council for any comments or additions-Ford requested and will be 18a.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Ford to approve the agenda for the September 1, 2020 meeting. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Dooley to approve the following items on the consent agenda: a) Minutes from August 18, 2020 City Council Meeting and August 25, 2020 City Council Workshop b) Claims list. Motion carried unanimously.
There were no inquiries from citizens.
Jim Olmsted gave an update on current projects. The 3rd Street Booster Station is almost complete. Olmsted stated there will be a walk-thru on Thursday.
Motion by Ford, seconded by Struble to approve Application for Payment No. 5 from Cahoy Pump Service, in the amount of $60,716.07, for the 3rd Street Booster. Motion carried unanimously.
Olmsted stated the Tamarack Project is completed. Olmsted has the proposed dedication from Midstates Bank to the City.
Motion by Ford, seconded by Struble to Approve the Final Payment to Precision Concrete in the Amount of $61,934.83. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Ford, seconded by Struble to Accept and Close out the Tamarack Project. Motion carried unanimously.
Olmsted stated FEMA is still reviewing the Archeological Study and should receive a response by September 30th. Flaherty stated that she filed an extension with the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. Jake Zimmer with Olmsted and Perry gave Council an update on the proposed Street Projects. He gave Council updated numbers with the full reconstruction of the Streets. Council now has options of either overlays or reconstructions. Flaherty has contacted the Harrison County Engineer to discuss the by-pass. There is a meeting scheduled next week and Olmsted and Flaherty will bring back their findings to the Council. Olmsted also stated that he has the final support documents from the Library Reconstruction Project.
Motion by Ford, seconded by Dooley to re-average the sewer at 118 South 5th Street using the last 3 months of usage. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Ford to Approve the Invoice for Harrison County Engineer in the Amount of $5,742.51 for repairs on Liberty Avenue. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Ford, seconded by Struble to update City Ordinances to Coincide with changes to the Iowa Code (Relating to the Regulation of Persons Involved with Animals, Relating to the Criminal Justice System, and Relating to the Minimum Age for Tobacco Use.). Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Ford to approve the title change for Jodie Flaherty, City Administrator. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Dooley to allow the Mayor to sign the Employment Agreement with Jodie Flaherty. Motion carried unanimously.
Resolution #20-28 was introduced Setting Wages of City Employees. Motion by Struble, seconded by Dooley. Motion carried unanimously.
Resolution#20-29 was introduced Requesting Reimbursement from the Iowa COVID-19 Government Relief Fund. Motion by Struble, seconded by Ford. Motion carried unanimously.
An Ordinance was introduced Adopting Building Codes to Regulate and Govern the Conditions and Maintenance of all Property, Buildings and Structure; to Provide the Standards for Supplied Utilities and Facilities and other Physical Things and Conditions Essential to Ensure that Structures are Safe, Sanitary and Fit for Occupation and Use; and the Condemnation of Buildings and Structures Unfit for Human Occupancy and Use and the Demolition of Such Structures in the City of Missouri Valley; Providing for the Issuance of Permits and Collection of Fees Therefor; Repealing all other Ordinances in Conflict Herewith. Motion by Ford, seconded by Struble to adopt the 1st reading. Motion carried unanimously.
Ford thanked Scott & Bridget at the Loess Moose for their business and welcomes Buck Snort to the community.
Flaherty stated that there was one sealed bid received in the amount of $55.00 for the 1990 Ford Ranger Pickup. Motion by Struble, seconded by Dooley to reject the bid. On the next agenda Council would like to discuss the disposal of the Ford Ranger.
Resolution #20-30 was introduced approving the City of Missouri Valley Personnel Manual. Motion by Struble, seconded by Dooley. Motion carried unanimously.
Pfouts arrived at 6:31 p.m.
Mark Reinders from MidAmerican Energy shared information regarding franchise fees. The City currently has Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) on all utility bills. This is a 1 percent tax and the City receives a portion of the tax. If Council would charge a 1 percent franchise fee it would equal what is currently being charged and customers would not receive an increase. The City would receive the entire 1 percent. The City would have to create a general purpose statement for the funds. The City has the option to increase the franchise fees in the future. The current MidAmerican Agreement expires in 2023. If the City agrees to a new agreement, they recommend 20 or 25 years. Council is in favor of the 1 percent franchise fee and the general purpose statement that MidAmerican shared. Motion by Struble, seconded by Pfouts to set a public hearing on 10/06/2020 at 6 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.
There were no City Administrator Comments.
There were no Mayor Comments.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Pfouts to adjourn at 6:59 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.
Andy's Mow Town, Saw Chains/Gas Mix, 110.96
Arbor Day Foundation, Annual Membership Drive, 15.00
Avesis, Ins, 188.24
Baker & Taylor, Book, 18.11
Bishop Business, Xerox Copies, 39.35
Bomgaars, Towels, Adhesive, Mouse, 81.11
Bound Tree Medical, Patient Supplies, 423.24
Business Cleaning Sol, Janitorial Service, 253.50
Cahoy Pump Service, 3rd Street Booster Station, 60,716.07
Centurylink, Telephones, 679.95
Cintas, Uniforms/Supplies, 79.33
Counsel, Copier Maint Agreement, 104.39
Country Hdwe And Supply Wasp Spray, Dish Soap, Marker, 30.94
CSI, Emails, 106.50
Diversified Benefit Serv, Health Reimbursement, 55.00
Fastenal, Face Masks, Respirators, 238.79
Follett School Solutions, Software Support, 1,042.50
Galls, Uniform, 43.80
Harrison Co Engineer, Repairs At Liberty Ave, 5,742.51
Harrison Co Landfill, Assessment, 5,913.00
IA Assoc Of Municipal Util, Dues, 1,292.70
IA League Of Cities, Conference, 50.00
IA One Call, Locates, 28.80
IRS, Fed/Fica Tax, 8,841.92
Mastercard, Voice Recorder, Conf Speaker, 748.51
Matt Parrott/Kenworthy, Utility Bills, Disconnect Notices, 2,907.53
Midwest Mech Ind, Repair Pool Injector/Sump Pump, 1,970.00
Mumm Heating & A/C, Service Pool, 938.60
Municipal Supply, Meters, 5,090.78
MV Times, Ads, 834.00
Norm's Tires, Tire Rpr, Tires, 422.00
O'reilly Automotive, Battery/Core Chrg, 133.20
Olmsted & Perry Consult, Engineering, 2,024.12
Omaha Tree Service, Mulch, 64.00
Omg Midwest, Nebr Sales Tax, 60.95
Otis Elevator, Maint, 2,219.88
Peopleservice, Contract, 19,774.00
Pitney Bowes Purch Power Postage, 820.99
Precision Concrete Serv, Final Pmt-Tamarack, 61,934.83
Presto X, Pest Control, 122.00
Salvo Deren Schenck, Legal Fees, 972.00
Darcy Swigart, Sew Patches, 10.00
Telrite Corp, Long Distance, 68.91
The Office Stop, Cartridge Tapes, Mouse, 84.67
Toyne, Trk Rpr, 367.25
Verizon, Cell Phones, Airtime Cards, 546.54
Wheeldon Const, Rfd Penalty & Permit, 128.97
ZW USA INC, Dog Park Waste Bags, 108.89
Dan Brosnahan, Deposit Rfd, 30.36
Richard Clark, Deposit Rfd, 2.63
Josef & Sandra Huber, Deposit Rfd, 70.30
Tyler Lemon, Deposit Rfd, 71.98
Kim Papstein, Deposit Rfd, 71.95
Mike Quinn, Deposit Rfd, 72.63
Payroll, Wages, 25,563.12
Total, 214,331.30
Fund Summary Expense
General, 41,085.49
Steam Train Project, 38.53
Fire Department, 338.43
Ems Department, 1,189.28
Road Use, 12,492.71
Employee Benefits, 204.93
2019 Flood, 810.00
2020 Projects, 61,930.19
2021 Projects, 61,934.83
Water, 19,654.87
Sewer, 14,652.04
Total, 214,331.30
August Revenue
General, 40,251.76
Road, 30,030.59
Special Revenue, 20,934.78
Water, 44,653.00
Sewer, 31,615.38
2019 Flood, 6,618.62
Total, 174,104.13
Shawn Kelly, Mayor
Attest: Jodie Flaherty, City Administrator
MVTN 9-16-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.