ORDINANCE #556
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MISSOURI VALLEY ADOPTING BUILDING CODES TO REGULATE AND GOVERN THE CONDITIONS AND MAINTENANCE OF ALL PROPERTY, BUILDINGS AND STRUCTURES; TO PROVIDE THE STANDARDS FOR SUPPLIED UTILITES AND FACILITIES AND OTHER PHYSICAL THINGS AND CONDITIONS ESSENTIAL TO ENSURE THAT STRUCTURES ARE SAFE, SANITARY AND FIT FOR OCCUPATION AND USE; AND THE CONDEMNATION OF BUILDINGS AND STRUCTURES UNFIT FOR HUMAN OCCUPANCY AND USE AND THE DEMOLITION OF SUCH STRUCTURES IN THE CITY OF MISSOURI VALLEY; PROVIDING FOR THE ISSUANCE OF PERMITS AND COLLECTION OF FEES THEREFOR; REPEALING ALL OTHER ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH.
BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MISSOURI VALLEY AS FOLLOWS:
SECTION I. PURPOSE
The purpose of this ordinance is to designate the responsibilities of persons for new construction, additions, and modifications of structures within the City in order to provide for the safety and preserve the health and welfare of the citizens of the City.
SECTION II. ADOPTION OF BULDING CODE
Except as hereinafter added, deleted, modified or amended, there is hereby adopted following building codes as well as any amendments adopted to these codes heretofore by the State of Iowa:
1. International Building Code, 2015 Edition
2. International Residential Code, 2015 Edition
3. International Fire Code, 2015 Edition
4. International Existing Building Code, 2015 Edition
5. National Electrical Code, 2017 Edition
6. International Mechanical Code, 2015 Edition
7. Uniform Plumbing Code, 2018 Edition
The provisions of said Building Codes shall be controlling in maintaining minimum requirements and standards of structures and properties within the corporate limits of the City and shall be known inclusively as the Missouri Valley Building Code.
SECTION III. AMENDMENTS, MODIFICATIONS, ADDITION, AND DELTIONS
The following sections to the 2015 International Building Code and 2015 International Residential Code are hereby revised:
Title. Section 101.1 and Section R101.1 Insert “City of Missouri Valley” as name of jurisdiction
Permit Required. Section 105.1 and Section R105.1 shall read as follows:
Any owner or owner’s authorized agent who intends to erect, construct, convert, alter, enlarge, extend, raise or demolish or move any building or structure or any portion thereof shall first make application to the City and obtain the required building permit.
Application for Permit. Section 105.3 and Section R105.3 shall be read as follows:
To obtain a permit, the applicant shall first file an application therefor in writing on a form furnished by the City Administrator for that purpose. Such application shall include sufficient documentation to ensure compliance with the building code.
Section 105.3.1 Action on Application. The City Administrator shall examine or cause to be examined applications for permits and amendments thereto within a reasonable time after filing. If the application or the construction documents do not conform to the requirements of pertinent laws, the City Administrator shall reject such application in writing, stating the reasons therefor. If the City Administrator is satisfied that the proposed work conforms to the requirements of this code and laws and ordinances applicable thereto, the City Administrator shall issue a permit therefor as soon as practicable.
Expiration. Section 105.5 and Section R105.5 shall read as follows:
Any building permit under which no construction work has been commenced within six (6) months after the date of issue of the permit, or under which the proposed construction has not been completed within two (2) years of the date of issue, shall expire by limitation; and no work or operations shall take place under any building permit after such expiration.
Reinspection Fees. Add a new Section 109.7 and Section R109.5 to read as follows:
A re-inspection fee may be assessed for each inspection or re-inspection when such portion of work for which inspection is called is not complete or when corrections called for are not made or incorrectly completed.
Re-inspection fees may be assessed when the approved plans are not readily available to the inspector, for failure to provide access on the date for which inspection is requested, or for deviating from plans requiring the approval of the City Administrator.
Violations and Penalties. Section 114.4 and Section R113.4 shall read as follows:
Any person, firm or corporation violating any of the provisions of this Code shall be deemed guilty of a separate offense for each and every day or portion thereof during which any violation of any provisions of this Code is committed, continued, or permitted and upon conviction of any such violations such person shall be penalized in accordance with Chapter 4 of the Missouri Valley Code of Ordinances.
Establishment of Flood Hazard Areas. Section 1612.3 shall refer to the Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) for Missouri Valley, Iowa dated August 1, 1977, or any other FIRM or amendments thereto adopted by the City Council.
SECTION IV ADMINISTRATION
The City Administrator or his/her designee, is charged with the administration of this ordinance.
SECTION V REPEALER
Any ordinance or portion of ordinances in conflict with this ordinance are repealed to the minimum extent necessary to conform with this ordinance.
SECTION V SEVERABILITY
If any section, provision or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.
SECTION VI EFFECTIVE DATE
This ordinance shall be in full force and effect upon its final passage and publication as required by law.
PASSED AND APPROVED BY THE COUNCIL THIS 15th DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2020.
Sherman Struble, Mayor Pro-Tem
ATTEST:
Jodie Flaherty, City Administrator
MVTN 9-23-20
