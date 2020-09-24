Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Missouri Valley, Iowa, will conduct a public hearing on October 6, 2020, at 6 p.m. at City Hall, to receive comments and take possible action on the following items:
1. A proposal to renew for a twenty-five (25) year period a non-exclusive electric supply, operation and maintenance franchise with MidAmerican Energy Company, which may include franchise fees.
2. A proposal to renew for a twenty-five (25) year period a non-exclusive natural gas supply, operation and maintenance franchise with MidAmerican Energy Company, which may include franchise fees.
Any and all residents and interested property owners are invited and encouraged to attend this hearing at the time and place mentioned above and to submit comments either orally, in writing or both. For further information, please contact City Hall.
MVTN 9-23-20
