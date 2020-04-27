CITY OF MISSOURI VALLEY
CITY COUNCIL MEETING
TELECONFERENCE
TUESDAY, APRIL 7, 2020
Mayor Kelly presided over the meeting and called it to order at 6:00 p.m. with the following Council members present: Dooley, Sr., Ford, Pfouts, Stueve, and Struble.
The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
There were no Mayor or Council comments or additions.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Stueve to approve the agenda for the April 7, 2020 meeting. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Stueve to approve the following items on the consent agenda: a) minutes from the 03/17/2020 City Council meeting and 03/27/2020 Special City Council meeting b) claims list c) liquor license for Taylor Quik-Pik #28. Motion carried unanimously.
There were no inquiries from citizens.
Chris Myer, Park Superintendent, stated that they were done painting picnic tables. They are currently trimming trees and working on the mower. Flaherty stated that the playground equipment is closed and camping is closed until April 30th. Kelly stated that the dog park can remain open and the public still needs to proceed with the CDC’s guidelines.
Jonathan McDonald with People Service stated they are painting hydrants and helping with the media removal at the Water Treatment Plant.
Mark Warner gave an update for the Watson Station. The Steam Train is still being repaired. The estimated finish is about one month. There were more repairs than anticipated and the final costs will be approximately $16,000.00. They received a grant from the Jimmy D. King Foundation in the amount of $42,000.00. It is for a new F Series unit and will match the train cars. It will be finished in September.
Jim Olmsted gave an update on projects. The media is being removed from the Water Treatment Plant. The contractor thinks they will have the media completely removed and the nozzles in place in two to three weeks.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Ford to approve application for Payment #1 from Minturn Inc., in the amount of $98,106.69. Motion carried unanimously.
Olmsted stated the 3rd Street Booster Station/Reservoir project will start soon. The 2019 Street Reconstruction project is underway. They will begin paving a portion of the curb and guttering tomorrow. The completion date is May 15th. The seed on the west ditch was completed on the Ditch Cleanout/Lagoon Improvement Project. Olmsted is still working with FEMA on the Willow Park project. The Tamarack project has been submitted back to the bonding agent for review. The Army Corps of Engineers would like the City to consider moving the lagoon north of the Water Treatment Plant. Olmsted will have a cost at the next meeting. This would go towards the City’s in-kind portion on the project. The IDOT sidewalk project will go out to bid in December 2020 and the tentative completion date is August 2021. The City of Modale is completing a grant and asked Olmsted if the City would consider conveying their wastewater to Missouri Valley. Olmsted stated that he thinks the City should not consider this because the lagoon is currently near capacity. Council agreed with Olmsted.
Discussion was on the Rental Property Registration Program. John McCurdy with SWIPCO recommends delaying the registrations and inspections until August. SWIPCO would complete emergency inspections if needed and work on dangerous buildings. Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to extend the registration deadline to August 31, 2020. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Stueve, seconded by Pfouts to allow Mayor to sign the Iowa Economic Development Project Assurances, Iowa Economic Development Applicant Assurances, and Letter of Intent for the Community Catalyst Building Remediation Program Grant. Motion carried unanimously.
Resolution #20-11 was introduced Agreeing to Become a Member of the Safety Group West Central and IAMU Agreement for the City of Missouri Valley, Iowa. Motion Struble, seconded by Pfouts. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Stueve to allow the Mayor to sign the Chapter 28E Joint Intergovernmental Action Agreement Providing for a Safety Group West Central. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Ford to allow the Mayor to sign the Commercial Lease Agreement with Future Wireless Technologies of Nebraska Inc Tech. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Pfouts to allow the Mayor to sign the Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway National Scenic Byway Designation Form for Jurisdictions. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Ford to Approve the Quote from gpm for a Flow Meter in the Amount of $4,881.00. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Stueve to Approve the Quote from Iowa Prison Industries for Pool Signs in the Amount of $1,007.20. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Stueve, seconded by Pfouts to Award the Bid to Spray City Facilities to CJ Futures. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Stueve to Accept the Bid from Ricchio Inc in the Amount of $29,880.00 for the Propose Construction of the Missouri Valley Diving Board Replacement Project. Motion carried unanimously. Ford would like to see the City update a water feature in the future.
Kelly stated that towns and states are banning open burning due to COVID-19 being a respiratory disease. Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to ban open burning. Roll call: Ayes: Pfouts, Stueve, Struble, Ford Nayes: Dooley, Sr. Motion carried on a 4-1 vote.
Discussion was held on storage containers. Pfouts and Stueve are against allowing storage containers in residential areas. Dooley, Sr., Ford, and Struble would like to allow them in both commercial and residential areas if they are painted, look nice, and follow code for accessory structures. Flaherty will look at drafting an ordinance.
Flaherty stated the City is now accepting online payments. She also stated the ICAP payment would be paid between Council meetings.
Kelly stated that he hopes everyone stays healthy, safe, and continues social distancing.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Pfouts to adjourn at 7:12 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.
Ahlers & Cooney; Legal Fees, 168.00
Amazon; Toner,Cable,Computer, 391.23
Avesis; Ins, 249.32
Baker & Taylor; Books, 86.93
Bill's Water Conditioning; Service Call, 333.55
Bishop Business; Xerox Copies, 23.30
Bluffs Electric; Install Led/Cam, 1,515.50
Bomgaars Supply; Boots, 165.97
Curtis Bonham; Cemetery Contract, 500.00
Boruff Plumbing; Curb Stop, 460.00
Business Cleaning Solutions; Janitorial Service, 253.50
C & H Hauling; Garbage Pickup, 200.00
Centurylink; Telephone, 645.97
CHI Health; Physical, 53.00
Cintas; Uniforms/Supplies, 226.50
Country Hdwe And Supply; Paint,Tape,Bolts, 61.55
CSI, LLC; Computers/Monitors, 15,737.75
Diversified Benefit; Health Reimb, 2,946.05
Eco Water Systems; Water Cooler,Water,Salt, 86.00
Galls; Uniform, 203.96
Christopher Haken; Cell Phone Reimb, 140.00
Harrison Co Dev Corp; 4th Qtr, 1,683.00
Harrison Co Landfill; Assessment, 5,913.00
Hydro Plumbing; Vac Truck, 300.00
IA Communities Assurance; Prop Liab Ins, 82,139.24
IA Dept Of Public Health; Pool Registration, 70.00
IA Dept Of Trans; Lights/Grease, 530.96
IA One Call; Locates, 43.30
IRS; Fed/Fica Tax, 6,901.02
Macqueen Equipment; Sweeper Repairs, 2,101.06
Mastercard; Tk Rpr,Office,Cable, 540.65
Motion Auto & Repair; Flatbed Repair, 3,264.58
Municipal Supply; Meter/Gasket, 215.82
Mv Napa; Hydraulic Fluid, 75.98
Mv Times-News; Legal Publications, 143.40
Norm's Tires; Tire Rpr, 60.00
Olmsted & Perry; Engineering, 9,649.79
Peopleservice; Contract, 19,367.00
Pitney Bowes Purchase Power; Postage, 118.98
Prochaska & Associates; City Hall/Fire Station, 349.41
Quill; Pine Sol, 119.88
Reid Body Shop; Veh Repair, 560.53
S E Smith; Lumber, 66.17
Schildberg Const; Rock, 1,122.98
Telrite Corp; Long Distance, 57.88
The Office Stop; Towels, 219.59
Town&Country Sales&Service; Propane, 25.00
Verizon; Cell Phones/Airtime Cd, 515.47
Vetter Equipment; Dump Truck Rpr, 397.42
Wellmark Bcbs; Ins, 26,512.85
Windstream Corp; Line Chrg, 67.23
Theresa Lokey; Water Dep Rfd, 67.20
Robert Mccardle; Water Dep Rfd, 64.37
Payroll; Wages, 22,644.68
Total: 210,356.52
FUND SUMMARY EXPENSE
General, 81,545.97
Steam Train Project, 3,472.43
Fire Department, 18,859.44
Road Use, 18,573.24
Employee Benefits, 25,392.96
Local Option Tax, 1,515.50
2020 Projects, 5,614.65
Water, 35,242.78
Sewer, 20,139.55
Total: 210,356.52
MARCH REVENUE
General, 55,690.06
Road, 14,385.87
Special Revenue, 25,132.40
Debt Service, 7,792.26
Water, 41,930.74
Sewer, 37,081.88
Total: 182,013.21
/s/Shawn Kelly, Mayor
Attest:/s/Jodie Flaherty, City Clerk
