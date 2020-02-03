Missouri Valley landlords and renters will soon be expected to follow the code, but the Missouri Valley City Council softened the potential blow to property owners’ wallets a little.
The city council, at the regular council meeting on Jan. 21, adopted the 2015 International Property Maintenance Code to regulate rental properties in the city.
Landlords are urged to register their property with the City of Missouri Valley, within 90 days (April 20, 2020). At that time, intake paperwork will be completed and an inspection will be scheduled.
Inspections will take place on a three-year revolving cycle unless a complaint is lodged.
Failure to register a rental property could result in fines or the issuance of an order to vacate. Additionally, if a property owner wishes to offer the property for rent, the new ordinance requires a Residential Rental Permit
If a landlord sells the property and the new owner wishes to continue renting the property out, a new Residential Rental Permit is required.
The ordinance, however, makes it unlawful for a property owner to sell if a compliance order has been issued for the property unless the city receives a notarized statement that the purchaser has been made aware of the violations listed in the compliance document.
“Hopefully, the ordinance will get the landlords to fix things up prior to (that),” council member Sherman Struble said.
Southwest Iowa Planning Council inspectors will be contracted to inspect properties through the program.
Tenants are to be notified by landlords of the inspected date and time with at least 24 hours notice.
Property owners or a representative must be available at the time of inspection.
The fee schedule, as written, is as follows per unit:
• Single family unit (house) - $100.
• Multi family unit (apartment building) - $60.
• Failure to show for a scheduled inspection - $50.
• Re-inspection, per unit - $50.
• Late fee on all outstanding fees not paid within 30 days - $25/month.
Council member Eric Ford asked about the fees for the service.
“On the fees, one of the things they have is for re-inspection,” he said. “I feel that after we charge them to get the inspections done and all that, if they come to us and we give them 60 days to get it done, and they get it done in 30 days, kind of give them an incentive to get the re-inspection done and over with, we waive that… fee for re-inspection.”
Initially, both Rachelle Pfouts and Patty Stueve agreed with Ford.
Pfouts said that maybe they could just waive the first re-inspection.
“If we give an incentive that we won’t charge them, maybe people will get it done quicker,” Stueve added. “There are some that won’t get it done.”
Ford then added that it could be negotiated case-by-case, determined by the time frame and the amount of work needed.
“I see what you are saying,” Pfouts said. “Somebody has to replace a fire alarm versus somebody that has to replace a front porch.”
City council member Ken Dooley Sr. said, “They are going to have to send someone out for re-inspection. Somebody is going to have to pay that cost.”
Ford proposed that the city raise the rate from $90 to $100 for the initial inspection to offset that cost.
“I’m trying to see the best of both worlds,” Ford said. “If they have 95 percent of it done, if they really tried to get it done, we should forgive that to them.”
“It’s not the city making money off of these,” Mayor Shawn Kelly explained. “It is going to the entity that does the inspections.”
“The city would receive the money, and then we would reimburse SWIPCO once they bill us,” City Clerk Jodie Flaherty said. “Some of these are admin fees.”
The city will be responsible for issuing Residential Rental Permits, maintaining records before and after inspection, coordinating inspections with property owners and inspectors, providing inspectors with properties due for inspection, and provide police officers if the property is deemed unsafe or if the inspector is denied lawful entry.
The city will further be responsible for providing property owners with notices, citations, and other enforcement actions and provide all of the same for new construction, additions, renovations, and dangerous building inspections.
The city council has previously remarked that the added duties will likely require an additional part-time employee as well.
When this was discussed, Stueve changed her mind.
“After seeing what you guys do at city hall to get things done, I don’t think we should waive that cost,” Stueve said.
“I think going with some of the costs that may come onto the city, I think maybe it is the city’s responsibility, as we are doing this program to take on this cost,” Ford said. “You know, we are going to hopefully better the town with this.”
“I’m not looking for the city to be paying for somebody else’s house,” Struble said.
“Yes, it motivates the property owner. It is an incentive for them to comply,” Kelly said. “At the same time, even if it is only $5, it is putting that $5 on everybody else in town to pay that. If half the people in town don’t own a rental property, why is it their responsibility to pay even $5 for that guy’s rental house?”
Dooley moved to adopt the ordinance on the first reading while waiving the second and third reading. The motion passed with Ford as the sole dissenting vote.
Stueve moved to set the fee schedule, waiving re-inspection fees if property owners abate the recorded violations prior to the due date. That vote passed unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.