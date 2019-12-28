Updates on several projects in Missouri Valley were the focus of the city’s engineer during the Tuesday, Dec. 17, City Council meeting.
Jim Olmsted of Olmsted and Perry told the city council about two contracts on the horizon. Lagoon and ditch work will begin this winter, while a street reconstruction project will begin in the coming spring. That project is specifically for the streets damaged by Union Pacific Railroad vehicles following the March 2019 flood.
The biggest flood-related project, at Willow Park, has been broken down into two components, according to Olmstead.
The first is to bring streets in that neighborhood back to their pre-flood condition, and the other is for ditch work in Willow Park to improve drainage and prevent flood damage in the future. Both projects are estimated at around $1 million.
“The first project component FEMA has no problems with. They have already issued their site inspection and damage reports. The second part is in their mitigation department,” Olmsted said. “They are looking at ways to fund that. The purpose of that is so that when we make the street improvements that we have created enough drainage that we don’t have problems down the road.”
Though FEMA is struggling with the mitigation project, according to Olmsted, that is the component that the city is pushing harder to complete.
He explained that FEMA has asked for additional documentation to justify that mitigation project.
“So far, that is positive,” he added.
Olmsted hopes to get that aspect of the project bid out this winter for a spring start date.
He further advised the city council that priority streets will be considered after the first of the year. Olmsted said he would like input from all the city council members at that time.
Finally, he reported that the soil investigation at the library is complete, but the project has not yet gone out for bid.
City Clerk Jodie Flaherty and Library Director Bruce Kocher reviewed the library budget and believe that the repairs can come directly out of that budget without delay.
