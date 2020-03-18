The Missouri Valley Community School District Board of Directors heard an elementary construction update from Randy Sharp, Project Manager with Estes Construction, at their regular board meeting on Monday, March 9.
“There has been a lot of progress in the last couple of weeks – foundations are, for the most part, in, and we have seen all the structural steel has been erected,” Sharp said. “The metal roof deck is on. We got quite a bit of work done in what will be the locker rooms.”
Weather has deterred construction this month, Sharp said, but in spite of wind and rain, the construction is on schedule.
“We are looking forward to another good month,” Sharp finished.
Transportation and facilities director Dave Hodges added that as construction progresses, third party inspectors are checking everything from the concrete mixture to the bolts.
“When all is said and done, we are going to have an elementary facility that will be marveled at,” he said. “I have been continually impressed since they started doing work for us.”
Switching hats, Hodges reported that the Department of Education fleet inspection has been completed.
Missouri Valley CSD’s fleet includes 11 buses, two SUVs, five vans, and two cars.
“We had probably eight vehicles written up with notations. We had four of them corrected before (the inspector) left,” Hodges said.
The notations can be small fixes, such as a bulb, and Hodges expected the remaining issues fixed within a couple of days of the board meeting.
Hodges reported that he spoke with West Harrison Community School District’s Transportation Director, Dave Kuhlman. That district ordered six brand new buses equipped with seatbelts.
“They were expensive, but he tells me their discipline problems plummeted overnight,” Hodges said.
Elementary Principal Robin Holtz reported that at least 50 percent of the struggling readers in Missouri Valley Elementary have shown “ambitious growth” in the subject.
Holtz attributes the improvement to having good curriculum in place and educators who have had effective professional development and support.
“We are celebrating,” she said. “We know we have a lot of work to do still.”
She added that preschool rosters are filling up, and the district is hoping for higher numbers.
As the district transitions to an eight-period day, Middle School Principal Brad Nichols said that middle school students will get a study hall for the eighth period of the school day.
Administration is also working on a rubric to determine which students would benefit the most from math and reading interventions.
“We are also looking at some enrichment options during that time,” Nichols said.
Eighth grade students will have an added exploratory option.
“Do we make them take them all, take all five, seven weeks each, or do we give them a little flexibility and let them select a couple options?” Nichols asked.
He said that the administration is currently considering which is the better option for students.
At the high school level, Principal Kristie Kruckman reported that administration will add a John Baylor test prep course for credit, as well as show choir and jazz band on alternating days for eighth-period options.
The board approved a $17,300 purchase for physical education.
“This would purchase a couple new racks and some other equipment for the weight room,” Hoesing said. “They would (also) disassemble all the equipment we currently have, load it on a truck, send it back to the company who would basically refurbish it to brand new, and send it back to us. It seems expensive, but it is a lot less than purchasing all this equipment.”
Other purchases planned this year are for Career and Technical Education equipment.
According to Hoesing, many necessary items for CTE were under the $10,000 threshold for board approval, so much of that was purchased.
