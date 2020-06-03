Almost 50 percent of Harrison County’s voters return ballots, most absentee
The June 2 Primary Election is complete, and preliminary numbers are in, though the numbers are likely to change. Mail-in ballots had to be postmarked by June 1, and the Harrison County Auditor’s Office must have them by noon on Monday, June 8.
As of Wednesday morning, 49.94 percent of registered Harrison County voters have made their choices.
According to Harrison County Auditor Susan Bonham, absentee ballots currently account for more than 75 percent of those counted, at 2,478. Of those, more than 1,677 are Republican ballots and more than 710 were Democrats.
A total of 757 voters cast their ballots in person on Tuesday, Bonham said. Of those, 646 Republican ballots and 111 Democrat ballots were cast at the sole polling location in the county, the Logan Community Center.
“Voting at the polls exceeded my expectations; however, the election workers were ready and able to process the voters in a timely fashion,” she said. “Thank you to the voters for adhering to the social distancing guidelines and using the hand sanitizer offered at the precinct.”
Preliminary results are as follows.
John Straight ran unopposed as a Republican for his seat on the Harrison County Board of Supervisors and garnered 2,001 of the 2,043 votes cast.
Likewise, Bonham ran unopposed on the Democratic ticket for her position as Harrison County Auditor. Bonham earned 782 of 786 votes on that ticket and was written in on several Republican ballots as well.
Zachary Cavalier, Logan Chief of Police, was the sole Democratic candidate for the Harrison County Sheriff. He got 597 of the 696 votes cast.
The Republican ticket for Harrison County Sheriff included Deputy Sheriff Brandon Doiel, Woodbine Police Chief Michael Jensen, and Missouri Valley Police Chief Edward Murray, though Murray removed himself from the race earlier this year after the ballots had been printed.
Doiel will move forward to the General Election on the Republican ticket, earning 1,447 votes, or 63 percent of the votes cast, to Jensen’s 750 votes.
Joni Ernst, who ran uncontested on the Republican ticket for United States Senator, earned 98.95 percent of the Harrison County votes and collected 222,847 votes statewide.
The winning Democratic nominee, Theresa Greenfield, earned 510 Harrison County votes and 129,706 votes statewide.
Randy Feenstra won the nod for Republican United States Representative over incumbent Steve King for District 4. Feenstra collected 499 Harrison County votes to King’s 1,141, but district-wide, Feenstra collected 36,797 votes to King’s 28,977.
Democratic nominee J.D. Scholten, who was unopposed on the ballot, collected 754 Harrison County votes and 45,272 votes in District 4.
Matt Windschitl earned the Republican State Representative nod for District 17 with 1,347 votes in Harrison County and 3,631 votes district wide. Jan Creasman will move forward on the Democratic ticket for District 17 with 489 Harrison County votes and 1,442 throughout District 17. Each candidate was unopposed on his and her respective party’s ticket.
Harrison County is split into two districts for the State Representative seat. In District 18, Steven Holt will move forward, earning 687 Harrison County votes and 3,153 votes in the district. Damon Hopkins earned the Democratic nod with 263 Harrison County votes and 1,268 District 18 votes.
“I can always count on Harrison County residents to get out to vote,” Bonham said. “Nobody knows yet how the coronavirus will affect the November General Election, but this Primary Election offered us a chance to view our new procedures and make adjustments to future elections.”
All results are unofficial until the Harrison County Board of Supervisors canvasses the results on Tuesday, June 9.
