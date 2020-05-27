Voters will choose their political party’s candidates for the November General Election
Harrison County voters who have not yet mailed in their ballots via absentee ballot will soon cast their vote to help choose their party’s candidate for county elected offices, including Harrison County Sheriff, Harrison County Auditor, and Harrison County Supervisor.
Several changes have been made to the Primary Election that will be held on Tuesday, June 2, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
First, voters are encouraged to mail in their ballots, and there will be just one in-person polling location in the county – the Logan Community Center.
Those voters who choose to vote in-person will be able to do so on Tuesday, June 2, from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.
In the past, the Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce has hosted a candidates forum leading up to elections. Due to social distancing guidelines, the forum was cancelled leading up this year’s Primary Election.
Instead, questionnaires were sent to each Harrison County Sheriff candidate – Republican candidates Brandon Doiel and Michael Jensen and Democratic candidate Zach Cavalier. Republican voters will note that Edward Murray is listed on their party’s ballot, but Murray withdrew from the race after the ballots were printed
Those questions and answers are published in today’s print edition and online elsewhere, along with two candidate profiles for the unchallenged candidates on the ballots for Harrison County Board of Supervisors (John Straight) and the Harrison County Auditor (Susan Bonham).
