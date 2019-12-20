With just over 50 days until the Iowa Caucuses, “Amy for America” recently announced that Democratic Presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar will host her third bus tour in Iowa after the Dec. 19 Democratic debate.
The “For All of America” bus tour will kick off on Friday, Dec. 20, and will include stops in 27 Iowa counties over a four-day time period.
Sen. Klobuchar will make an appearance in Logan at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Bunkhouse Café Too, 123 N. Fourth Ave. She will also make stops on Sunday in Shelby, Audubon, Crawford, Monona, Ida, Sac, Calhoun, and Cherokee Counties.
