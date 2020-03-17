Perhaps the most historic building in the small town of Magnolia is in need of protection.
The town’s log cabin was built in 1824 by the original settlers of the city and is located in what is now the city park.
Janet Rhoten advocated building a structure around the Magnolia log cabin.
“We got a grant from the King Family Foundation a little while ago that helped us put up the structure that is around it today,” Rhoten said. “We would like to continue taking measures to preserve the cabin. It will be 100 years old here in a few years, and it really just holds a lot of history for the city.”
The log cabin was originally the first Harrison County Museum and is opened annually during the Old Settlers Reunion.
“People can go in and look around in the cabin then, but during the rest of the year we try to keep it closed in order to keep the furniture and other things inside in good condition,” Rhoten said.
Rhoten and other advocates are looking to gather funds to add a couple of other key renovations to the exterior of the cabin and it's surrounding shelter.
“We are wanting to get log cabin siding on the structure that we put up,” she said. “We are also looking to put a six-foot concrete slab around the outside structure to help preserve this historic building. We ideally would like to see the cabin preserved 100 more years afterwards.”
Donations can be made to the Magnolia Log Cabin Foundation, 786 Seventh St. Magnolia, IA 51550.
