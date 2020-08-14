The 2020 Harrison County Fair came to a successful completion on Sunday, July 26, with the help of parents and volunteers, as well as 4-H leadership and royalty.
Queen, Jayden Kraft, and one King, Wyatt Pryor, were chosen from a field of 10.
Jayden, 18, is a recent graduate of West Harrison High School. She serves as Vice-President of the Loess Hills Lancers, and she is the President of the County Council.
In addition to 4-H, Jayden ran cross-country and cheered for basketball and football all four years of high school. She is a member of the National Honor Society, and she performed in individual and large-group speech.
The driven young lady is an assistant manager at Dairy Queen and is the kennel manager at a vet clinic. She has her eye on the prize. She is saving for college, but she made time to help others throughout the fair.
Jayden obviously is not afraid to roll her sleeves up and put in the hard work that will make her dreams of attending Iowa State University a reality. She is majoring in Animal Ecology and minoring in Spanish.
“I have dreamt of going to ISU ever since I was in seventh grade, and now it is finally happening,” she stated. “I want to be a veterinarian and help as many animals as possible.”
Wyatt Pryor, the 2020 Harrison County Fair King, recently graduated from Woodbine and is a member of the Hawkeye Ramblers.
One might say this 18-year-old has the heart of a volunteer. Some of his 4-H activities include the annual Easter Egg Hunt, cleaning white floral garden, and assisting with the Hill Climb. He also enjoys showing cattle and working presentations.
When he isn’t busy helping other 4-H’ers, you might find Wyatt practicing for the basketball or football team, but you are just as likely to see him serving in his youth group, serving at Mass, or serving with the National Honor Society. Wyatt is also a youth mentor and has volunteered at the nursing home.
He will be attending Northwestern College in Orange City, and though he has not chosen his field of study yet, he is thinking about earning a business degree.
Though the king and queen choices were surely difficult for the judges, these two young adults earned their titles and have served Harrison County well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.