While attending the annual conference in Ames, Harrison County Weed Supervisor Thad Pothast was elected president of the Southwest Iowa District of Weed Commissioners for a three-year term.
“It is a really good, two-day conference. I learn a lot, make a lot of connections,” Pothast said. “There are a lot of things coming up from the south.”
Pothast reported to the Harrison County Board of Supervisors at the Oct. 17 meeting that he will also be attending the next Iowa Weeds Commissioners’ Association Conference in February 2020
Pothast hosted his first district meeting at Willow Lake to discuss ongoing projects and management of various weeds with nearly a dozen weed commissioners in attendance.
He asked the board to update the noxious weed resolution to reflect changes at the state level that were discussed last spring.
At that time, Palmer amaranth was added to the list in the newly designated Class A – denoting the highest priority for eradication and prevention.
Palmer amaranth was found in a couple of spots near Modale. Pothast did not consider it problematic, as it was a small amount in just a couple of fields.
“It is not a widespread problem,” he said. “With the flooding, it is hard to say what is going to happen down the road. That is something that we are going to have to be aware of.”
The remaining noxious weeds in the state are now considered Class B noxious weeds for control.
While much of the updated noxious weed list is not a problem in Harrison County, Pothast identified several that are, including Bull thistle, Canada thistle, Leafy Spurge, Musk Thistle, Shattercane, Garlic Mustard, Japanese Hop, and Oriental Bittersweet.
“Japanese Hop is very aggressive,” he said. “I have seen it take down Oak trees. It is impressive.”
Pothast managed six different noxious weed cases throughout the last year, including thistles in the Conservation Reserve Program, county ditch weed issues, and state highway weed concerns.
According to his annual report, Pothast contacted six individuals regarding noxious weeds throughout the last year, all in person.
He did not issue a weed notice, nor was it necessary for him to mitigate noxious weeds on private or public land and assess the cost to owners.
“Those thistles in the CRP was kind of hard. It was an absentee landowner, and it was hard to get contact information,” Pothast said. “It was a big property, about 180 acres of CRP that was pretty bad with thistles.”
Pothast said that in a case like that, spot mowing is the best answer.
He added that he would like to integrate a Roadside Vegetation Management program in the future.
