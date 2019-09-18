Willow Park is getting some much-needed attention, but the Missouri Valley Park Advisory Board discussed other duties as well at the Sept. 3 regular Missouri Valley City Council meeting.
The park advisory board, comprised of Sally Salter, Mary Jo Buckley, Jim Long, Emil Gearhart, and Kip Murphy, recently learned its scope is larger than as first thought.
According to City Ordinance, chapter 24, the Park Advisory Board is to advise the city council on matters concerning the design, development, maintenance, and operation of parks, playgrounds, open space, and greenbelt areas in the city.
“We now realize the soccer fields and all of our parks are our responsibility,” Long said.
Other areas that the board will take on include Caboose Park, the green space where the Union Pacific caboose is located at the intersection of West Erie Street and Dean Dewaele Way.
Because of the broad scope, the board was asked to come up with a comprehensive plan for all of Missouri Valley’s parks and green spaces.
“I don’t think the Park Advisory Board really understood what we were responsible for,” Long said. “As you know, we have the splash pad going on. It is going to be an ongoing process that is going to be a couple of years down the road.”
Additionally, the board has been working diligently on the Little Willow Dog Park. The board presented two dog park issues for board consideration.
Parking at the dog park has been a concern for the board for quite some time. They also stated that dead and dying trees need to be addressed and recently the Park Advisory Board proposed to replace fencing at the tennis courts.
“To go along with what Jodie (Flaherty, City Clerk) asked us to do, we have come up with a comprehensive plan for Little Willow Dog Park,” he added. “We have one maple tree that is dead. It is very dangerous simply because the area people can walk to that is not wet is right under this maple tree.”
The board has had several people look at the trees with several earmarked for removal.
One person gave an estimate to cut the maple tree down and into segments for $200. Long said that he believes the estimate to be very reasonable, but that the city would be responsible for removing the downed tree.
“We would really like the council to consider that,” he added.
The board is waiting for two more bids and will then present a plan to the council. They also have plans to plant two new trees at the dog park this year to provide shade, paid for by the dog park fund.
Long added that the tennis courts need new fencing and nets and the board would like to turn one court into a half-court basketball court. Board members have begun maintaining the playing surface and plan to improve the courts in the near future.
“It gets light use right now, but we believe with some upkeep it will be used,” he said.
Long added that he has a bid for the fencing that he believes is reasonable, and he reviewed a rough sketch of the plans with council members.
The horseshoe pits may be moved in the future as well, Long said, which should be a minimal cost.
Council approved approximately $7,000 in funds for fencing at the tennis courts and rock for the parking area.
“We are applying for grants for trees, and hopefully to extend the dog park and do the things we need to do,” he added. “If you haven’t been down to look at the park, we encourage you to get down there. It is a nice park.”
