Seeks meeting with city attorney
During the Nov. 19 Missouri Valley City Council meeting, City Council member Rachelle Pfouts asked for a meeting with City Attorney Todd Argotsinger to discuss possible conflicts of interest with an incoming city council member.
“I know we tabled our closed session, but I would like to, at the next city council meeting, meet with the city attorney about any possible conflicts of interest that may arise and how we handle those with our incoming council member,” Pfouts said. “I am very concerned. I just want to make sure that we are all on the straight and narrow with anything that may come up, and that we are prepared and know how to handle those issues.”
Incoming city council member Eric Ford is the son of Missouri Valley deputy city clerk Vonda Ford.
While the agenda had a possible closed session listed for the meeting to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation, that closed session was tabled at the beginning of the meeting as the unnamed employee was unable to be in attendance.
City Clerk Jodie Flaherty said she would request the city attorney’s input.
Though the matter was put to bed at the Nov. 5 Missouri Valley City Council meeting, residents continue to come forward to complain about parking on North First Street.
After years of parking unlawfully on the right-of-way along North First Street, residents were warned and ultimately cited for the infraction.
Rob Lange has broached the subject with the city council since September, but at the earlier meeting this month, city council members urged him to find a solution on his own personal property, not the city right-of-way.
Lange, along with two of his tenants, appeared at the most recent council meeting to, once again, voice their needs.
The city council heard the complaints and made no changes. The ordinance will be enforced throughout the community.
Following an annual bridge inspection by HGM Associates Inc., it was recently suggested that the city have the load rating for the Huron Street bridge certified. The bridge crosses over Willow Creek near the aquatic center.
“The Federal Highway Association requires a stamped load rating report,” Flaherty said.
Council member Roger Gunderson questioned whether the rating and certification was a good idea. He said that if all other options for crossing the Willow are closed, a rating might inhibit heavy industrial traffic that has been rerouted over that bridge before.
City Engineer Jim Olmsted disagreed, as did Mayor Shawn Kelly.
Kelly said that the bridge holds up well under industrial traffic. He added that the Union Pacific Railroad ran trucks loaded with rock over the bridge often during the 2019 flood.
“It was our recommendation that you do that. I don’t think there is any downside,” Olmsted said. “We designed that bridge years ago. I know it has the capability of handling those loads.”
The city council voted to have the bridge certified for load rating with Sherman Struble casting the sole dissenting vote.
