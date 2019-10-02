Block between Erie Street and Huron Street considered for two-hour parking
The Missouri Valley City Council considered a request to limit parking on Fifth Street between Erie and Huron Streets to two hours during regular business hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Judy Holcombe of the Hoffman Agency brought the request to City Clerk Jodie Flaherty and the council considered the agenda item during their Sept. 17 regular council meeting.
“My customers come in weekly and complain about parking,” Holcombe said.
The matter is a concern as parking in the area is difficult to find with few safe alternatives, and the parking spaces in front of Holcombe’s business often remain unusable with cars parked in those stalls throughout the entire day.
“We are going to be doubling our book of business here on Oct. 1, so I am going to have twice as many people coming into my office and no place to park,” she said. “So I called Jodie and asked if I could get two-hour parking in front of my office. Then we decided just to go big and hope for small.”
Brad Swenson, Publisher of the Missouri Valley Times-News, voiced his concern
“I would be opposed to that as a business that utilizes that parking,” Swenson said. “There are not a lot of alternatives in the area for our employees.”
In addition to business parking for the Times-News and The Hoffman Agency, patrons use those spaces for the Missouri Valley Public Library, the United States Post Office, several surrounding businesses, and residents of second floor apartments above some of the downtown businesses in the area.
“The spaces limited to two-hour parking on Erie Street in front of us is wide open all day,” Swenson said. “People can park there and walk to the Post Office (or other businesses on Fifth Street).”
He added that employees often park on South Fifth Street or in the public parking lot near the local Eagles Club, but when an employee must leave in a hurry for breaking news, crossing Erie Street can be difficult and can be dangerous.
“Getting across Erie Street can take five minutes, it is not a good alternative for us,” he said.
Swenson added that the lot on the northwest corner of the Huron Street and Fifth Street intersection is for sale and would make a good location for two-hour public parking in the day. Furthermore, it would allow residents in the area, including those in Culavin Heights, to park nearby overnight.
Again Holcombe asked for just one spot to be marked in front of her business, but council did one better and agreed to limit parking in two spots in front of her business to two hours.
This was approved by the city council with a change to the city’s code of ordinances at the Oct. 1 City Council meeting. It goes into effect upon publication in the Missouri Valley Times-News.
Other inquiries from citizens:
• Jim Olson asked about the water deposit from his vacated property in O’Dell’s Addition. The water bill is current and the meter has been pulled. Flaherty told him she will check into the matter further.
• Narissa Bennett asked about the city’s consideration of the washout on her property. After speaking with their attorney and engineer, the city is claiming no responsibility, though the water from the street drains into that washout. Bennet sought permission to plug the pipe with cement. “Do as you please, as far as we are concerned. The gully is yours and the pipe must be yours, too,” Sherman Struble said.
