2019 Logan-Magnolia Homecoming Royalty: The Logan-Magnolia Homecoming Royalty was announced on Thursday evening at the high school. Queen Jaice Johnsen, daughter of Nick Johnsen and Heather Johnsen, and King Gabriel Walski, son of Kris and Susie Walski, were chosen to reign over Friday's activities. The entire Homecoming Court will be escorted around the track during the halftime of Friday's Homecoming football game.