An Omaha, Neb., man was killed in a motorcycle accident south of Missouri Valley on Saturday, May 25, on Old Lincoln Highway in Pottawattamie County near the intersection of Teal Lane.
Pottawattamie County deputies responded to the scene of the accident around 6 p.m. on May 25 after a report of a motorcycle accident. Paul Lund, 68, of Omaha, was transported by helicopter ambulance to an Omaha hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
According to authorities, Lund was traveling southbound on a 2003 Indian motorcycle on Old Lincoln Highway when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.
