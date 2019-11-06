Parking on North First Street in Missouri Valley is still an unsolved issue, though several alternatives were offered at the Oct. 15 Missouri Valley City Council meeting.
After decades of permitting unlawful parking on the right-of-way on North First Street in Missouri Valley, law enforcement is now citing residents for the violation, with support from the city council.
Prohibited parking has long been overlooked since few other options are available to some residents due to narrow or non-existent driveways and a lack of cross streets.
According to Police Chief Ed Murray, his department began warning and citing anyone parked between the curb and sidewalk after receiving complaints.
Vision obstruction and damage to right-of-way are just two potential concerns.
Murray added that warnings were given before officers began handing out citations.
Rob Lange, Missouri Valley resident and landlord, first approached the council in September seeking permission to continue parking in the right-of-way, as the nearest parking space is nearly two blocks away.
The driveway between his two side-by-side properties is narrow, and he saves it for his tenant, who is disabled.
Lange added that he has no access to the rear of his properties, which requires an easement from his neighbor, whose property would be crossed.
There are no cross streets in the immediate area.
After looking at the properties following previous council meetings, members discussed Lange’s parking options at the Oct. 15 meeting – the nearest public parking area, his driveway, or anywhere else on his personal property.
“There is no other place in town where you have to walk two blocks to park,” Lange said. “If you drive around town, you will see there is 20 to 30 places they have parked there for 50 years.”
“You can’t just pull 10 feet up into the driveway?” Council member Roger Gunderson asked.
Council member Patty Stueve suggested that he get an easement to cross his neighbor’s property so he can park behind his own house.
Council members Rachelle Pfouts and John Tiffey agreed with Stueve, while Gunderson and Mayor Pro Tem Sherman Struble sought a compromise.
“Go to the courthouse and get an easement. You have your solution,” Pfouts said.
Struble recommended that the city council grant Lange, and only Lange, permission to park in the right-of-way or consider amending City Code, examples for which were supplied to the city council by City Clerk Jodie Flaherty.
“If we do this for you, every council meeting we will have people here saying, ‘I want to park in the right-of-way,’” Pfouts said to Lange. “At this point, I am against you parking in the right-of-way.”
Pfouts added that, if the issue was first brought up several years ago as Lange attested, he should have taken action at that time to find a legal resolution to his parking issue.
“You bought it with no parking. Two or three years ago you had this issue, you had no parking,” she said. “Now, you want us to change your situation that you started for yourself. You have been parking illegally, and that is your problem, not ours.”
The City Council did not come to a decision on the matter, and it was tabled again until the next meeting.
